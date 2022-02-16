Sachse junior Crislyn Rose led the Mustangs to an undefeated 9-6A championship season, culminating with a pair of victories last week.
In a showdown with second-place Wylie, Rose, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her high school career, tallied 26 points in a district-clinching 47-31 victory on Monday.
The following day, Sachse completed its unblemished run to the district title with a 68-24 win over Naaman Forest and Rose was once again the catalyst, pouring in a game-high 27 points.
As an encore performance on Monday, Rose stayed hot, leading all scorers with 28 points as the Mustangs earned a 64-49 win over Skyline in their Class 6A bi-district playoff game.
SLM: Sachse has a long tradition of success in girls basketball but did not win the district title last season. How important was winning the 9-6A championship to yourself and your teammates this season?
CR: I feel it was very important to win district, because last year we came up short and we felt it was necessary for people to understand that just because we fell short once to not to get used to it because that just makes us want to come back even harder and just want it even more. All of our hard work deserved to win a district championship and more.
SLM: You can do a lot of different things on the basketball court. How would you describe your game?
CR: One way I would describe my game is "versatile." I say that because I can play one through five, and I feel that there are so many different pieces to my game.
SLM: For many student-athletes, basketball is a year-round sport. Is this the case for you and if so, what teams do you play for when it is not high school basketball season?
CR: In the summer, I play for Lady Jets 17U 3SSB
SLM: What are some of your hobbies off the basketball court?
CR: Support other sporting events, bowling, swimming.
SLM: Who is a professional athlete you look up to?
CR: Gabby Williams.
SLM: What are your goals/expectations for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?
CR: My goals will always be endless because you can always go beyond. But mainly my goals with this team I have now is just to continue to be a leader and push them and us be let our hard work show itself. Personally, to just keep playing both sides of the ball and always keep my game open and versatile.
