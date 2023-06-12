ROWLETT SOFTBALL BAYLEE GRANT

Rowlett freshman Baylee Grant was honored as the 9-6A co-newcomer of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Sachse and Rowlett have each enjoyed their share of success on the softball diamond over the years.

But both knew that this season’s path to the playoffs would be a difficult one, with a pair of tough teams in Wylie and Wylie East, as well as talented Garland squad.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments