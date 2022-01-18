Tuesday marked the start of the stretch run in 9-6A girls basketball as the second half of the district season got underway.
At this point, Rowlett would be a playoff team, but the Eagles understand there is still work to do and they took a step forward with a 64-35 victory over South Garland at Rowlett High School.
The Eagles improve to 5-3 in district, while the Titans are still searching for their first 9-6A win.
While the result was what Rowlett wanted, it was not always the prettiest of games.
It was difficult for both teams to get into a rhythm with a number of stoppages in play, from deflections out of bounds to jump balls to free throws, as they combined for 59 free throw attempts, including 38 by the Eagles.
But Rowlett largely took advantage of its chances at the charity stripe, making 23 and when the game did get into a flow, they took full advantage.
It did not take long for the theme of the night to settle in, with Rowlett drawing fouls and forcing Titan miscues, as they created 13 turnovers in the opening frame and 36 on the night.
After Emma Rumore opened the scoring with a layup, the Eagles got their next seven points at the free throw line, with Rumore hitting 4-of-5 and Jordan Myers knocking down a pair to take a 9-3 lead.
A bucket by Alexiah Brown got the Titans back to within four, but Rowlett closed the quarter strong, as Daley Wilson converted a putback, Kristyn Galloway knocked down a 3-pointer and Lyndi Bryan made a free throw to push the advantage to 15-5.
South Garland has been on the wrong end of some lopsided scores, but it refused to go down without a fight.
The Titans got a layup from Khennidi Pleasant and Kanira Smith, who had a game-high 13 points, made a free throw and scored a layup in transition to close the gap to 17-10
Rowlett had gone more than five minutes without a field goal, but that changed in a hurry with a 9-0 run in a 55-second span.
Riana Carter scored on a putback, consecutive steals led to layups by Makayla Johnson and Myers and Galloway drained another trey and it was suddenly a 26-10 game with 3:50 left in the first half.
The Eagles tried to keep things going, as Hailey Hicks hit from behind the arc and Bryan went 4-for-4 on free throws.
South Garland tried to stay within striking distance, with Smith hitting two free throws and Lyric Hullchipin knocking down her second 3-pointer of the half, but Myers made a long jumper and then beat the buzzer with an off-balance shot as time expired to take a 39-18 lead into the break.
Carter, who had just two points in the first half, heated up in the third quarter, scoring twice inside as part of a seven-point frame and Johnson and Hicks scored inside to push the advantage to 55-26 heading to the fourth.
The Eagles had nine different players get on the score sheet, led by Myers with 11, Bryan with 10 and Carter with nine and Myers and Carter each had double-digit rebounds as well.
In addition to Smith’s 13, the Titans got six points from Hullchipin and four each from Brown, Pleasant and Bell.
Rowlett now turns its attention to a huge game when it travels to play at rival Sachse at 6 p.m. Friday, while South Garland faces another tough task with a home game against second-place Wylie.
