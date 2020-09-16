Sachse has set a high standard on the volleyball court since the inception of its program in 2004.
The Mustangs have never missed the playoffs, a streak of 16 consecutive appearances, which ranks as the second-longest in Garland ISD history.
While that is impressive, Sachse has not only qualified for the playoffs, it has dominated its district brethren of late, capturing at least a share of the district championship in each of the last seven seasons.
Though every team saw their season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs sent an early reminder they are still to beat on Tuesday, as they rolled to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 victory over Carrollton Creekview in the season opener for both teams at Sachse High School.
It was a methodical effort for Sachse, who was pushed by Creekview at times, but never felt truly threatened.
Perhaps the only time for worry was right at the start, when Creekview got a pair of kills from Meleigha Martinez to take a quick 3-1 lead.
It would prove to be the largest deficit of the night, as Elizabeth Woods had a pair of kills and a block and Macy Taylor and Sydney Ross added smashes as part of a five-point run.
Shaliyah Rhoden had a pair of kills to push the lead to 11-6, and while Creekview tried to hang around, Sachse put it away late.
Taylor reeled off a six-point service run, highlighted by a pair of aces, and Woods and Rhoden followed with kills to polish off a 25-12 win.
That momentum carried over into Game 2, when Claire Romo, who also led the team in assists, had an ace as part of a six-point serving run to stake the Mustangs to an early lead.
Sachse continued to put the pressure on, as Rhoden tallied three kills, freshman Favor Anyanwu had a pair of smashes and Ryann Spears added a kill as the advantage swelled to 19-2.
It was academic from there, as Rhoden had a block and Camryn Parker added a kill as Sachse finished off the 25-9 win.
Facing a sweep, Creekview tried to stay alive in the third game. Amanda Houdek recorded four of her team-high seven kills and Alyssa Leuvanos recorded a pair of points to counter a pair of kills and an ace from Kayla Grant and two kills from Woods as the teams found themselves deadlocked at 11-11.
Sachse tried to edge away behind points from Taylor and Rhoden, but the decisive blow came when Karissa Korenek stepped behind the service line.
Korenek went on a nine-point service run, including two aces and a pair of kills each from Spears and Taylor to bring up match point.
Creekview was able to fight off two points, but Taylor finally put it away with a smash to close out a 25-14 win.
Woods paced Sachse with 10 kills, followed by Rhoden with seven, Taylor with six and Spears with five.
That is the type of balance the Mustangs expect this season, as they chase their eighth consecutive district title.
Though Sachse had to replace key performers such as most valuable player Alicia Hearn, Mikaela Brown and Jhayla Bolden, they returned plenty of firepower.
Rhoden, a senior, was the district offensive most valuable player last season after averaging 3.3 kills per set.
Grant, the newcomer of the year, and Woods, a first-team selection, each recorded two kills per set and also led the team in blocks with 76 and 58 respectively.
Taylor, a second-team all-district honoree as a freshman, Ross, Spears also provided offense when called upon and their roles should increase this season, as should the Anyanwu, who made an immediate impression in her first varsity appearance.
Sachse also has the luxury of returning the engine that makes the offense go in senior setter Claire Romo. A year ago, she ranked among the area leaders, averaging 10 assists per set.
Junior Zoria Heard and Romo led the team in aces a season ago, with 78 and 73, respectively, and were also the leaders of the defense on the back line.
Heard, the district defensive most valuable player, registered 5.5 digs per game, Romo had 2.5 digs per set and Taylor and Korenek was also consistent on the defensive end.
Without a tournament season, Sachse, like all teams, will have to round into form quickly with only a few non-district dates before the 9-6A opener on Sept. 29.
A couple of early dates to keep an eye on are Oct. 2 at Wylie, who was the only district opponent to take a game off the Mustangs last year, and Oct. 9 against Rowlett, in a renewal of a rivalry that has produced some classic matches over the years.
