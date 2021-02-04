The battle for the district championship last year was going down to the wire.
Rowlett was in the driver’s seat, but Naaman Forest, Sachse and North Garland were all within six points, setting the stage for a dramatic final week of the season.
However, it was a battle that would not be completed.
Heading into that final week, the University Interscholastic League suspended all activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that ultimately led to the outright cancellation of the season.
Though there was an abbreviated non-district slate, the 9-6A season got underway last week and early impressions are that it has all the makings of another down-to-the wire affair.
Here is a look at the field:
Sachse (3-0-0, 9 points)
The Mustangs are no strangers to the postseason and had already secured their sixth consecutive playoff appearance when play was called to a halt.
Sachse is off to another good start, allowing just one goal in their first three district matches, including a 2-0 win over Garland on Tuesday that included goals from Reece Spears and Elias Robles.
The Mustangs graduated five all-district performers, but have picked up where they left off, posting a 9-2-2 overall record.
Senior Ethan Sampson, a second-team all-district pick, is off to a strong start with three goals and five assists.
Second-team senior goalkeeper Carlos Vasquez posted his eighth shutout on Tuesday and is giving up 0.4 goals per match and senior Spears, another honorable mention selection, is the leader of the defense.
Junior Cooper Tea has emerged as one of the top scorers in the district with seven goals, senior Robles has three goals and a trio of assists and junior Harun Spahalic has stepped up as another anchor of the defense.
Sachse has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 19-6 overall and 6-1 in three district matches to lift them into their spot atop the standings.
Rowlett (2-1-0, 6)
The Eagles are off to a good start and picked up their second district win with a 3-1 victory over South Garland on Tuesday, getting goals from Andrew Martinez, Gabriel Hernandez and Anthony Morales and assists from Oscar Martinez and Hudson Meisner.
Rowlett graduated seven all-district performers, including co-offensive players of the year Carson Prestridge and Kevin Adolfo, one of the most decorated players in Garland ISD history, as he tallied 79 goals and 32 assists and was a four-time superlative award-winner, including a pair of MVPs.
Still, the Eagles have made 18 consecutive playoff appearances and that streak is a testament to their ability to reload.
Rowlett returned a solid nucleus, including senior first-team all-district defenders Hudson Meisner and Kelvin Huerta, senior midfielders Andrew Martinez, Bryce Norris and Gabriel Hernandez and junior midfielder Oscar Martinez.
Norris has a team-high four goals to go along with two assists, Oscar Martinez has a pair of goals and three assists and Andrew Martinez has recorded a pair of goals and an assist.
The Eagles have also gotten good early production from seniors Braden Hargrove (3 goals, 2 assists), Connor Meisner (3 goals, 2 assists) and Anthony Morales (2 goals, 1 assist).
A big reason for Rowlett’s solid start has also been the emergence of several newcomers, including junior defenders Pedro Hernandez and Cesar Gamez, junior utility player Chris Washington, junior midfielder Edward Gallardo, sophomore midfielder Hector Castillo and freshman defender Josue Martinez.
North Garland (3-0-0, 9)
The Raiders have been one of the brightest spots in the school’s athletic department in recent years and that looks as if it will continue on the pitch.
North Garland has outscored its district opponents by a combined score of 9-1, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Rowlett last week.
The Raiders bid farewell to six all-district honorees, including midfielder of the year Alex Rivas, but the cupboard was not bare.
Senior Eric Artega, last year’s co-newcomer of the year, had a goal in the win over the Eagles, as did first-team senior forward Jose Castro and Iyaad Fuad and Saul Gutierrez tallied the lone score in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Naaman Forest.
Sophomore Angel Contreras was the co-freshman of the year and North Garland was also slated to return honorable mentions in senior forward Micah Cain, senior midfielder Angel Torres, junior midfielder Ricky Andrade and senior defender Alfredo Cabrella.
South Garland (1-1-1, 4)
The Titans have played three close matches and have emerged from that stretch with a regulation win and a shootout loss.
They did return some talent, including senior midfielder Kris Rivera, a first-team all-district selection, as well as honorable mentions in senior midfielder Felipe Alonso and senior defender Chris Castro.
South Garland was long a power among GISD programs, but has been supplanted by others in recent years.
Making a push toward the playoffs this season would represent a big step forward.
Wylie (1-2-0, 3)
The Pirates got off to a good start with a 3-0 win over Garland, but have since dropped back-to-back matches.
Still, for a team that finished seventh last season, their competitiveness, particularly in a narrow 1-0 loss to Sachse, gives them reasons for optimism going forward.
Wylie is led by a trio of senior captains who were all-district picks a year ago in midfielder Mason Monroe, defender Jazden Paul and midfielder Grayson Garza.
Lakeview (1-2-0, 3)
The Patriots opened district with two straight losses, but were able to take out some of those early frustrations on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over Wylie.
Senior Saul Leija, a second-team all-district midfielder last season, tallied a goal and two assists, and senior Daniel Gaona, junior Luis Rivera, sophomore Sergio Morales and sophomore Edgar Mendoza added scores.
Lakeview also returned first-team junior forward Nickolas Duran and honorable mention senior midfielder Anthony Lopez, with sophomore Bryan Munoz in goal.
Garland (0-2-1, 2)
The Owls finished at the bottom of the district standings last season and if they hope to make a move up the ladder, they will need to get the offense going.
Garland has yet to score a goal in regulation in three district matches, though they were able to pick up two points with a shootout win against South Garland.
The Owls graduated four all-district selections, but did return senior forward Zibo Siamsipa and senior midfielder Ricardo Trujillo.
Naaman Forest (0-3-0, 0)
The Rangers were not only set to be a playoff team last season, they were in contention for the district title, trailing Rowlett by just two points heading into the final week.
But Naaman Forest was hit by graduation as hard as anybody with the loss of nine key players, including defensive player of the year Carlos Hernandez and goalkeeper of the year Brian Lopez, and that has shown in a slow start.
Still, the Rangers have been competitive and their losses have come at the hands of the top three current teams in Sachse, North Garland and Rowlett.
