The Sachse volleyball program has established such the level of success that any person associated with the sport in Garland ISD is familiar with their achievements.
In their inaugural varsity campaign in 2004, they reached the regional tournament.
Since then, they have never missed the playoffs, a streak of 18 consecutive seasons, and they have won at least a share of the last nine district championships.
Such a run does not come without its share of standout players and Taylor is one of the latest to step into that starring role.
She was named to the all-district second team as a freshman, moved up to the first team upon taking on a bigger responsibility as a sophomore and last season, she was recognized as the 9-6A most valuable player.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Taylor discusses what it is like to play for one of the best programs in the area, as well as has she’s grown during her four years with the Mustangs.
SLM: Sachse has been the team to beat in district play for the last decade. Does that add any pressure to the team carrying on that legacy?
MT: No. It is the expectation to be the team to beat. We work in practice everyday to be better to meet that expectation.
SLM: You have been a key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last four years?
MT: As a freshman I contributed to the team by being a defensive specialist, which helped strengthen my defensive skills. Starting my sophomore year, I became a six rotation player. That experience playing with a lot of senior players prepared me to be a leader on the court and off the court. Over the last four years, I’ve focused on developing as a player and a leader.
SLM: Now as a senior, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
MT: I believe that as a leader I push my teammates to be the best players they can be. I try to lead by example by setting a high bar for myself and my teammates in practice and workouts. The example I try to set is something that I have learned from being in the Sachse program and the culture Coach (Rikki) Jones has established.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
MT: I started playing volleyball in the fourth grade to spend more time with my friends. I got serious about volleyball in my seventh grade year.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
MT: When I was younger my primary focus was basketball, which I played through eighth grade. I also run track.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
MT: Coach Jones has helped me for the past four years grow as a player and a person. I’ve also had many club coaches who have impacted my volleyball career. My parents have also helped me become the player I am today by pushing me to be my best self on and off the court.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
MT: We have the goal to get better every day, as well as win district and make a deep playoff run!
