While many teams will continue their preparation for the start of district play during the next couple of weeks, the time is now for 9-6A girls basketball.
With an expanded nine-team district, the battle for the playoffs officially got started this past week with a pair of games.
Because of the early start, there is not much of a sample size to take from, but recent history reveals a pair of early storylines.
First, that the battle for the four playoff berths will likely come down to the wire, and second, that Sachse is the team everybody else is chasing.
Since winning their first district championship in 2012, the Mustangs have captured nine of the last 11 titles.
That includes last season, when Sachse rolled to a perfect 14-0 campaign, as its closest district game was a 16-point win and its average margin of victory was 40.4 points.
The Mustangs are once again the favorites, as were picked first in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
Newcomer Wylie East was picked to finish second after it has enjoyed recent success at the Class 5A level, followed by Wylie and Lakeview.
But projections are just that at this point and the 2022-2023 storylines will be written on the court.
Here is a look at the field after Tuesday’s round of district-opening games:
Sachse (1-0, 7-5)
The Mustangs’ run of district dominance has not been exclusive to their rivals.
During their run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances, they have advanced out of the first round in nine of those seasons, highlighted by a trip to the state tournament in 2018.
Last season, Sachse knocked off Skyline in the opening round before dropping a narrow 46-45 decision to Cedar Hill in the area finals.
But first things first, and that is tending to the 9-6A slate.
Tuesday’s 44-16 win over Lakeview was the Mustangs’ 21st consecutive district victory dating back to the 2020-2021 season.
Senior Crislyn Rose is coming off a season in which she was named 9-6A most valuable player after recording 16.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Her ability to get to the basket allowed her to shoot 63 percent from the field and she was also dangerous from the perimeter, knocking down 41 percent of her 3-pointers.
Rose scored 25 points in the season opener, but has not played in recent games.
Head coach Donna McCullough, who has led the team since its inaugural campaign, also returned three other all-district performers in first team juniors Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and sophomore Charish Thompson.
George was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, while adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.0 assists.
Oliphant posted similar well-rounded numbers, tallying 10.5 points, 3.9 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Thompson made an immediate impact during her inaugural season with Sachse, scoring 8.2 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game.
Sachse has other capable options, as well, with senior Sydney Miller and sophomores Ckalynn Anderson and Camille Logan all had solid games in the district opener.
Rowlett (1-0, 2-6)
The Eagles finished fourth in 9-6A a year ago to return to the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Rowlett got off to a slow start, but district started on the right foot with a 49-26 win over Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
The Eagles graduated three key all-district performers, but the cupboard is not bare, as they returned four honorable mention selections in senior Makayla Johnson, juniors Alana Carr and Lyndi Bryan and sophomore Kristyn Galloway.
That quartet each contributed in different ways last season, but look for those numbers to go up with more responsibility.
In the district opener, Rowlett also got good contributions from sophomore Amyah Jones, who scored a team-high 11 points, senior Jayda Scaife, who had eight, senior Aviviah Waits, junior Favour Ifediora and sophomore Yazmine Webb.
Wylie (1-0, 7-2)
The Pirates finished in a tie for second place last season to return to the playoffs and are picked to be third in the TABC preseason poll.
Wylie has the best overall record through non-district action and opened 9-6A with a 56-32 win over South Garland.
In that game, the Pirates were led by a freshman, as Morgan Davis tallied 13 points, while junior Julie Dada was also in double figures with 12.
Wylie has additional experience, as well, as sophomore Taylor McAfee is coming off a district newcomer of the year campaign, junior Payton Miller made the first team, sophomore Micha Lovelace was on the second team, and senior Maddie Luna and junior Kyndal Elam were honorable mentions.
Wylie East (0-0, 6-6)
The Raiders are coming off a playoff appearance out of 12-5A, and though they are making the jump up in classification, they were still pegged to finish second in the TABC preseason poll.
Wylie East actually had a 9-6A bye on Tuesday, giving it one more chance to prepare for the district grind, which it used to claim a 54-49 win over Bishop Lynch, which is state-ranked in the TABC 6A private school poll.
In that game, the Raiders got a 22-point scoring effort from sophomore Saliz Ward, who earned all-district honors in her inaugural campaign, junior LeAire Nicks was in double figures with 12 points and senior Victoria Rinewalt and junior Ivonne Oduwa also provided some scoring punch.
Lakeview (0-1, 2-9)
The Patriots are off to a slow start, and dropped their district opener, but there is still potential to turn things around.
Lakeview, who was picked to finish fourth in the TABC poll, has experience to draw from, as it made the playoffs last season and is just two years removed from dethroning Sachse as the district champion in 2020-2021.
The Patriots do have holes to fill, most notably with the graduation of district offensive player of the year Carleece Gates, but the cupboard is not bare.
Lakeview did return first-team junior Passion Boldene, as well as a trio of honorable mentions in seniors Jiana Williams and Tameia Johnson and junior Raina Augusta.
South Garland (0-1, 6-5)
The Titans have endured some tough times in recent years, but built confidence by putting together a winning record during non-district action.
South Garland returned a pair of all-district performers in second-team senior Kanira Smith and honorable mention senior Lyric Chiplin.
Chiplin is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and Smith is also off to a good start.
South Garland has also gotten early contributions from junior Alliah Bell, junior Alexiah Brown, sophomore Shanice Body and seniors Alexis Smith and Deambernique Green.
Naaman Forest (0-1, 1-7)
The Rangers hung around in the playoff race until the final two weeks and are hoping to turn things around after a slow start.
Naaman Forest does return a pair of all-district honorees in first-team junior Kaylee Bennett and second-team senior Mercy Wamet, a 6-2 center.
Among the other players to watch have been senior Erynne Tolbert, Kaylee Taylor, Nahla Ross and Hassett Gatachenell.
North Garland (0-1, 1-10)
The Raiders are another team looking to reverse their early fortunes, but there are reasons for optimism, as most of their contributors are young and getting better.
Sophomore Madison Alrid is averaging a team-high 6.8 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Ashley Gomez is tallying 5.8 points and 3.7 boards, sophomore Rehanna Adam has recorded 4.8 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds and senior Angelica Monroe has also been solid early on.
