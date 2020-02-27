As the 10-6A girls soccer season heads into its final five matches, the district is currently separated into three distinct tiers.
The upper echelon features three teams who have been dominant outside of their head-to-head meetings.
Rowlett (8-1-0, 24) continued to cruise with a 3-0 victory over North Garland on Tuesday.
Wylie (8-1-0, 24) kept pace with a 8-0 trouncing of Garland.
Sachse (7-2-0, 21), meanwhile, bounced back after the rare two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-2 win against Naaman Forest.
The Eagles’ one blemish was a 5-2 loss to Wylie in a match that got away from them early when the Pirates scored four first-half goals.
Outside of that, Rowlett has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 44-1, including a huge 4-1 win over the Mustangs last week.
Junior Raigen Powell is one of the most dynamic scorers in the area, if not the state. The Alabama-commitment has recorded 35 goals and nine assists, including a hat trick on Tuesday.
Junior Taylor Conway, last year’s 10-6A offensive player of the year, is putting together another big campaign with 17 goals and 14 assists.
There are plenty of other capable offensive threats, as well, with Jenal Trevino (3 goals, 12 assists), Maddie Mason (5 goals), Brooke Jamison (4 goals), Ashley Johnson (3 goals, 3 assists) and Raigen Marshall (3 goals).
Senior keeper Kennedy Stelling has recorded 10 shutouts this season and now has a program-record 27 in her career.
Stelling has gotten plenty of support from her defensive front that includes Johnson, Mason, Lexi Gilley, Gretchen Wolfe, Natalie Leathers and Lisa Kadira.
Wylie has put together similar numbers, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 45-3. The only goals they have surrendered were in the 5-2 win over Rowlett and a 1-0 loss to Sachse in the opener. They avenged that setback last Friday with a 2-0 win over the Mustangs.
Evelyn Slaughter has recorded 11 district goals, Amelia Leggett has tallied nine and10 other players have scored in 10-6A games.
The Pirates and Eagles are scheduled for round two on Tuesday at Rowlett.
Sachse, who has won at least a share of the district championship for nine consecutive seasons, was rolling right along through six games, outscoring its opponents 33-1 during a 6-0 start, but then dropped back-to-back matches to fall back into third place.
The Mustangs bounced back on Tuesday with the win over Naaman Forest and should not be counted out, as they caught Rowlett on the final day of the regular season a year ago to continue their streak.
As fate would have it, those two teams once again meet in the 10-6A finale on Mar. 20 at Sachse.
The middle tier saw Lakeview and South Garland separated by just two points in the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth heading into Tuesday.
The Colonels (5-4-0, 15) made a huge statement with a 4-1 victory over the Patriots (4-4-1, 14) to move into fourth place.
South Garland had some key returning players, with Alex Goncalves, Sonia Jaurez and Nayelii Capuchino but several others have also stepped up to help put them in playoff position.
The Patriots also returned several key contributors who have delivered this season with Daniella Torres, Alex Villatoro, Clarissa Salinas, Destiny Gamez and Sky Cortes.
Both teams have played well at times against the big three, but it might come down to which one is able to pick up one or two unexpected points against that group that settles who makes it to the playoffs.
Naaman Forest (1-6-2, 5) had one of the most impressive runs through non-district, but that has not translated over into 10-6A, where they have endured some tough luck with a one-goal loss and two shootout setbacks.
The latest example came on Tuesday when they were tied with Sachse at halftime only to fall, 4-2, in the end.
The Rangers have the firepower to be a factor down the stretch with Ariana Barajas (9 goals, 7 assists), Mia Escobar (6 goals, 5 assists), Ashlyn Voigt (7 goals, 3 assists), Mashala Williams (5 goals), Samantha Moreno (3 goals, 5 assists), Keely Martin (3 goals) and Miriam Orozco (2 goals, 3 assists).
Even if Naaman Forest gets hot down the stretch, though, there might not be enough time to make up the subsequent ground.
North Garland (1-7-1, 5) has some punch with Alexis Wooten and Alexia Lara, but will likely be in the role of spoiler down the stretch, with the same being true for Garland (0-9-0, 0), who needs to get its offense going after getting shut out in their last eight matches.
