The 9-6A football race came down to the wire, both in the battle for the district championship and the final playoff spots.

Garland completed an undefeated run to the district championship, and it needed that unblemished mark, as Sachse finished a game back at 6-1.

There was an equally tight battle for the final playoff berth, where four teams were separated by just one game, but it was North Garland who was able to edge out Wylie, Lakeview and Rowlett for the final spot.

It is little surprise then, that while the Owls earned their share of honors on the 9-6A all-district team, the accolades were spread about among the eight teams.

The Mustangs once again returned to the playoffs with a 7-4 overall record and had 25 players recognized on the team.

That included a trio of players named to the first-team offense in senior quarterback Alex Orji and senior linemen Caden Parr and Josh Trammel.

A true dual-threat quarterback who could punish defenses with his arm and his feet, Orji, a Michigan-signee, put up some of the best numbers in the state in leading the Mustangs back to the playoffs.

Orji completed 127-of-247 passes for 2,064 yards and 23 touchdowns and was just as dangerous on the ground, rushing 159 times for 1,187 yards, with six 100-yard games and 24 touchdowns, making him one of the few players with 2,000 yards through the air and 1,000 on the ground.

Parr, a tackle, and Trammel, a guard, helped pave the way for a Sachse offense that amassed more than 5,000 yards of total offense this season.

The Mustangs landed three more players on the second-team offense.

Senior running back Luke Keefer logged 116 carries for 845 yards and six touchdowns, senior wide receiver Cam Gladney made 30 receptions for 559 yards and six scores and senior guard Connor Clearfield helped Sachse accumulate more than 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing.

Though Sachse did not have any players named to the first-team defense, it did have five selected to the second team.

Senior tackle Albion Krasniqi recorded 52 tackles, with seven for loss, with six sacks and nine pass breakups.

Senior end T.K. Burnley registered 37 tackles, with 11 for loss, seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Senior inside linebacker Keeland Lemar made 58 tackles, with three for loss, three pressures, two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Senior safety Levi Shirley tallied 50 tackles, with three for loss with three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Junior cornerback James Adams had 46 tackles, with two for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Mustangs placed six players on the honorable mention offense.

That included senior wide receiver Jamari Harts (25-544, 8 TDs), junior wide receivers Jhett Creel (20-271, 5 TDs) and Kaliq Lockett (13-260, 3 TDs), senior running back Joseph Lagrenade, senior offensive lineman Robert Cedeno and junior offensive lineman Zach Moore.

Sachse also had eight players chosen to the honorable mention defense with senior linemen Micah Lowe (16 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 pressures) and Jaydon Gibbs (35 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 pressures), junior linemen Amechi Ofili (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 7 pressures) and Jaron Counts (22 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 pressures), senior linebackers Courtland Lemar (63 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 pressures, 2 PBU), Sean Catherman (33 tackles, 1 sack) and Jacob Gonzales (32 tackles, 3 TFL) and junior linebacker Christopher Talley (41 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pressures).

Rowlett did not get the results it had hoped for on the scoreboard during a 2-8 campaign, but it did have some highlights and was rewarded with 18 selections to the all-district team.

That group was headlined by one superlative award winner as senior end Michael Ibuken-Okeyode was voted as the defensive most valuable player.

The TCU-signee was a force up front all season long, recording 81 tackles, with 13 or loss, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six blocked kicks and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Eagles had one player named to the first-team offense in junior wide receiver Corey Kirkling, who tallied 52 catches for 975 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kirkling was joined on the first team by a trio of defenders with senior tackle Jacory Brown, senior outside linebacker Donovan Moore and sophomore cornerback Joseph Brooks.

Rowlett’s second-team offensive selections included junior tackle Jaymon Lamb, junior guard Standrick Cole and senior kicker Jacob Martin.

The second-team defense featured senior end Uba Anyiam, junior inside linebacker Gibril Betts, junior safety Jayden Ellis and sophomore punt returner Joseph Brooks.

Rounding out the Rowlett nods on the honorable mention list were junior running back Devonte Crow (92-428, 4 TDs rushing), senior offensive lineman Anthony Menjivar, junior defensive lineman Curtis Johnson, senior linebacker Isaiah Armstrong and junior defensive backs Emmanuel Evans and Todjay Libera.

Garland posted a perfect 10-0 record during the regular season and won the 9-6A championship.

Therefore it was little surprise that the Owls earned the lion’s share of the major awards with four superlative honors.

That group was led by senior quarterback Cergio Perez, who was voted the district most valuable player.

Perez, who signed with South Dakota, completed 236-of-335 passes for 3,625 yards with an eye-popping 57 touchdowns against only nine interceptions and he also rushed for a pair of scores.

