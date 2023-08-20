Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett had a big night with five catches for 145 yards, but Rockwall was too much in a 50-24 victory on Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
During the last two decades, each of the seven Garland ISD programs have enjoyed their share of highlights, but Sachse has been the most consistent of the bunch.
It was not easy last season, as the Mustangs had to emerge from a four-team tie for the final spot, but they were able to claim that berth on tiebreakers to qualify for the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 years and eight season in a row.
Under head coach Red Behrens, who has led the program since its inaugural campaign in 2004, Sachse will look to extend that streak with the return of 10 starters—four on offense and six on defense.
Senior quarterback Brenden George threw for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns and is poised for bigger numbers with a talented group of skill players around him.
Junior wide receiver Kaliq Lockett is a big-time target at 6-2 with 4.4 speed and had 24 receptions for 347 yards and five scores last season, and seniors Kenny Hanks and Fabian Ybarra and junior Robbie Rothrock will also be featured in the passing game.
Junior B.J. Haygood rushed for five touchdowns last season as he slides into a larger role.
Junior center Austin Smith graded out at 90 percent and is the lone returning starter on the line that also includes senior Tristan Dobney and juniors Aidan Pierce, Devin Noudaranouvong and Jackson Schmidt.
The defense is expected to be improved, especially up front where it returns senior end Cheta Ofili, who had 50 tackles and four sacks, and junior tackle Corey Walls, who recorded 38 tackles and eight sacks.
Junior Vashon Brunswick (63 tackles, 9 TFL) and junior Sean Davault (58 tackles, 3 sacks) are returning starters in the middle at linebacker.
There is also experience in the secondary with the return of senior safety Ivory Chester and junior cornerback Jordan Nelson.
The Mustangs should get an early idea of where they stand during their two-week non-district stretch as they have road games against Coppell and Prosper.
Player to Watch
Kaliq Lockett
Wide Receiver
The Mustangs offense has featured its share of playmakers over the years and Lockett could be the latest to fill that role.
At 6-2, Lockett has good size on the outside and his 4.4 speed gives him the ability to make a game-changing play at any time.
Last season, he flashed that potential, hauling in 24 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns and he could also be utilized in the ground game that lost its top three rushers.
Varsity Schedule
