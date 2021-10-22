Playoff-bound Sachse entered Friday night as the prohibitive favorite against a South Garland team that had not won a game all season.
But a little more than halfway through the first quarter, not only had the Mustangs not taken an offensive snap, they found themselves facing a deficit.
It took Sachse just nine seconds to remedy that situation.
Quarterback Alex Orji hit Jamri Harts in stride on a 57-yard scoring strike on the first offensive play from scrimmage and the Mustangs never looked back, rolling to a 60-17 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Sachse improves to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in 9-6A, while the Titans fall to 0-8 and 0-5.
The Mustangs employed a balanced offense, with seven different players combining for 26 carries for 285 yards on the ground.
Orji, meanwhile, was methodical, completing 13-of-22 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers, with the coaching staff calling it a night for their senior early in the third quarter.
The Sachse defense bottled up South Garland on the ground, allowing only 43 yards on 22 carries.
The Titans did have one reliable option on offense all night, though, and that was the connection of quarterback Jimmy Shelly to wide receiver Tyreon Key, as that duo hooked up eight times for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
After grabbing a lead they would not relinquish, the Mustangs forced a quick punt and the offense went right back to work, with Luke Keefer weaving through the defense on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3 at the end of one quarter.
Sachse allowed just one first down in the second quarter and the offense took full advantage of its opportunities.
Orji scrambled left and then found Jhett Creel on a 14-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-3.
Another short field led to a 2-yard scoring pass from Orji to Kaliq Lockett, and then after turning the ball over on downs in South Garland territory, the Mustangs cashed in their next chance, with Elijah Aimes catching a 2-yard touchdown that made it 35-3 with two seconds left in the half.
Sachse got the ball to start the second half and sent a message there would be no miracle comeback, recovering an onside kick and marching 49 yards in five plays, with Orji completing his night with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harts to extend the advantage to 42-3.
To their credit, the Titans never backed down and never stopped playing hard.
Two plays later, Shelly found Key on a quick pass and the senior wide receiver broke one tackle and outraced the secondary 68 yards to the end zone to make it 42-10.
With backup quarterback Grayson King taking the reins, the Mustangs put together their longest drive of the night, going 70 yards in 12 plays, with King keeping it himself from eight yards out on a fourth-down play for a touchdown, and later in the frame, Alejandro Alvarado booted a 24-yard field goal that extended the advantage to 52-10 at the end of three quarters.
Sachse was not quite finished, as King broke around the left edge and bolted 49 yards to paydirt, with Creel finding Joseph LaGrenade on the two-point conversion to hit the 60-point mark.
The Titans also had one more big play up their sleeves, as Shelly and Key hooked up on a 73-yard scoring strike to cut it to 60-17, but that is the way it would end.
The Mustangs return to action next Friday with an important game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium against Wylie, which could determine seeding in the Division I playoffs, while South Garland continues its quest for its first win against North Garland on Thursday at Williams Stadium.
