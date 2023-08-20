Rowlett’s football program has been a roller coaster of sorts over the years.
After opening in 1996, the Eagles endured their share of growing pains and not earn their first playoff berth until 2005.
Once they broke through, though, they became a postseason mainstay, as they embarked on a streak of 14 consecutive appearances.
But Rowlett has not returned to the playoffs since 2018 and there have been some tough moments to swallow.
Last season, the Eagles won their final three games, including handing 9-6A champion Wylie East its lone district loss, but came up on the wrong end of a four-team tiebreaker for the last playoff spot.
If Rowlett wants to break its recent drought, it will do so with some new faces, as it returns only seven starters.
One of the most talented Eagles is senior Joseph Brocks, who earned first-team all-district honors at safety after recording 59 tackles, with four for loss, and eight pass breakups.
In addition to his work in the secondary, Brocks is also a candidate to take over the starting quarterback position.
Rowlett graduated its top three wide receivers, but running back Germyius Benson returns after rushing for 639 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior campaign.
The Eagles also have a pair of returning starters on the offensive line with all-district tackle senior Amarion Berry and Adrian Alvarado.
With Brocks’ role still undefined, that magnifies the need for players to step up on the defensive side of the ball, where they graduated four all-district performers and return only three starters.
Senior Vincent Martin is coming off a nice season where he recorded 31 tackles, with two for loss, from his defensive tackle position and linebackers Jayden Washington and Dakai Grant are also expected to contribute.
Rowlett will look to get off to a better start to the 9-6A season than it did a year ago, when it dropped games against Naaman Forest, Sachse and Garland. Putting itself in that hole proved too much to overcome, despite winning four of its last five contests.
Player to Watch
Joseph Brocks
Defensive Back/Quarterback
The Eagles do not return a lot of starters on defense, but one of them is Brocks.
A season ago, Brocks earned first-team all-district honors as he registered 59 tackles, with four for loss, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups.
Though he is expected to be a leader in the secondary, Brocks could see his role expand, as he averaged 12 yards per touch on offense a year ago, and is being looked at as an option to take over the starting quarterback position.
Varsity Schedule
