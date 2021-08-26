If recent history is any indication, Friday’s season opener between Sachse and Coppell should be a fun, drama-filled night.
The two teams will meet for the fourth consecutive season at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium and the first three meetings were all memorable encounters.
In their first-ever game against one another in 2018, the teams traded punches for four quarters. In the end, it was the Cowboys’ Caden Davis kicking a 57-yard field goal as time expired to lift them to a 30-28 victory.
The following year it was the Mustangs’ turn for late-game dramatics.
Sachse fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter only to come roaring back and it surged ahead 33-23 on a 12-yard touchdown run by Shon Coleman with just 1:42 left.
Coppell was not finished, as it returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to close to within 33-30, but the Mustangs recovered the onside kick attempt and were able to hold on for the three-point win.
Last season was another back-and-forth affair, with the teams trading big play after big play.
Down seven, Sachse was on the move late in Coppell territory looking for the tying score, but the Cowboys were able to force and recover a fumble with just 30 seconds left to hold on for the 42-35 win.
What will the teams do for an encore?
Both teams are coming off playoff appearances in one of the more unconventional seasons in recent memory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which not only pushed the start of the season back for one month, but also forced a number of cancellations and revamped scheduling during the course of the year.
Coppell won its final two district games to separate itself from a crowded pack of four teams essentially separated by half a game in the standings.
Sachse’s route was even more unconventional.
The Mustangs actually lost four of their final five district games and finished with a losing record in 9-6A. But because the district had previously decided that the playoff teams would be determined in a series of zone games in early November, Sachse’s lone win down the stretch, a 57-13 rout of South Garland, punched its ticket to the postseason for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
The Mustangs should be better equipped for a more stable run this year with 13 returning starters.
That includes senior quarterback Alex Orji, who should only be better after a first-team all-district campaign a year ago.
Orji steadily progressed as a passer as the year went on, completing 99-of-189 passes for 1,403 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also a powerful runner, the dual-threat Orji rushed 114 times for 926 yards and 15 scores.
He will be joined in the backfield by senior running back Brian Okoye who had 92 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns, despite sharing the workload.
The ground game should be up and running from the start with Orji, Okoye running behind a solid line led by seniors Robert Cedeno and Caden Parr.
There is not a lot of proven production on the outside, but there is potential with the likes of senior Elijah Aimes and juniors Jacorrie Mims and Jhett Creel.
On the other side of the ball, the Sachse defensive line should be a force with four returning all-district performers. Senior tackle Albion Krasniqi recorded 38 tackles, with nine for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Alongside Krasniqi, senior T.K. Burnley had 38 tackles, with a team-high 12 for loss, with 14 pressures and three sacks and senior ends Micah Lowe (18 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 hurries) and Jaydon Gibbs (42 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 hurries) are also back in the front four.
The middle is solid with senior linebacker Leon Williams at rover and Keeland Lemar and Kevin Courtney at the safeties and junior cornerback James Adams (34 tackles, 3 PBUs will be another key player in the secondary.
Coppell has followed a similar trajectory to that of the Mustangs during the last decade having made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons and it has 10 starters back in the fold.
Perhaps the biggest question mark heading into Friday is under center, where the Cowboys have had three different players battling out for the starting quarterback position.
Coppell also graduated 1,000-yard rusher Jason Ngwu and was dealt a blow when projected starter Michael Rodriguez suffered an ACL injury during the offseason.
Therefore, at least early on, look for the Cowboys to employ a ground game by committee, with several promising contributors, including senior Dylan Nelson the team’s leading returning receiver who will also shift into the backfield to get more touches.
The targets on the outside are somewhat of a question mark as they try to replace the dynamic duo of K.J. Liggins and Anthony Black, who combined for 93 receptions for 1,457 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
The good news for Coppell is it does have a stable offensive line, led by Baylor commitment Alvin Ebosele, Charles Weber and Trevor Timmerman.
Defensively, the Cowboys must cope with the loss of five all-district performers, but the cupboard is not bare.
Senior Simisani Ncube-Socks had a breakout junior campaign and he will be joined on the line by senior Ryan Sewell.
Senior linebacker Jack McAdams patrols the middle of the field after recording 85 tackles and three sacks a year ago.
The strength of the defense should fall in the secondary with seniors Charlie Barker and Isaiah Nichols and junior Braxton Myers.
If this game once again comes down to the wire, Coppell could have an ace-in-the-hole on special teams in junior Nicolas Radicic, who is ranked as one of the top kickers in the country.
