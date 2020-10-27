The first time Sachse and Wylie met, the Pirates jumped out to a two-sets-to-one advantage only to have the Mustangs rally late to claim the five-game victory.
It was that clash that separated the two teams in the standings and the rematch on Tuesday was taking on a familiar narrative.
Wylie, however, flipped the script on this go-around, outlasting Sachse in a grueling third game and then riding that momentum to claim a 23-25, 25-22, 31-29, 25-20 victory at Sachse High School.
The Mustangs (12-1), who are ranked No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, now find themselves tied with the Pirates at 8-1 atop the 9-6A standings.
The third set proved to be the swing game, as both teams had their chances to grab the advantage.
Sachse used three kills from Favor Anyanwu, two more from Sydney Ross and a kill, a block and an ace from Macy Taylor to open a 10-5 lead.
Wylie refused to go away, getting a pair of kills from Victoria Vo and another from Izzy Jones as they quickly rallied to tie it at 12-12.
Neither team was able to separate itself from the other by more than two points the rest of the way, as they traded long, exciting and sometimes frantic points.
Late in the set, Taylor had a pair of kills and Shaliyah Rhoden added another as the Mustangs were able to reach game point on four occasions, but Wylie was able to stave them off, getting kills from Niah Tucker and Vo and a block from Trinity Blackwood.
The Pirates finally got their chances late and got back-to-back kills from Tucker and Ana Heath to finally finish off the 31-29 win.
That momentum carried over into the fourth game, when Heath and Izzy Jones each had a pair of early kills to stake the Pirates to a 8-4 lead.
Sachse refused to go away, as Kayla Grant registered a pair of kills and Rhoden and Anyanwu had smashes to tie it up at 12-12.
Much like every game, the later stages of the set remained close and the Mustangs actually edged out to a 17-14 lead courtesy of kills from Taylor and Rhoden.
But unlike the first meeting, Wylie had the decisive counter, as Lauren Morano had a four-point service run that featured points from Blackwood, Vo and Jones to rally for a 19-17 lead.
Sachse hung tough and was within 21-19 after a point from Macy Puckett, but the Pirates were able to do what the needed down the stretch and a kill from Heath closed out the 25-20 win and the match.
It was fitting that Heath finished it off, as she recorded a match-high 23 kills to go along with 13 digs and 26 assists. Jones had 15 kills, 17 digs and 29 assists, while Vo added 15 kills and 18 digs for the Pirates.
Rhoden paced Sachse with 18 kills and three blocks, Taylor had 10 kills and four blocks, Grant tallied eight kills and four blocks and Anyanwu added seven kills and five blocks.
The Mustangs had gotten off to the ideal start in the opening game, getting five kills each from Rhoden and Taylor in the 25-23 win.
In a precursor of things to come, the teams spent much of the set separated by just one or two points.
Wylie led 20-19 when Rhoden began to take over, recording three kills to give the Mustangs a 22-21 lead.
The set was tied at 23-23, but Sachse made the final push, as back-to-back kills from Rhoden and Elizabeth Woods gave them the victory.
In the second set, Jones had a pair of early aces and Heath added a kill to give the Pirates a 8-4 lead.
The Mustangs chipped away, and eventually grabbed a 13-12 advantage after a kill and a block from Anyanwu.
Wylie responded, as a kill from Heath and two more from Jones pushed them to a 20-15 advantage.
As was the case in the first game, Rhoden got hot down the stretch with three kills and Grant and Taylor added points as Sachse clawed back to within 23-22, but a block from Taylor and a kill from Heath allowed the Pirates to pull out the 25-22 win and they used that as a springboard to go on to claim the match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.