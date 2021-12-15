Sachse got the 9-6A season going just the way it wanted to on Friday with a 60-11 victory over Lakeview.
Sophomore Neenah George played a key role in the 1-0 start, tallying 17 points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds.
It was an especially gratifying victory for the Mustangs, who had their run of seven straight district championships and 69 consecutive district victories halted by the Patriots a season ago.
George made an immediate impact for Sachse last year, earning first-team all-district honors as a freshman, as the Mustangs made the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
George was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 40% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Natalie Cook (Flower Mound), Ja'Kobe Walter (McKinney), Jules LaMendola (Coppell), and Drew Steffe (Frisco Memorial).
SLM: Sachse traditionally plays a tough non-district schedule during the first month. What has the team learned from those games thus far?
NG: We have learned to just calm down as a group and play how we know how to play.
SLM: You were a first-team all-district selection as a freshman. Were you surprised that you were able to make such a big impact right away?
NG: We have an unbelievable coaching staff here at Sachse. They believe in me and pushed me my entire freshman year, and I knew there was going to be something good happening by the end of the season.
SLM: Last season, Sachse did not win the district championship for the first time since 2014. How big of a motivation is that in the team’s pursuit of a district title this year?
NG: This is huge to us, but I just think motivation is an understatement. We were hungry, we’re all ready and we all want that district title this year.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
NG: Odyssey Sims, most definitely. Her fight and her eagerness to win motivates me more than anything.
SLM: I know this is a busy time of the year, but when you are not on the basketball court, how do you spend your free time?
NG: I love hanging out with the team. They have become my sisters and family.
