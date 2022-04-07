Both Sachse and Rowlett expected to be in the thick of the playoff race once again and that’s where they find themselves heading into the final weeks of the season.
The Mustangs were one of the only teams to get their game in on Tuesday as they took on Wylie in a showdown of the top two teams in 9-6A.
Sachse was hoping to gain a measure of revenge and create a tie for first place, but the Pirates had other ideas, as they claimed a 7-2 victory to stay undefeated in district play at 9-0, while the Mustangs dropped back to 7-2.
The Eagles had their game against Lakeview pushed back to Wednesday but that did not affect their performance, as they rolled to a 13-2 run-rule victory to improve to 6-3 in district play.
Riley Smith surrendered only two hits in five innings of work, striking out eight, to pick up the victory.
The Patriots (3-5) actually led 2-0 going to the bottom of the third inning when Rowlett erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the frame.
It started innocently enough, as Reagan Montgomery was hit by a pitch and eventually moved around to score on an error.
Smith followed with a double and then scored on a RBI single by Kailei Goforth to tie it at 2-2.
The Eagles were just getting warmed up.
Charley Wilson singled and Isabella Olade gave them the lead with a two-run double and Haleigh Aldridge followed with a run-scoring base hit.
Rowlett then took advantage of some Lakeview miscues to add to its lead and it was suddenly a 12-2 lead.
Rowlett had been coming off a wild 28-18 win over North Garland on Friday.
The Eagles trailed 9-4 after two winnings, but used a six-run outburst in the third to get back into it.
The Raiders regained the advantage and were up 16-13 heading to the fifth inning, but Rowlett struck for six runs in its half of the frame and added seven more in the top of the seventh to pull away for the win.
Smith had a big all-around game, not only picking up the win on the mound, but going 2-for-5 with five runs scored and seven driven in, highlighted by a grand slam.
Beverly Brown was 3-for-6 with two runs and six RBIs, while Wilson was 5-of-6 with a pair of doubles, a triple, three runs and three runs batted in.
Naaman Forest kept within striking distance of the upper tier with a 9-0 win over North Garland on Wednesday to improve to 4-5.
Mirelly Medrano did the job on the mound, giving up just one hit in five innings and striking out three.
The Rangers led only 3-0 going to the bottom of the fifth inning when they put a six-spot on the board.
Ashleigh Arant led off the frame with a double and scored when Arlyn Sanchez reached base. Elizabeth Lazalde singled and Medrano then cleared the bases with an extra-base hit.
Carolina Molina and Gladys Ayozie singled and Trum Chung was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Mia Quintero came through with a two-run double.
On Friday, Rowlett will take its shot at knocking off the district leaders when the Eagles host Wylie at 6:30 p.m. Sachse looks to bounce back at home against Naaman Forest, Garland takes on Lakeview and North Garland is at South Garland.
