The history of football in Garland ISD has been cyclical, with each of the seven programs enjoying periods of success.
Though the Mustangs, who started varsity play in 2004, took some lumps in the early years, they have been the standard in GISD during the last decade, where they have made nine playoff appearances, won at least a share of the district crown on five occasions and have several playoff victories.
Last season was a strange one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a late-season tiebreaking round of games to determine playoff spots.
So despite the fact that Sachse had a losing record, it defeated South Garland in the game that mattered in Week 8 to secure its spot in the playoffs.
The Mustangs return 13 starters from that team and should have one of the most powerful offenses in the district, led by senior quarterback Alex Orji.
The first-team all-district honoree was effective through the air, completing 99-of-189 passes for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns. He brought an equally dynamic element to the ground game, rushing 114 times for 926 yards and 15 scores.
Joining Orji in the backfield is senior running back Bryan Okoye, who had 92 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns in an all-district season, senior wide receiver Elijah Aimes flashed his potential and seniors Roberto Cedeno and Caden Parr are back to help bolster the offensive line.
The Sachse defensive line should be a force with four returning all-district performers. Senior tackle Albion Krasniqi recorded 38 tackles, with nine for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Alongside Krasniqi, senior T.K. Burnley had 38 tackles, with a team-high 12 for loss, with 14 pressures and three sacks, and senior ends Micah Lowe (18 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 hurries) and Jaydon Gibbs (42 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 hurries) are also back in the front four.
The middle is solid with senior linebacker Leon Williams at rover and Keeland Lemar and Kevin Courtney at the safeties and junior cornerback James Adams (34 tackles, 3 PBUs) will be another key player in the secondary.
