Much of the last decade has belonged to Sachse when it comes to Garland ISD girls basketball.
Since 2012, the Mustangs have captured eight district championships in the past 10 years.
Last season, a different story was written, as it was Lakeview who rose to the top of the standings to claim the 9-6A crown.
But every season starts a new chapter and the road to the district championship begins on Friday.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, Sachse is projected to reclaim its spot at the top of 9-6A, followed by Lakeview and Wylie in the second and third spots.
The Mustangs were the lone district team to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, advancing to the regional quarterfinals before falling to eventual Class 6A state champion DeSoto.
Sachse carries high hopes into the 9-6A campaign with the return of four all-district performers.
Junior Crislyn Rose was tabbed the offensive player of the year, leading the Mustangs in scoring at 14.4 points per game, tallying 2.6 rebounds per contest and also ranked among the leaders in several other categories.
Sophomores Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant made an immediate impact in their inaugural varsity campaigns to make the first team and senior Criselle Mendoza was an honorable mention selection.
That group has performed well thus far, as has senior Traniece Hall, and Sachse has always gotten contributions from underclassmen, the latest of which have been freshmen Charish Thompson and Ckalynn Anderson.
Though Sachse’s 7-6 record might not look overly impressive, the level of competition it has faced is. Twelve of the Mustangs’ 13 opponents made the playoffs last season and they have already faced TABC Class 6A No. 2 Duncanville, No. 3 Plano East and No. 7 Plano, as well as Class 5A No. 3 Frisco Liberty and No. 9 McKinney North, meaning they will be battle-tested when the district grind rolls around.
Rowlett finished in fifth place a season ago, leaving them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Eagles (4-9) lost a pair of all-district players, but also returned a trio. Senior Emma Rumore tallied 5.1 points 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists to earn second-team honors.
Senior Jordan Myers (6.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg, 19 blocks) and senior Riana Carter (4.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 spg) were each honorable mention selections for Rowlett.
Early on, Rumore, Myers and Carter have played well, and the Eagles have also seen production from senior Hailey Hicks, juniors Makayla Johnson and Jayda Scaife, sophomores Lyndi Bryan and Alana Carr and freshman Kristyn Galloway.
Lakeview (2-6) has some holes to fill with the departure of most valuable player Sana’a Baker, defensive player of the year Alexis Gie, first-teamer Taliyah Harris second-teamer Jaliya Sharp and honorable mention Bria Mitchell.
The cupboard is not bare, though, as senior Carleece Gates, a first-team honoree, is back, as well as second-team senior Kamryn Gie and honorable mention seniors Charmari Minnieweather and Kaniya Walters.
The Patriots have also gotten solid play from juniors Tameia Johnson and Jiana Williams, sophomores Passion Bolden and Raina Augusta and Zariah Scott.
Garland (1-5) claimed the fourth playoff seed last season, but had to replace first-team all-district honoree Xyllize Harrison.
The Owls do have second-team junior Kayla Mentee and honorable mention senior Ruth Bailey back and have gotten production from Amaiya Dennis, sophomore Natalie Lopez, junior Ava Obregon, junior Kyndal White and freshman Madeline Garcia.
Naaman Forest (2-6) could be a team to watch, led by sophomore Kaylee Bennett, last year’s newcomer of the year.
Senior Kaylyn Minor was a second-team selection, junior Alina Minor had a big tournament last weekend and senior Taylor Lollie, junior Mercy Wamet and sophomore Cherion Johnson are other players to watch.
North Garland (1-12) and South Garland (2-6) have endured some rough seasons recently but are hoping to make a move up the standings.
The Raiders have been led by senior Mikayla Ferguson, who is averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, junior Alexah Phillips, who is tallying 4.6 points per contest, junior Kennedi Taylor, sophomore Arianna Whigham and freshman Madison Alrid.
South Garland has a couple of early wins to build off and has gotten contributions from a number of different players, including seniors Sindy Arias, Kanira Smith, Khennidi Pleasant, juniors Alexis Smith and Antoniya Baker and sophomores Alliyah Bell and Biyyanah Ellis.
Wylie (5-11), the lone team not in Garland ISD, has enjoyed its success in a variety of sports as the outsider, and that could continue, led by senior Lynn Nwachukwu, a first-team all-district pick a year ago.
Nwachukwu has gotten help from younger players in junior Maddison Luna, sophomore Nyla Hill, and freshmen Taylor McAfree and Jaela Wade-Rice.
