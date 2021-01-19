Sachse did not get off to the ideal start on Tuesday.
The Mustangs were getting good looks, but the shots were not falling, and a 4-of-17 shooting effort in the opening quarter saw them facing an early deficit.
But Sachse stuck with the game plan, and once they did heat up from the field, the difference was noticeable on the scoreboard.
The Mustangs outscored Rowlett 39-20 during the middle two quarters and that was the difference in a 67-50 victory at Rowlett High School.
Sachse improves to 4-2 and is tied for third place in 9-6A, just a game out of first place, while the Eagles fall to 0-5.
Rowlett has had some close calls during the district slate, but was hoping to capture that elusive first win and it got off to a good start.
Corey Earl, who had 11 rebounds and three blocks, helped set the tone from the beginning.
Earl opened the scoring with a layup and had five boards in the first frame to give the Eagles second-chance opportunities.
Rowlett was down by one after a basket inside by Sachse’s Kelechi Eziagwu, but Landen Johnson countered with a 3-pointer and then knocked down another jumper to regain the advantage.
Jeremiah Evans closed the quarter with a putback to stake the Eagles to a 13-9 lead.
R.J. Chatman knocked down a trey to start the second for the Mustangs, but Wesley Shepherd came right back with a bucket for Rowlett to make it 15-12.
Sachse then delivered the pivotal stretch in the game, embarking on a 15-1 run that changed the course.
The Mustangs began getting to the rim, as Ethan Dunnam, Kai Smith and Dylan McKeon converted inside to give them the lead.
After Deshun Harris hit a free throw for the Eagles, Sachse went right back to work, as Dunnam knocked down a short jumper and Smith scored inside and then drifted outside to drain a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 27-16.
Both teams picked up the pace in the final two minutes of the second quarter, with Shepherd hitting a 15-footer and Earl making a free throw to get Rowlett back to within 29-24 at halftime.
Shepherd converted a pair of baskets early in the third quarter to keep the Eagles close, but Sachse would close on a 13-5 run.
Eziagwu scored inside and Issac Brown then hit a layup and a 3-pointer to push the lead back to double digits. Chatman knocked down a trey and Alex Orji’s layup pushed the advantage to 48-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs put it away early in the next frame, reeling off a 9-0 run in the first 90 seconds. They did so by once again attacking the basket, as McKeon and Smith each had a pair of layups to make it 57-33.
Rowlett never stopped trying to climb back into it, as Matthew Ellis scored all 11 of his points in the fourth, but Sachse was able to keep them at arm’s length until the final buzzer.
The Mustangs had nine different players find the scoresheet, led by 15 points from McKeon, 11 from Smith and eight each from Chatman, Dunnam and Eziagwu. In addition to Ellis, Nathan Parra and Shepherd each tallied eight for the Eagles.
Sachse will look to continue its recent momentum on Friday with a road date at North Garland, while Rowlett tries to notch its first district win with another home game against Wylie.
