The 9-6A girls basketball season reached its halfway point on Tuesday.
Well, for some teams, anyway.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every sport and basketball has certainly not been immune.
As the district season makes the turn toward the stretch Lakeview, Rowlett and Garland are the lone teams that has played the full seven-game slate.
On the other end of the spectrum, is Sachse, who was scheduled to end its quarantine on Wednesday, but had only three games under its belt.
Nonetheless, each team has been able to put together a body of work, so here is a look at the 9-6A picture heading into the second half.
Sachse (2-1, 3-5)
The Mustangs have been the gold standard among Garland ISD basketball teams during the last decade, having made nine consecutive playoff appearances, winning eight district titles, including seven in a row, and advancing to the state tournament in 2018.
But despite being picked to again finish first in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, Sachse’s spot atop the standings is being challenged by Lakeview, who ended their 69-game district winning streak with a 46-18 victory in the 9-6A opener back in December.
The slow start was not a surprise. Not only were teams denied an opportunity to play in early-season tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs were also trying to replace a number of key players.
Despite those issues, Sachse should not be counted out heading down the stretch.
Sophomore Crislyn Rose, who was named district newcomer of the year after she averaged 7.8 points, with a team-high 33 3-pointers, with 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, has stepped into an even bigger role.
Senior Brianna Salazar was thrust into action at point guard after the injury last season and she responded by earning second-team honors and senior Sierra Douglas was an honorable mention pick.
Junior Criselle Mendoza can be a solid contributor, but the biggest reason to feel optimistic about the future is the younger players.
Prior to the quarantine, the Mustangs had gotten good production from freshmen Londyn Oliphant, Micah Cooper and Neenah George, as well as sophomore Sydney Miller, and they should only improve with more playing time.
Rowlett (3-4, 4-14)
The Eagles, who were picked to finish fourth in the TGCA preseason poll, got off to a good start to the district slate, but Tuesday’s loss to Lakeview was their third in a row.
Rowlett does not have a lot of size on the interior, especially after Nevaeh Zavala transferred to Plano East, but its backcourt is one of the best.
Senior Mallorie Miller is one of the top outside shooters in the area, and sophomore Jesse Tan can also knock down shots from the perimeter, which that duo recently showed by combining to drain eight 3-pointers in a win over Naaman Forest.
Junior Jordan Myles, an all-district selection a year ago, has had a couple of big games of her own of late, junior Riana Carter and sophomore Makayla Johnson have become versatile players and junior Emma Rumore is another key player at the guard position.
The Eagles are also able to lean on their depth with the likes of senior Ashunti Moore, junior Hailey Hicks and freshmen Alana Carr and Lyndi Bryan.
Lakeview (7-0, 13-6)
The Patriots were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll, but have looked every bit the part of a district champion.
Lakeview, who is ranked No. 15 in the TXHSGBB.com Class 6A state poll, competed a perfect run through the first half of the 9-6A season with Tuesday’s win over Rowlett, a game that featured 15 points from Sana'a Baker, 10 from Aja Scot and nine each from Taliyah Harris and Jaliya Sharp.
The Patriots are battle-tested, with five of their six losses coming to state-ranked foes, including to 6A No. 2 DeSoto in overtime, No. 3 Duncanville and No. 5 South Grand Prairie, and they have won their seven district games by an average of 48 points per game.
Junior Carleece Gates was voted the defensive most valuable player last season, and she is one of seven returning all-district performers, along with seniors Sharp, Baker, Alexis Gie, Harris, Scott and Bria Mitchell and junior Mari Minnieweather.
Wylie (5-1, 10-5)
The Pirates were picked to finish third in the TABC preseason poll and they have been the only team to hang with Lakeview in a 28-20 loss.
That Wylie has enjoyed some early success is impressive considering they graduated a pair of first-team all-district honorees in Peyton Rush and Alyssa Sullivan.
Despite those losses, the cupboard was not bare.
Seniors Sianne Hill and Bailey Harris and junior Lynn Nwachukwu were all-district selections. The Pirates,who picked up a forfeit win over North Garland on Tuesday, have also gotten early contributions from seniors Klarke Cheatham and Ding Kir, sophomore Maddison Luna and Payton Miller.
Garland (4-3, 6-9)
The Owls got off to a slow start, but have been on an upward curve and last week’s win over Rowlett could prove to be huge in the playoff race.
Garland, who moved into sole possession of fourth place with Tuesday's forfeit win over South Garland, has one of the best players in the district in 6-2 senior Xyllize Harrison, who can be dominant both scoring and on the boards, and she is joined by fellow all-district honoree senior Xaria Harrison.
The Owls have also gotten good early play from the likes of senior Kristian Jiles and juniors Kayla Mentee and Izzy Reese.
Naaman Forest (2-4, 2-12)
The Rangers could be an intriguing team down the stretch with a good inside-outside balance.
Freshman Kaylee Bennett has made an instant impact as one of the district’s top point guards on both ends of the court.
Sophomore guard Peyton Jones is a solid scorer and freshman Cherion Johnson can be a difference-maker on the perimeter.
Naaman Forest also has an advantage against many of its opponents with its play on the inside with junior Kaylyn Minor, sophomore Erynne Tolbert and Jada Hall.
North Garland (1-5, 2-12)
The Raiders got off to a rough start, but picked up a boost of momentum with its first district win over South Garland last Friday.
Senior Debby Onadeko is averaging nearly a double-double in points and rebounds and junior Mary Saldana is recording 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
The Raiders have also gotten good contributions on the glass from senior Cynthia Ogueri and junior Mikayla Ferguson who are each pulling down better than five rebounds per game.
North Garland could also have plenty of room to grow, with four sophomores on the varsity roster.
South Garland (0-6, 0-7)
The Colonels have been a work in progress, not only because they were breaking in several new faces, but also because many of their early games were cancelled.
South Garland has rotated several different players in and out in order to gain experience.
There is some experience with senior Jackie Roberts and juniors Khennidi Pleasant and Kyla Williams.
But the Colonels are also leaning heavily on underclassmen, with sophomores Kanira Smith, Kayla Wilson, Alexis Smith, Nelly Chevez and Aniya Harris and freshman Aleyah Bell.
