The 9-6A boys race got a lot more interesting on Tuesday.
Rowlett had held at least a share of the district lead since the opening day, but North Garland had stayed right on its heels.
The teams engaged in a memorable shootout in the first meeting last month, with the Eagles picking up an extra point by outlasting the Raiders in penalties, 12-11.
The rematch on Tuesday featured a lot of similarities to the first meeting, with the teams engaged in a tight battle.
Rowlett was less than a minute away from a pivotal victory when North Garland struck with the equalizer and the teams again headed to a shootout. This time, it was the Raiders who were able to gain the upper hand in the penalties, finishing with a 4-3 edge to pick up the extra point.
That result allowed the Raiders (6-1-2, 21 points) to close to within one point of Rowlett (5-0-4, 22) in the battle for the district title.
Sachse (6-2-1, 19) remained within striking range of the top spot in 9-6A with a 1-0 shutout of Naaman Forest (4-4-1, 13).
Garland (3-2-4, 15) leapfrogged the Rangers into fourth place with a 2-0 shutout of Wylie, while South Garland (1-7-1, 4) picked up a pair of points with a shootout win over Lakeview (1-7-1, 4). The teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, but the Titans were able to post a 4-2 advantage in penalties to earn the extra point.
On Friday, Rowlett picked up two points as they opened the second half of the district season with a 2-2 draw against Naaman Forest, but were victorious in penalties.
North Garland notched a 3-1 decision against Lakeview, Sachse picked up a key 1-0 victory over Wylie to solidify its hold on third place and Garland claimed a 3-1 win over South Garland.
On Friday, Sachse goes on the road or an important match against Garland, with the Owls trying to close the gap on the Mustangs in the standings. Rowlett looks to bounce back against South Garland, North Garland tries to keep rolling against Naaman Forest and Lakeview hosts Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.