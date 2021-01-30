When momentum is on a team’s side, it is hard to stop.
And for a majority of the second quarter, “Big Mo” was clearly wearing a Sachse uniform.
The Mustangs were red-hot from the floor, the defense was suffocating and it showed on the scoreboard, where they went on a 22-4 run to open a commanding 42-23 halftime lead.
But momentum can also be fleeting, and when it changed benches in the fourth quarter, so too did the game.
Trailing by 15, South Garland reeled off 16 consecutive points in a span of less than three minutes to take the lead with a little more than two minutes left.
Sachse regrouped to force overtime, but the Titans continued to ride that wave into the extra frame, where they were able to pull out a stunning 83-78 victory on Friday at South Garland High School.
The Mustangs fall to 6-4 in 9-6A, and while they are still well-positioned in the playoff race, South Garland is right back in the mix, as well, as it improves to 4-4 and still has two games to make up to climb further up the ranks.
Though the Colonels had made a couple of runs in the second half, Sachse had maintained a double-digit lead throughout and were up 67-52 after a putback by Dylan McKeon with roughly five minutes left.
That is when tide changed, and it did so in a hurry.
Sparked by a pressure defense that forced a slew of turnovers, the Titans cashed in on the other end.
Tyson Wakefield, who provided a big spark off the bench with eight of his 16 points in the fourth, got things going with a 3-pointer.
Jalil Brown and Brandon Nave each got inside for easy scores and South Garland then got consecutive treys from Nave, Wakefield and Nave again and they suddenly had a 68-67 lead with 2:30 left.
Sachse temporarily regained control, as McKeon knocked down a 3-pointer and R.J. Chatman hit a pair of free throws to give them a four-point lead, but the Titans kept coming.
Jacob Crim hit a 3-pointer and Jalil Brown followed with a three-point play to make it 74-72 South Garland with 28 seconds left.
McKeon, who had a game-high 26 points for the Mustangs, came through in the clutch, knocking down a short jumper to tie it with 9.7 seconds left and the Titans missed their chance at the buzzer to end it in regulation.
Chatman, who had 24 points, got Sachse started on the right foot in overtime with a free-throw line jumper, but South Garland began attacking and took advantage of being in the bonus.
While the defense was doing its job, Jalil Brown, Wakefield and T’Johnn Brown combined to hit 9-of-12 from the free throw line, the biggest of which were two from Jalil Brown with 45.3 seconds left that gave them the lead for good as they finished off the comeback victory.
While McKeon and Chatman combined for 50 points for Sachse, South Garland had four players in double figures, getting 19 each from T’Johnn Brown and Jalil Brown, 16 from Wakefield and 13 from Nave.
Early on, it had been the Mustangs who dictated the game, as Alex Orji scored the game’s first basket inside and Kelechi Eziagwu, who had eight points and nine rebounds in the first half alone, mostly on the offensive end, set the tone inside.
Chatman then went to work, hitting two free throws and then draining a pair of 3-pointers to stake them to a 18-12 lead at the end of one quarter.
The Titans were within 20-19 early in the second after a layup by T’Johnn Brown, but that is when Sachse embarked on the first of the game’s two big runs.
Isaac Brown got things going with a 3-pointer, Eziagwu converted a putback and McKeon scored inside and then hit a trey and it was suddenly 30-19.
Eziagwu again converted a second-chance opportunity and Kai Smith knocked down four straight free throws to cap a 16-0 run and give them a 36-19 lead.
Chatman remained hot from the floor with a pair of baskets and Orji scored inside to give Sachse a 42-23 halftime advantage.
Midway through the third quarter, Brown splashed a 3-pointer and McKeon made two free throws to give the Mustangs their largest lead of the game at 51-31.
In a sign of things to come, South Garland began to heat up from the outside, getting 3-pointers from Nave, T’Johnn Brown and Dvon Turner to close to within 55-44, but Sachse was able to weather the storm for the time being.
Chatman hit three consecutive jumpers and McKeon followed with a layup to push the lead back to 63-45 at the end of three quarters.
The advantage was still 67-52 after a putback by McKeon with a little less than five minutes left, but the 3-pointer from Wakefield by the Titans opened the floodgates and wrote a new script for the game’s end.
