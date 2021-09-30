Sachse is one of two teams tied atop the district standings with a 2-0 record and if recent history holds, it will remain that way for another week.
The Mustangs meet North Garland at 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in a series that has been one-sided for the last decade.
Sachse has not lost to the Raiders since 2009 and during their 12-game winning streak, 11 of those have been decided by 26 points or more.
The Mustangs offense was firing on all cylinders in their rivalry game against Rowlett last week, rolling to a 65-28 victory, which was the most points ever scored by either team in the series.
Quarterback Alex Orji has been a scoring machine this season and that was once again the case on Friday, as he completed 13-of-21 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns and added six carries for 38 yards and two scores, including a highlight-reel 4-yard run where he hurdled a defender at the goal line.
For the season, Orji is 68-of-125 for 1,163 yards and 17 touchdowns and he also leads the team in rushing with 54 carries for 501 yards and 10 scores.
Sachse features three primary targets on the outside with Jamari Harts, who has 14 receptions for 319 yards and five touchdowns, Cam Gladney, who has recorded 14 catches for 289 yards and four scores, and Jhett Creel, who has 14 grabs for 222 yards and has reached the end zone four times.
Austin Phillips also has a pair of scoring receptions and Kaliq Lockett had a 25-yard touchdown catch last week.
The Mustangs have employed a three-headed rushing attack with Orji, Luke Keefer (58-465, 4 TDs) and R.C. Reeves (51-309, TD).
Last week, they averaged 7.1 yards per carry, as the offensive line of Caden Parr, Connor Clearfield, Roberto Cedeno, Josh Trammell and Zach Moore dominated the line of scrimmage.
The Sachse defense gave up a 28 points, but that is somewhat misleading as they jumped to a 34-7 lead in the first quarter, one score came on a kickoff return and many of those came after the outcome was no longer in doubt.
The Mustangs got a pair of big efforts up front, as lineman Keeland Lemar recorded five tackles and turned in one of the night’s highlights when he snared an interception to set up a score.
Lineman T.K. Burnley registered four tackles, with one for loss, and a pair of sacks and Jalen Jimenez made six tackles.
For the season, the defense has been led in tackles by Courtland Lemar, Levi Shirley, Chris Talley and Lemar and nine different players have recorded sacks.
They will face a North Garland team that is 4-1 overall, but is still somewhat of an enigma.
The Raiders swept through their three non-district games, but then dropped their 9-6A opener in a 40-14 loss to Naaman Forest.
Last week was supposed to offer a good barometer of where they stood when they were set to take on Lakeview, but the game was cancelled after the Patriots had a COVID-19 issue.
Like Sachse, North Garland has a solid dual threat quarterback in Godspower Nwawuihe. The sophomore has been a quick study, completing 52-of-100 passes for 617 yards and eight touchdowns and he leads the team in rushing with 65 carries for 455 yards and eight scores.
The upside is also bright for Nwawuihe, who should only get better as he gets more snaps.
Jaden Davis has provided the complement in the backfield, rushing for 253 yards and three scores on 61 attempts.
The Raiders feature four wide receivers with at least nine catches with Mateo Howard (13-84, TD), De’Aundre Johnson (12-170, 3 TDs), De’Corais Taylor (11-157, 2 TDs) and Isaiah DeLeon (9-157, 2 TDs).
The North Garland defense gave up only 26 total points in its first two games, but surrendered 384 yards in a 57-51 win over Berkner and then yielded 550 yards and 40 points against Naaman Forest.
Sachse rolled to a 41-7 victory in the district opener a year ago, but the one time in the last dozen years where the game was competitive was just two seasons ago when the Mustangs were able to eke out a 24-21 win.