Senior wide receiver Jordan Hudson was tabbed offensive most valuable player, as he recorded 67 receptions for 1,141 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Senior Aaron King was named two-way skill player of the year, as he made 36 catches for 483 yards and eight touchdowns at wide receiver and was also one of the team leaders at defensive back, where he had 30 tackles, with three for loss, with a pair of interceptions and six pass breakups.

Danny Russell and his assistants were voted as the coaching staff of the year, as they led the Owls to their first undefeated regular season since 2002.

North Garland sophomore Godspower Nwawuihe was selected as the offensive newcomer of the year.

The dual-threat completed 120-of-216 passes for 1,537 yards and 17 touchdowns and also led the Raiders in rushing with 166 attempts for 1,063 yards and 15 scores.

Rounding out the superlative awards, Lakeview sophomore defensive lineman Xavier Wright was chosen as the defensive newcomer of the year and Naaman Forest junior Markis Deal was tabbed two-way lineman of the year, as he not only was a key reason for the Rangers’ success on offense, he was also a force on defense, where he registered eight tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

9-6A Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Cergio Perez         Sr.     QB    Garland

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jordan Hudson     Sr.     WR   Garland

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Michael Ibuken-Okeyode         Sr.     DE    Rowlett

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Godspower Nwawuihe  So.    QB    North Garland

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Xavier Wright      So.    DL     Lakeview

