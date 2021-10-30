Rowlett entered Friday with a chance to make the playoffs, but it needed several things to fall its way.
The starting point was pulling off the upset of the 9-6A season as the Eagles took on undefeated Garland.
Rowlett got off to just the start it wanted to, forcing a punt and then driving the length of the field for a touchdown to take the early lead.
But the Owls have not lost for a reason and they took control from there to claim a 41-14 victory at Williams Stadium and put a dent in the Eagles’ postseason hopes.
Rowlett (2-4 in 9-6A, 2-7 overall) saw its offense get a boost last week with the return of quarterback Harris Boyd, who had been out injured since the opener. Boyd got the Eagles going, hitting Xander Moughalian for a 8-yard touchdown pass to stake them to a 7-0 lead.
But Garland (6-0, 9-0) has one of the most explosive offenses in the area, and it did not take long for it to counter.
Owls quarterback Cergio Perez, one of the leading passers in the state, threw touchdown passes of 25 and 6 yards to Jordan Hudson sandwiched around a 13-yard scoring strike to Ellis Rogers to take a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Rowlett hung tough during the second, but Garland fired a dagger at the end of the frame, with Perez hitting Aaron King on a 5-yard score with no time left on the clock to make it 27-7 going into the break.
Garland effectively put it out of reach early in the third quarter, as Perez hooked up with Rogers on a 23-yard score to extend the advantage to 34-7.
Perez was not quite done with his night, as he threw his sixth touchdown pass of the evening, and the third to Hudson, on a 21-yard strike as the lead swelled to 41-7.
Rowlett found the end zone one more time on a 3-yard run from Ernest Thomas late in the third quarter to pull to within 41-14 but that would be the end of the scoring for both teams for the night.
