The 9-6A baseball season went down to the final week of the regular season, with the district championship and the final playoff spots still up for grabs.
When the dust settled, one local streak was extended, and another came to an end.
Rowlett has been one of the most consistent programs in the state during the past two decades.
For the first time in program history, the Eagles had a change at the top, as Paul Carmon, the only head coach the team had ever known, retired at the end of last season and Jereme Wilson took the reins.
While there might have been a transition in the dugout, Rowlett picked up where it left off in terms of success, as it returned to the playoffs for the 22nd straight season.
Sachse has built its own tradition in recent years, entering the season having made it to the postseason in 12 of the last 14 years, including four in a row.
The Mustangs were in the hunt until the final week, but two losses by a combined total of three runs to Wylie left them one game out of the playoff picture.
Still, both teams had reasons to feel good about the 2022 campaign and many of those were recognized on the all-district team.
Rowlett landed eight players on the list, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Senior catcher Brock Knoerr was selected as the 9-6A defensive player of the year, as he did not commit an error in 132 fielding chances.
Knoerr was much more than his work behind the plate, though. He hit .406 with a home run, seven triples, four doubles, 28 runs, 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Knoerr was also called upon to take the mound, where he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.47 earned run average and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings.
Senior Jaxon Kirkhuff was tabbed the district pitcher of the year as he went 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings. He also led the team in hitting with a .438 average with a triple, 13 doubles, 21 runs scored, a team-high 26 RBIs and a dozen stolen bases.
A trio of additional Eagles joined that pair on the first team.
Senior shortstop Antonelli Savattere was chosen to the first team, as he hit .404 with a pair of home runs, five doubles, four triples, a team-high 34 runs scored, 24 runs driven in and 28 stolen bases.
Junior second baseman Douglas Randall posted a .310 average with a triple, nine doubles, 32 runs, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 30 stolen bases.
Junior pitcher Zach York also made the first team, as he went 4-3 with a 2.83 earned run average and 47 strikeouts in 42 innings, while hitting .270 with three doubles, four runs and nine RBIs.
Three more Rowlett players landed on the second team. Senior utility player Heath Salyards scored 22 runs, had 24 runs batted in, stole 22 bases and had a 0.95 fielding percentage.
Sophomore outfielder Connor Hill hit .306 with four triples, three doubles, 12 runs and eight runs batted in, as well as a .981 fielding percentage.
Rounding out the Eagles honorees, junior outfielder Emilio Luna posted a .406 batting average, four triples, one double, 21 runs, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Sachse had 10 players named to the first two teams.
That included five first-team selections with a pair of seniors in first baseman Harper Howard and catcher Cey Barkume, who hit .404 on the season.
Junior outfielder Jhett Creel posted a .345 batting average with five doubles and two triples to nab a spot on the first team.
They were joined on the first team by junior pitcher Logan May and freshman third baseman Jailen Watkins.
The second team included senior shortstop Jesse Ponce, who batted .354 with a homer, three triples and four doubles, senior second baseman Alex Rangel, who posted a .368 average with two home runs and three doubles, senior outfielder Chris Marcellus, junior pitcher Blake Limberg and junior designated hitter Braydin Bevilacqua.
Naaman Forest and Wylie finished the regular season tied atop the standings to share the 9-6A crown, with the Rangers winning a tiebreaker game to claim the No. 1 seed as they went on to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Naaman Forest had nine players named to the team, including a trio of superlative awards.
That included the district’s top honor as senior Jaden Flores was tabbed most valuable player.
Jaden Flores led the team with a .447 batting average with five home runs, five doubles, five triples, 16 stolen bases, 40 runs scored and 33 RBIs.
Sophomore Jason Flores was voted as the offensive player of the year, as he hit .432 with three homers, three triples, a team-high 11 doubles, 42 runs and 28 runs batted in.
Freshman Xavier Mitchell was tabbed the district newcomer of the year. Mitchell made an immediate impact, batting .270 with three triples, six doubles, 20 runs, 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He also stepped in as a key member of the pitching rotation, posting a 7-1 record with a 1.75 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Senior Kenneth Haynes was one of three more players named to the first team. He was the other key cog in the starting rotation, posting a 7-1 record with a 1.78 earned run average and 72 strikeouts in 48 innings. Haynes also hit .414 with a home run, 10 doubles, two triples, 27 runs and 26 RBIs.
