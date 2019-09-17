Sachse has been atop the Garland ISD volleyball mountain for the last several seasons.
Rowlett is no stranger to that position over the course of its history, but it has been three years since they shared the title with the Mustangs back in 2016.
The two rivals met for the first time this season on Tuesday and it was the Mustangs that sent the message they are still the team to beat with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 sweep at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 15 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, improve to 28-7 overall and 2-0 in 10-6A, while the Eagles fall to 9-13 and 1-1.
“It’s really important. Everybody brings their ‘A’ game to us and we always have to be prepared,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said “There is more to what we want to do in how we perform. It is more than just winning, it is how we win. There were times I wasn’t happy tonight because half their points were on hitting errors and that’s not okay. But it’s always great to get a district win, period, and to beat them. It’s something I get a little tense about, and we prepare for it, so it’s nice for us to have our game plan and follow through with it.”
The Mustangs had too much firepower, particularly at the net, where eight different players registered kills. With setter Claire Romo running the offense with 30 assists, they got seven kills from Shaliyah Rhoden, six from Mikaela Brown and five from Alicia Hearn
Each of the three games followed a relatively familiar pattern, with Sachse taking control during the middle stages and Rowlett unable to climb out of the holes.
Sachse led 5-1 early, but the Eagles tried to hang around, getting a pair of blocks from Camryn Boddie and an ace from Staci Guillen to close to within 6-5.
It was all Mustangs from there, as they closed the set on a 19-5 run.
Sachse spread it around, getting three kills each from Brown, Rhoden, Hearn and Kayla Grant to open a double-digit lead. Rhoden and Jhayla Bolden added smashes for kills late and Zoria Heard’s ace finished off a 25-10 win.
Liz Woods provided a spark early in Game 2 with two kills and a block to stake the Mustangs to a quick 7-2 lead.
Haleigh Dockter and Mackenzie Bowen made a couple of nice plays to pick up points to help the Eagles claw to within 11-8. However, a series of errors and a kill by Rhoden allowed Sachse to reestablish control.
Rowlett made one more mini-surge behind blocks from Neveah Zavala and Guillen to make it 16-12 before Chloe Saucedo had a pair of aces as part of a seven-point service run and Ryann Spears’ kill polished off the 25-13 win.
Trying to extend their night, the Eagles again got blocks from Guillen and Zavala as they grabbed their first lead of the night at 4-2.
Sachse responded immediately, with Heard serving two aces as part of a five-point run that also included a kill and a block from Brown and the Mustangs never trailed again.
Rhoden and Grant continued their strong play at the net to help Sachse take a 16-10 advantage.
Saucedo delivered another strong service run to widen the gap and a kill and a block from Bolden and another kill from Hearn closed out the sweep.
Sachse has a big match on Friday at Wylie, a team that shared the district crown with them a year ago, with those two being the last current undefeated teams in 10-6A. Rowlett has an important match of its own as it looks to bounce back at Naaman Forest.
