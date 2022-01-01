The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Last year, of course, there was no reason to debate the story of the year, as high school sports coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a cancellation of the spring seasons and affected all athletics for the remaining months.
While athletics in 2021 have still been affected by the pandemic, particularly of late, a majority of the sports were able to complete their seasons and crown champions without too many hitches, allowing us to focus on the more positive side of life.
Here are the second five installments from The Rowlett Lakeshore Times’ Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
5. Rowlett, Sachse girls soccer reach area finals
The 9-6A girls soccer season boiled down to a three-team race between Rowlett, Sachse and Wylie.
When the dust settled, it was the Pirates that were able to edge the Mustangs and Eagles to claim the district championship.
Still, that did not take away from the fact that both Sachse and Rowlett each added to their proud traditions on the pitch.
The Mustangs finished second in the 9-6A standings, returning to the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season and 15th time in the last 16 years.
Sachse once again featured a talented cast, with midfielder of the year senior Emily Mougia, co-newcomer of the year junior Nia Chacon, first-team honorees in seniors Chayse Thorn and Storm Harris, junior Paige Baumgartner and sophomore Lynn Valatis, as well as second-team seniors Peyton Rossman, Grace Singleton and Erica Birmingham and junior Shelby King.
After not being allowed to compete in the playoffs last season due to the pandemic, the Mustangs advanced to the area round for the first time since 2018 with a 4-0 blanking of Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round, and they nearly went farther, falling to 12-6A champion Belton in a shootout in the area finals.
The Eagles placed third in the district to qualify for the playoffs for the 19th season in a row.
Rowlett was also stocked with talented performers, including offensive most valuable player junior Trinity Egerton, first-team seniors Lexie Gilley, Rhagan Marshall and Brooklyn Meisner and second-team selections in senior Haley Lopez, junior Alyssa Torres and freshman Corey Huffman.
The Eagles also advanced to the area finals, handing Tyler Legacy a 4-2 loss in the opening round before falling to Lake Highlands.
4. Sachse boys soccer advance to regional quarterfinals
The 9-6A boys soccer race also went down to the wire, with Sachse holding off Rowlett by just two points to claim the district championship.
It was the seventh consecutive playoff appearance for the Mustangs, who captured their first district title since 2018.
Sachse was led by co-most valuable player senior Ethan Sampson, goalkeeper of the year senior Carlos Vasquez and newcomer of the year sophomore Cooper Tea.
District coach of the year Jacob Bruehl could also turn to first-team seniors Dalessandro Rios, Reece Spears and Jonathan Majano and junior Gavin White and second-team juniors Elias Robles, Jorge Acosta, Harun Spahalic and Derick Ramirez.
The Mustangs advanced to the regional tournament in 2019, and after not getting a chance to compete in the postseason a year ago, they nearly duplicated that feat.
Sachse earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Mesquite in the bi-district round, edged Bryan, 3-2, in the area finals and then fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Lake Highlands in the regional quarterfinals.
The Eagles were able to finish second in 9-6A with players such as offensive player of the year senior Andrew Martinez, co-utility player of the year senior Hudson Meisner first-team honorees senior Bryce Norris, Oscar Martinez, Tyler Griffin and Kelvin Huerta and second-teamers in seniors Victor Soto, Braden Hargrove and Anthony Morales and junior C.J. Washington.
Rowlett’s playoff road came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round.
3. Sachse baseball reaches regional quarters, Rowlett returns to playoffs
High school baseball teams were just getting geared up for the start of the 2020 season when the pandemic caused its cancellation.
Sachse and Rowlett returned to the diamond in the spring and both tried to make the most of their opportunity.
The Mustangs and Eagles tied for second place in 9-6A to earn playoff berths, but Sachse was just getting warmed up.
The Mustangs were back in the playoffs for the 11th time in their last 12 eligible seasons.
Sachse had a number of standouts, with offensive player of the year senior Alex Rangel, defensive player of the year junior Jesse Ponce and pitcher of the year senior Nathan Darden additional all-district performers in seniors Ryan Ochoa, Jason Scrantom, Carson Sowell and Davis Tea, juniors Harper Howard and Chris Marcellus and sophomores Jhett Creel and Cam Pruitt.
The Mustangs swept Tyler Legacy in a pair of close games in the bi-district round and then outlasted Belton in three games in the area finals. They got off to a good start with a victory in its opener against Rockwall-Heath in the regional quarterfinals, but the Hawks rallied to take the next two to win the series.
The Eagles gave retiring head coach Paul Carmon his 21st consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Among the Rowlett leaders were co-utility player of the year junior Brock Knoerr, first-team senior Hudson Parker and junior Heath Salyards and second-teamers in senior Chris Collins, juniors Jaxon Kirkhuff and Anthony Valenzuela and sophomore Emilio Luna.
The Eagles were hoping to make an extended run, but their road ended in the bi-district round with a sweep at the hands of Rockwall.
2. Sachse volleyball qualifies for regional tournament
Sachse qualified for the regional tournament in its inaugural campaign in 2004 and has never looked back since, having never missed the postseason.
The Mustangs extended their streak of playoff appearances to 18 years in a row and captured the 9-6A title for the ninth consecutive season with another undefeated campaign in the fall.
District coach of the year Rikki Jones had plenty of stars to rely on, including most valuable player junior Macy Taylor, offensive player of the year sophomore Favor Anyanwu, defensive player of the year senior Zoria Heard, setter of the year senior Emily Westbrook, first-team senior Macy Puckett and freshman Kaelynn Sims and second-team senior Camryn Parker and sophomore Scarlette Young.
Sachse picked up sweeps over Tyler Legacy and Waco Midway in the first two rounds and then outlasted Rockwall in five games to earn a trip to the regional tournament for the second year in a row and fourth time in program history.
1. Sachse girls basketball continues winning ways, McCullough wins No. 500
Last winter, Sachse was denied the 9-6A girls basketball championship for the first time since 2014.
Still, the Mustangs were able to make some noise, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.
Sachse featured offensive player of the year sophomore Crislyn Rose and first-team freshmen Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and second-team senior Sierra Douglas.
In the playoffs, the Mustangs advanced in a thriller in the bi-district round, edging Rockwall for a 45-44 victory.
Sachse appeared headed home when they trailed 42-29 with less than five minutes left, but they dug deep.
The Mustangs closed the game on a 16-2 run, capped when Rose knocked down a short jumper as time expired to lift them to the dramatic win.
Sachse would go on to win another close game with a 56-54 victory over Mansfield in the area finals before running into eventual state champion DeSoto in the third round.
The Mustangs appear to once again be on their way to a special season with a strong start thus far and they have already had one milestone to celebrate as head coach Donna McCullough, the only head coach in program history, earned her 500th career victory back in November.