Junior outfielder Ty Willingham posted a .400 batting average with one homer, nine doubles, 22 runs and 19 runs batted in, while senior outfielder Ramon Perez hit .294 with five doubles, three triples, 20 runs and 22 RBIs.
The Rangers placed three more players on the second team with junior pitcher Ashton Wilson (3-1, 1.31 ERA, 21 Ks in 21.1 IP; 12 runs, 11 RBIs), junior catcher Aiden Flores (.333, 2 3Bs, 8 2Bs, 29 runs, 16 RBIs) and senior first baseman Alex Davila (7 runs, 13 RBIs; 4.80 ERA, 24 Ks in 23.1 IP).
Garland secured the fourth and final playoff berth, edging out Sachse to punch its ticket.
The Owls had nine players voted to the team, led by senior Jordan Anguiano, who was honored as the utility player of the year.
Anguiano led the team in hitting with a .405 batting average with one triple, seven doubles and six stolen bases.
Five more Garland players were named to the first team with junior first baseman Mateo Cisnero (.367, 3 2Bs), senior outfielder Geber Durant (.324, 17 SBs), junior pitcher Clay Hutcherson, junior outfielder Jacob Sanders and sophomore pitcher Lex Castaneda.
The second team included senior designated hitter Michael Dunnican, senior pitcher Anthony Gonzales and junior outfielder Jerry Sanders.
Wylie had eight players named to the list, including a quartet of first-teamers in designated hitters Jaxon Borserine and Luke Lianthong, outfielder Brady Dalton and pitcher Isaac Phe.
Pitcher Bradley Fletcher, catcher Thomas Spencer, third baseman Riley Gilbert and outfielder Logan Jeske were second-team picks.
9-6A Baseball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jaden Flores Sr. IF/P/OF Naaman Forest
Offensive Player of the Year
Jason Flores So. IF/C/P Naaman Forest
Defensive Player of the Year
Brock Knoerr Sr. C Rowlett
Pitcher of the Year
Jaxon Kirkhuff Sr. P Rowlett
Utility Player of the Year
Jordan Anguiano Sr. U Garland
Newcomer of the Year
Xavier Mitchell Fr. P/OF Naaman Forest
First Team
Antonelli Savattere Sr. SS Rowlett
Douglas Randall Jr. 2B Rowlett
Zach York Jr. P Rowlett
Logan May Jr. P Sachse
Jhett Creel Jr. OF Sachse
Jailen Watkins Fr. 3B Sachse
Cey Barkume Sr. C Sachse
Harper Howard Sr. 1B Sachse
Kenneth Haynes Sr. P Naaman Forest
Ty Willingham Jr. OF Naaman Forest
Ramon Perez Sr. OF Naaman Forest
Geber Durant Sr. OF Garland
Clay Hutcherson Jr. P Garland
Jacob Sanders Jr. OF Garland
Lex Castaneda So. P Garland
Mateo Cisnero Jr. 1B Garland
Jaxon Borserine Sr. DH Wylie
Brady Dalton So. OF Wylie
Luke Lianthong Jr. DH Wylie
Isaac Phe Sr. P Wylie
Ethan Valant Sr. OF North Garland
Second Team
Heath Salyards Sr. U Rowlett
Connor Hill So. OF Rowlett
Emilio Luna Jr. OF Rowlett
Chris Marcellus Sr. OF Sachse
Jesse Ponce Sr. SS Sachse
Braydin Bevilacqua Jr. DH Sachse
Blake Limberg Jr. P Sachse
Alex Rangel Sr. 2B Sachse
Ashton Wilson Jr. P Naaman Forest
Aiden Flores Jr. C Naaman Forest
Alex Davila Sr. 1B Naaman Forest
Michael Dunnican Sr. DH Garland
Anthony Gonzales Sr. P Garland
Jerry Sanders Jr. OF Garland
Bradley Fletcher P Wylie
Riley Gilbert 3B Wylie
Logan Jeske OF Wylie
Thomas Spencer C Wylie
