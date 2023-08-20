SACHSE FOOTBALL KALIQ LOCKETT

Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett had a big night with five catches for 145 yards, but Rockwall was too much in a 50-24 victory on Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

During the last two decades, each of the seven Garland ISD programs have enjoyed their share of highlights, but Sachse has been the most consistent of the bunch.

It was not easy last season, as the Mustangs had to emerge from a four-team tie for the final spot, but they were able to claim that berth on tiebreakers to qualify for the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 years and eight season in a row.

