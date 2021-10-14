When people around the state look at Garland ISD football, Garland will always be the first team that comes to mind.
Not only do the Owls have a history that dates back more than a century, they have the accolades to go along with it, with the school district’s only four state championships, the last of which came in 1999.
During the last decade, though, it has been GISD’s youngest program that has been the most successful, as Sachse has earned nine playoff appearances, five district championships and three double-digit winning seasons during that time.
But this year’s Garland squad is one that has had longtime fans talking about for years as potentially the best since the 2006 team that advanced to the state semifinals and Thursday was one of its first real measuring sticks when the Owls squared off with the Mustangs.
Sachse struck the first blow, but Garland showed why the expectations are running so high, as it took control and was able to pull away and claim a 54-41 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Owls remain undefeated on the season, improving to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in 9-6A, while the Mustangs fall out of the tie atop the standings, moving to 4-3 and 3-1.
Garland actually took a while to get going and had only six points at the end of the first quarter, but while Sachse had the lead, it did not take full advantage.
From that point, the Owls scored touchdowns on seven straight possessions and the Mustangs, who were minus-3 in turnovers, could not quite keep up.
Garland quarterback Cergio Perez had another wildly-efficient night, completing 20-of-23 passes for 318 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Hudson had seven receptions for 136 yards and four touchdowns and Ellis Rogers added nine catches for 144 yards and a pair of scores.
That helped offset another huge night for Sachse quarterback Alex Orji, who rushed 20 times for 145 yards and five touchdowns and completed 16-of-27 for 265 yards and a score.
The Mustangs moved down to the Garland 5 in the game’s first minute, but that chance was thwarted when a fumble was recovered by Tray Alexander.
Sachse forced a quick punt to get good field position and this time, it took advantage, with Orji powering in from a yard out to take a 7-0 lead.
The Owls got a good kickoff return from Jayshon Powers to set them up in Mustang territory and Perez then hit Rogers on a short pass and he did the rest on a 28-yard touchdown, with the two-point attempt failing to leave the score at 7-6.
Despite having a 88-yard touchdown pass from Orji to Jamari Harts nullified, Sachse came right back, marching 84 yards in 11 plays, with Orji’s 3-yard scoring run giving them a 14-6 advantage.
The teams actually traded punts on the next two drives, but that is when the game started to shift, as Garland found its offensive groove.
Perez completed four straight passes, the last of which went to Hudson for a 37-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion tied it at 14-14 with 6:12 left in the half.
An interception by Christian Cooper led to another score, with Hudson making a one-handed grab on a 1-yard catch and after a quick Mustangs punt, Perez kept himself on a 2-yard keeper to make it 28-14 with 1:08 left before halftime.
Sachse threatened in the final seconds, moving down to the 5, but came away empty.
The Owls got the ball to start the second half and a 54-yard drive culminated with a 18-yard scoring strike from Perez to Rogers and it was suddenly a 34-14 game, with Garland have reeled off 28 consecutive points.
The Mustangs got their offense back on track from that point, but trading scores did nothing to make an imprint on the deficit.
Orji’s 5-yard touchdown run was matched by Perez’s 5-yard scoring pass to Hudson that made it 40-21 at the end of three quarters.
Sachse kept coming, as Orji muscled through the defense for a 10-yard score and later found Elijah Aimes on a 22-yard touchdown pass, but the Owls countered with a pair of big plays.
First, Perez hit Hudson in stride on a 73-yard bomb and then Powers, who overcame a slow start to finish with 19 carries for 111 yards, broke free on a 41-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 54-34 with 4:10 left.
The Mustangs would find the end zone one more time on Orji’s fifth rushing touchdown f the night with 2:21 left, but Garland recovered the onside kick and that would do it.
