Sachse senior Kennedy Swann has enjoyed quite a month on the track and field circuit.
At the 9-6A district meet two weeks ago, she captured four gold medals and advanced in four total events.
Swann set the tone in the field events, where she won the long jump with a mark of 18-2 and also took fourth place in the high jump.
Then it was on to the sprints, where Swann set school records by winning the 100 meters in 11.79 seconds and the 200 in a time of 24.82.
At last week’s 9-6A/10-6A area meet, Swann lowered her school record in the 100, claiming gold in a time of 11.60 seconds, and she did the same in the 200, crossing the finish line in 24.58 to take second.
She added two more regional berths, placing fourth in the high jump, and joined Ciana Shed, Hannah Lowe and Keira Hood-Miles on the silver-medalist 4x100 relay.
Did you know?
SLM: You compete in several different events, do you have a favorite?
KS: Yes I do, the 100 is my favorite event. It's the shortest.
SLM: In training, do you have to spend an equal amount of time on each event or are there some that require more than others?
KS: Yes, I spend more time conditioning and I’ll jump before or after I run.
SLM: Competing in several events makes for a long day. How do you stay mentally prepared during the course of the entire meet?
KS: At meets, I listen to music, sleep, and eat to get ready for my next event.
SLM: Are you involved in sports other than track and field?
KS: Yes, I played basketball all four years and was on varsity the past two.
SLM: What are some things you enjoy doing when you are not competing in athletics?
KS: I like to dance, making TikToks, and hang out with friends and family.
SLM: What are your goals and expectations for the upcoming regional meet?
KS: To advance to the state track meet in Austin.
