The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, as Poteet and West Mesquite will be separated in football for the first time ever, while others, such as the current Garland ISD district, saw no changes other than being shifted from 10-6A to 9-6A.
Of course, there is also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to impact the high school sports landscape for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Rowlett, Sachse and Mesquite areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Who is the favorite to win 9-6A football?
This has often been a fairly easy question to answer, but that is not the case in 2020, where a number of teams have reason to believe they can rise to the top of the standings.
The conversation starts with Sachse, who has won at least a share of the district title in each of the last four seasons. The Mustangs have posted a 25-1 record during that span, with the one loss being a narrow 22-21 setback last season to Wylie, with whom they shared the district crown.
But Sachse has more questions than it has in a number of years.
The Mustangs will be stout on the ground with running back Shon Coleman and four returning starters on the offensive line. However, the transfer of Parker Wells leaves them without any experience at the quarterback position and the defense returns only one starter.
That could open the door for another GISD team to assume the top spot .
Naaman Forest has garnered a lot of early attention after winning four of its final five games to make the playoffs a season ago. The Rangers return all 11 starters on offense and another seven on defense, giving them the experience advantage over the rest of the district, a factor that takes on heightened importance with the cancellation of spring football and the late start to this season.
Lakeview, another playoff team from a year ago, will be a factor with the best player in the district in five-star running back Camar Wheaton and Rowlett should be in the mix with the added motivation of having its 14-year streak of playoff appearances come to an end on a tiebreaker.
Still, the champs are the champs until they are dethroned, so heading into the season, Sachse is still the team to beat.
2. Who is the favorite in 10-6A football?
The road to the 10-6A title appears to run through Rockwall, where Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath are the early favorites.
The Yellowjackets have a new head coach in former offensive coordinator Trey Brooks, who takes over after Rodney Webb took the head position at Denton Guyer.
Being promoted from within, Brooks knows his team and understands he has one of the best quarterbacks in the area with junior Braedyn Locke, but Rockwall returns only eight total starters.
Rockwall-Heath, meanwhile, brings back 17 starters—nine on offense and eight on defense—giving them experience all over the field.
While those two teams will air it out, Tyler Legacy will be in the hunt with its ground game, with running backs Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell.
Mesquite is another team to keep an eye on, despite graduating 17 starters. The Skeeters have made the playoffs in each of head coach Jeff Fleener’s two seasons at the helm, advancing to the area finals a year ago, and if younger players step up, they should be in the hunt once again.
3. Who is the favorite in 7-5A Division I and 6-5A Division II football?
West Mesquite has a new head coach in Frank Sandoval and will see a district landscape that has seen a couple of big changes.
The Wranglers bid farewell to crosstown rival Poteet and Texarkana Texas High. In their place step a pair of heavyweights in Longview and Highland Park and those two teams are expected to battle it out for the 7-5A Division I crown.
The Lobos drop down in classification just two years removed from claiming the Class 6A Division II state championship.
Longview returns only seven starters, but their long run of success indicates this year’s team will reload rather than rebuild.
The same is true for Highland Park, which has only eight starters back in the fold, but has shown the ability to fill those holes with quality players.
Poteet faces the most dramatic change in landscape after dropping to 5A Division II. The Pirates find themselves sharing a district with seven other Dallas ISD programs.
That should work in Poteet’s favor as they look to return to the playoffs.
South Oak Cliff will likely be the toughest challenge coming off a 9-3 season, and Kimball will be a contender, but the Pirates should be right there in the top three with a chance to win the district title.
4. Which football players will claim the district passing, rushing and receiving titles this season?
Lakeview’s Wheaton is the early favorite to lead 9-6A in rushing, but Sachse’s Coleman could actually end up with the better numbers, especially as the Mustangs lean on the ground game early on. South Garland’s Jalil Brown is another player to watch after rushing for 1,300 yards a year ago.
Garland’s Cergio Perez is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, giving him the early nod for leading passer, while his favorite target Jordan Hudson caught 81 passes for 1,244 yards and 21 scores.
Over in 10-6A, Rockwall’s Locke will be tough to beat through the air after throwing for 4,282 yards and 53 touchdowns, though the Yellowjackets must replace all-world receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Rockwall-Heath’s Josh Hoover also threw for nearly 3,000 yards last season and has the early frontrunner to lead the district in receiving with Corban Cleveland, who had 74 catches for 929 yards last season.
On the ground, Tyler Legacy might have the top two running backs in Miller and Donnell, but sharing production might open the door for a different player to lead the district in rushing.
Highland Park is breaking in a new starting quarterback, but has put together a long line of efficient quarterbacks and new starter Brayden Schager is the early favorite to lead 7-5A Division I in passing.
Longview’s Kaden Meredith rushed for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and McKinney Norths J.J. Henry will be one to watch on the outside after notching 60 receptions for 1,214 yards.
In 6-5A Division II, most of the established skill talent is at running back, where Poteet’s Xzaveon Jeans, South Oak Cliff’s Cameron Davis, Spruce’s Shawn Hodge and Hillcrest’s Nasir Reynolds should battle it out for the district lead.
The district’s passing games are less proven, though Poteet’s Jaylond Police showed promise passing a year ago and could be ready to take a big jump in his second year as the starter.
