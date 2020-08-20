The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, as Poteet and West Mesquite will be separated in football for the first time ever, while others, such as the current Garland ISD district, saw no changes other than being shifted from 10-6A to 9-6A.
Of course, there is also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to impact the high school sports landscape for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Rowlett, Sachse and Mesquite areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. What will be the storylines to monitor in 9-6A football this season?
Sachse has ruled the Garland ISD roost in recent years. They did not drop a district game from 2016-2018 in capturing three consecutive titles and last season, they earned a share of the crown with the only blemish being a loss Wylie.
As for the rest of GISD, the Mustangs took care of business and have not fallen short against their school district rivals since a 44-34 loss to Rowlett in 2015.
But is this the year that another GISD team knocks them from their perch?
Sachse certainly has talent and a proven ground game with 1,200-yard rusher Shon Coleman and talented junior Brian Okoye, but there is a serious overhaul to be done on the defensive side of the ball.
Naaman Forest appears to be a team on the rise under head coach Jesse Perales after rallying to make the playoffs last season and returns 18 starters. Lakeview also made the playoffs last year and boasts the most dynamic player in five-star running back Camar Wheaton.
Though Sachse ran the table through GISD, the results show that the gap could be closing. The Mustangs pulled out three-point wins over North Garland (24-21) and Lakeview (17-14) and needed a stop on a two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds to preserve a 42-40 victory over Rowlett.
Speaking of the Eagles, that is the other major story line in 9-6A after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004, getting edged out on a three-way tiebreaker.
Rowlett’s postseason fate could be sealed by how they perform in close games, as five of their seven district games were decided by two points or less last season.
2. What will be the storylines to monitor in 10-6A football this season?
This was one of the most underrated districts in the state a year ago. Rockwall made a historic run to the Class 6A Division I semifinals, but did not even win its own district, with Longview claiming that honor.
The district bids farewell to the perennial powerhouse Lobos, who dropped down to Class 5A, but their replacement is no pushover in Skyline, a program that has enjoyed its own share of success during the past decade.
A big key to climbing to the top of the standings will fall on a team’s secondary. Though Rockwall must try to find a way to cope with the loss of irreplaceable wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, junior quarterback Braedyn Locke returns after throwing for more than 4,000 yards last season.
Rockwall-Heath has the ability to air it out itself with senior quarterback Josh Hoover, who threw for 2,926 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Mesquite has made back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Jeff Fleener, but will have to replace 17 starters if they hope to make it three in a row.
Horn had its run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end, but is expecting to see improvement in its second season under head coach Chris Hudler, while North Mesquite has 13 starters back as it resumes its pursuit of its first playoff appearance since 2015.
3. Which district gets the better of bi-district competition in 2020-2021: 9-6A or 10-6A?
District 9-6A might be the most competitive top-to-bottom group in the area, with all eight teams holding onto legitimate reasons why they can make the playoffs.
However, that did not carry over into the playoffs a year ago, where they were swept in their four first-round games.
The new 10-6A, meanwhile, won three of their four bi-district match-ups.
Of course, it should be noted that this was not a bi-district match-up a year ago. Whereas the Mesquite ISD and Rockwall ISD schools drew the Central Texas group with the Killeen schools, Temple and Waco Midway, Garland ISD drew the far more imposing challenge of facing the Allen/Plano/McKinney group, most of which dwarfed them in enrollment.
Past results have no bearing on how affects this year’s playoffs, but heading into the season, outside of Lakeview’s Wheaton, 10-6A has the more established star power.
4. Which football local football team is most impacted by the pandemic?
Every team has been left scrambling due to the pandemic, but at least as far as GISD and MISD, with all programs in Class 6A or 5A, they are on a fairly even playing field in terms of workout schedules.
That is not the case for Sunnyvale, who just happens to be a Class 4A program tucked in among larger schools in Dallas County.
The Raiders have always shared a district with teams outside of the Metroplex, but it is a more complicated situation this year.
Sunnyvale had been limited in what it can do in workouts compared with some of the other teams outside of the county that have been able to get on with their preseason routine much earlier, though they have been able to get a plan in place.
And then there is the issue of scheduling.
The pandemic left the Raiders scrambling to fill their schedule and while they have been able to find opponents for the first three weeks, they will have to go on the road to take on Waco Connolly, Melissa and Kennedale.
Sunnyvale also has a pre-district date with 5A Frisco Memorial, but as of right now, is still looking for an opponent in either the fourth or fifth week of the season to fill out the schedule.
