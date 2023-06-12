Sachse and Rowlett have each enjoyed their share of success on the softball diamond over the years.
But both knew that this season’s path to the playoffs would be a difficult one, with a pair of tough teams in Wylie and Wylie East, as well as talented Garland squad.
At season’s end, Sachse found itself alone in third place, as it punched its ticket to the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season.
Rowlett, meanwhile, was tied with Garland for fourth, and with the teams splitting the head-to-head match-ups, their postseason fates would be decided in a play-in game.
With a berth on the line, the Owls were able to double up the Eagles, 6-3, to clinch the final spot, as Rowlett saw its streak of 17 straight playoff appearances come to an end.
The Mustangs landed 11 players on the team, including a trio of first-teamers.
That group was led by their lone superlative award winner in junior Neveah Watkins, who was voted as the 9-6A defensive player of the year.
In addition to her work in the field, where she posted a .900 fielding percentage, Watkins was also a key part of the lineup, where she hit .485 with a pair of home runs, six triples, 11 doubles, 46 runs scored, 29 RBIs and a team-leading 31 stolen bases.
Watkins was joined on the first team by senior Kelsea Flores and junior Malani Hill.
Flores led the Mustangs in hitting, posting a .531 batting average, with seven home runs, seven triples, nine doubles, 15 stolen bases, 36 runs scored and 36 runs batted in.
Hill, meanwhile, hit .338 with four home runs, four doubles, 16 stolen bases, 16 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Sachse had three more second-team honorees with senior Mackenzie Colwell and juniors Kamila Ochoa and Isabella Penk.
Colwell posted a .355 batting average with 18 runs scored and 14 runs batted in. Ochoa hit .341 with five doubles, 17 runs and 19 RBIs. Penk featured some pop at the plate with four doubles and three triples, and was also the team’s top pitcher, posting a 10-10 record with a 5.53 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 92.1 innings of work.
The Mustangs also featured five honorable mention selections in seniors Gabby Rodriguez (.370, 4 HRs, 8 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 19 RBIs) and Madison Trusty (.269, 12 runs), sophomores Karleigh Dittrich (6 runs, 4 RBIs) and Logan Schultz (7-4, 5.57 ERA, 53 Ks in 76.2 IP) and freshman Xochitl Mendoza (.250, 4 2Bs, 15 runs).
While Rowlett did have its streak of playoff appearances come to an end, there were bright spots during the season, and the Eagles had eight players recognized.
That group was led by a freshman, as Baylee Grant was the team’s lone superlative award winner. Grant was tabbed the co-newcomer of the year, as she posted a .560 batting average with three home runs, three triples, 13 doubles, 30 runs scored and 34 runs batted in.
In addition to her work at the plate, Grant ranked among the team leaders with 16 stolen bases, posted a .961 fielding percentage and also shouldered the load on the mound, where she had a 4.28 earned run average with 117 strikeouts in 106.1 innings of work.
Grant was joined on the first team by junior Charley Wilson, who hit .559 with four home runs, 13 doubles, 38 runs scored and a team-leading 38 runs batted in.
Senior Riley Smith batted .534 with a team-high five home runs, three triples, nine doubles, 40 runs scored and 30 RBIs to earn a spot on the second team. There, she was joined by freshman Peyton Lupplace, who made an immediate contribution with a .402 batting average, four triples, 10 doubles, 38 runs and 16 RBIs.
The future for the Eagles looks bright, as Grant, Wilson and Lupplace are expected to return, as will honorable mention picks juniors Haleigh Aldridge (.362, 14 runs, 12 RBIs) and Kailei Goforth (.378, 8 2Bs, 35 runs, 26 SBs) and freshman Jordynn Williams (.511, 2 3Bs, 8 2Bs, 23 RBIs) and Emma Gonzalez (.328, 4 2Bs, 25 runs, 14 RBIs).
The district’s top overall honor went to Wylie senior Jordyn Merrett, who was voted as the 9-6A most valuable player.
Heather Damron was selected as the coach of the year, as she led the Pirates to the district championship and a postseason run to the regional semifinals.
District runner-up Wylie East had a major award winner as senior Presleigh Duff was tabbed the pitcher of the year, as she posted a 21-8 record with a 1.66 earned run average and 256 strikeouts in 168.1 innings.
Garland also had a pair of superlative award winners.
Senior Z’Natria Evans was voted as the offensive player of the year, as she batted .569 with nine home runs, eight doubles, 39 runs scored and 25 RBIs, while freshman Natalie Arent was selected as the co-newcomer of the year, as she hit .500 with one home run, 10 doubles, 24 runs scored and 19 runs batted in, while also contributing on the mound with a 4-2 record, a 3.11 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 45 innings.
9-6A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jordyn Merrett Sr. Wylie
Pitcher of the Year
Presleigh Duff Sr. Wylie East
Offensive Player of the Year
Z’Natria Evans Sr. Garland
Defensive Player of the Year
Neveah Watkins Jr. Sachse
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Baylee Grant Fr. Rowlett
Natalie Arent Fr. Garland
Coach of the Year
Heather Damron Wylie
First Team
Kelsea Flores Sr. Sachse
Malani Hill Jr. Sachse
Charley Wilson Jr. Rowlett
Chloe Phe So. Wylie
Sydney Murphy Jr. Wylie
Kayla Santiago So. Wylie
Aubrey Brown Sr. Wylie
Macye Keating Sr. Lakeview
Isabella Flores So. Wylie East
Abby Hollingsworth Sr. Wylie East
Kyra Tawney So. Wylie East
Valeria Cabello Jr. Garland
Averie Holcomb Jr. Garland
Second Team
Hannah Messer Jr. Wylie
Aubrie Gunther Jr. Wylie
Jennifer McPherson Jr. Wylie
Riley Smith Sr. Rowlett
Peyton Lupplace Fr. Rowlett
Isabella Penk Jr. Sachse
Kamila Ochoa Jr. Sachse
Mackenzie Colwell Sr. Sachse
Mireily Medrano Sr. Naaman Forest
Mia Quintero Jr. Naaman Forest
Izzy Poovey Fr. Wylie East
Kimma Kincaid So. Wylie East
Karmen Sanders So. Garland
Christine Porras So. Garland
Honorable Mention
Madison Trusty Sr. Sachse
Gabby Rodriguez Sr. Sachse
Karleigh Dittrich So. Sachse
Logan Schultz So. Sachse
Xochitl Mendoza Fr. Sachse
Haleigh Aldridge Jr. Rowlett
Jordynn Williams Fr. Rowlett
Kailei Goforth Jr. Rowlett
Emma Gonzalez Fr. Rowlett
Lauren Hall Jr. Wylie East
Jayleigh Dressler Fr. Wylie East
Lilliana Oliva So. Naaman Forest
Arianna Meza Jr. Naaman Forest
Karina Evans North Garland
Isabella Malone North Garland
Galilea Vazquez North Garland
Shakinah Shavers North Garland
Angelena Monroe North Garland
Ryley Severson Jr. Wylie
Raina Doggett Jr. Wylie
Kayla Bryan So. Garland
Ava Texta So. South Garland
Blenda Blano So. South Garland
Caitlin Perez Sr. South Garland