Two-Way Lineman of the Year

Markis Deal         Jr.      OL/DL        Naaman Forest

Two-Way Skill Player of the Year

Aaron King Sr.     WR/DB       Garland

Coaching Staff of the Year

Garland

First Team Offense

Alex Orji     Sr.     QB    Sachse

Tray Walton         Jr.      QB    Naaman Forest

Jayshon Powers   Sr.     RB    Garland

Kingsley Bennett  Sr.     RB    Naaman Forest

Blake Fuller          Sr.     RB    Wylie

Jaden Flores         Sr.     WR   Naaman Forest

Isaiah DeLeon      Jr.      WR   North Garland

Corey Kirkling     Jr.      WR   Rowlett

Tyreon Key Sr.     WR   South Garland

Seth Kramer         Sr.     WR   Wylie

Ellis Rogers          Sr.     WR   Garland

Ivan Garcia Sr.     TE     North Garland

Caden Parr Sr.     OT    Sachse

Darwin Murillo    Jr.      OT    South Garland

A.J. Barton Sr.     OT    Lakeview

Pedro Aguilar       Sr.     OG    Garland

Henry Mata          Sr.     OG    Lakeview

Josh Trammel      Sr.     OG    Sachse

Chris Yanez         Sr.     C       Garland

X’Zavien Campbell       Sr.     C       Lakeview

Justus Perales       Jr.      C       Naaman Forest

Luis Rivera Sr.     K       Lakeview

Jayshon Powers   Sr.     KR    Garland

First Team Defense

Jacory Brown       Sr.     DT    Rowlett

Johnathan Brown Sr.     DT    Garland

Nico Gaston         Jr.      DT    Lakeview

Trey Wilson         Jr.      DE    Lakeview

Markis Deal         Jr.      DE    Naaman Forest

Sa’Maurion Richardson Sr.     DE    North Garland

Keylan Smith       Sr.     ILB    Garland

Isaiah Ellis  Sr.     ILB    Lakeview

Makhi Byrd          Sr.     ILB    Naaman Forest

Ivan Garcia Sr.     ILB    North Garland

Joseph Armstrong         Sr.     OLB  Lakeview

Donovan Moore   Sr.     OLB  Rowlett

Tristan Steward   Sr.     OLB  Wylie

Jason Lawrence    Sr.     S       Naaman Forest

De’Aundre Johnson       Sr.     S       North Garland

Canyon Hall         Sr.     S       Wylie

Chace Biddle        Sr.     S       Garland

A.J. Harris  Jr.      S       Lakeview

Joseph Brooks     So.    CB    Rowlett

Aaron King Sr.     CB    Garland

Zavion Wright      Sr.     CB    Lakeview

Roman Williams  Sr.     CB    Naaman Forest

Chauncey Carter  Jr.      PR     Garland

Nick Duran Sr.     P       Lakeview

Second Team Offense

Isaac Phe    Sr.     QB    Wylie

Jonathan Hester II         Jr.      QB    Lakeview

Zechariah Dunston        Sr.     RB    Lakeview

Jaden Davis          So.    RB    North Garland

Luke Keefer          Sr.     RB    Sachse

Cam Gladney       Sr.     WR   Sachse

Charles Allen       Sr.     WR   Garland

Caylon Montgomery      Jr.      WR   Lakeview

Savion Hunter      Jr.      WR   Lakeview

Mike DeLuna       Sr.     WR   Naaman Forest

De’Aundre Johnson       Sr.     WR   North Garland

Chandler Davis    TE     Sr.     Naaman Forest

Jack Nolan  So.    TE     Lakeview

Roel Garcia Sr.     OT    Naaman Forest

Kornell Smith       Sr.     OT    North Garland

Matthew Schell    Jr.      OT    Wylie

Jaymon Lamb      Jr.      OT    Rowlett

Jesus Arellano      Sr.     OT    Garland

Adrian Ramirez    Jr.      OT    North Garland

Ivan Thompson    Jr.      OG    Naaman Forest

Standrick Cole     Jr.      OG    Rowlett

Connor Clearfield Sr.     OG    Sachse

Eli Kalu      Jr.      OG    Garland

Jacob Martin        Sr.     K       Rowlett

Jordan Rubalcava Sr.     K       Wylie

Kingsley Bennett  Sr.     KF     Naaman Forest

Second Team Defense

Albion Krasniqi   Sr.     DT    Sachse

Ismael Alvarez     Sr.     DT    South Garland

Tamarques McNeal        Jr.      DT    Garland

Antonio Sandoval          Sr.     DE    Garland

Darwin Murillo    Jr.      DE    South Garland

Isiah Johnson       Sr.     DE    Naaman Forest

Kornell Smith       Sr.     DE    North Garland

Uba Anyiam         Sr.     DE    Rowlett

T.K. Burnley        Sr.     DE    Sachse

Daniel Adame      Sr.     ILB    Lakeview

Chandler Davis    Sr.     ILB    Naaman Forest

Gabe Harris          Jr.      ILB    North Garland

Keeland Lemar     Sr.     ILB    Sachse

Christian Resurreccion  Jr.      ILB    Wylie

Gibril Betts Jr.      ILB    Rowlett

Aveon Pacheco     Jr.      ILB    South Garland

Elijah Hubbard     Sr.     OLB  Naaman Forest

Joseph Rosales     So.    OLB  North Garland

Trey Alexander    Sr.     OLB  Garland

Levi Shirley          Sr.     S       Sachse

Jayden Ellis          Jr.      S       Rowlett

Jaytric Geter         Sr.     S       Garland

Jacob Crim Sr.     S       South Garland

Sean Carter Jr.      S       Wylie

Lamont Potts       Sr.     S       Naaman Forest

James Adams       Jr.      CB    Sachse

Chauncey Carter  Jr.      CB    Garland

Jaden Flores         Sr.     CB    Naaman Forest

Justin Hinton       Sr.     CB    North Garland

Christian Cooper Sr.     CB    Garland

Joseph Brooks     So.    PR     Rowlett

De’Corias Taylor So.    PR     North Garland

Cole Hatzenbuehler        Sr.     P       Wylie

Honorable Mention

Devonte Crow      Jr.      RB    Rowlett

Anthony Menjivar         Sr.     OL     Rowlett

Emmanuel Evans Jr.      DB    Rowlett

Todjay Libera       Jr.      DB    Rowlett

Isaiah Armstrong Sr.     LB     Rowlett

Curtis Johnson     Jr.      DL     Rowlett

Amechi Ofili         Jr.      DL     Sachse

Jhett Creel  Jr.      WR   Sachse

Jamari Harts        Sr.     WR   Sachse

Joseph Lagrenade Sr.     RB    Sachse

Courtland Lemar  Sr.     LB     Sachse

Sean Catherman   Sr.     LB     Sachse

Zach Moore          Jr.      OL     Sachse

Roberto Cedeno   Sr.     OL     Sachse

Kaliq Lockett       Jr.      WR   Sachse

Micah Lowe         Sr.     DL     Sachse

Jaron Counts        Jr.      DL     Sachse

Jaydon Gibbs       Sr.     DL     Sachse

Jacob Gonzales    Sr.     ILB    Sachse

Christopher Talley         Jr.      OLB  Sachse

Michael Dunnican          Sr.     OT    Garland

James Holmes      Jr.      DE    Garland

Keyuntae Ling      Jr.      RB    Garland

Zalen Reynolds    So.    OLB  Garland

Gabe Williams      So.    DT    Garland

Tim Muhammad  Jr.      DE    Garland

Justin Washington         So.    S       Garland

Kaleb Carcamo    So.    LB     Garland

Kasen Rideau       Sr.     WR   Naaman Forest

Adian Chipman    Sr.     OG    Naaman Forest

Jason Flores         So.    OLB  Naaman Forest

Elijah Johnson     Sr.     DT    Naaman Forest

Ivan Thompson    Jr.      DT    Naaman Forest

Marcus Mondine  Sr.     S       Lakeview

Jamar Rhodes      Jr.      CB    Lakeview

Johnathan Whittle         So.    WR   Lakeview

Corey Gray Jr.      OLB  Lakeview

Z’yon Chambers  So.    CB    Lakeview

Bond Nsi    Jr.      DE    Lakeview

Maurice Johnson  Jr.      NT    Lakeview

Mateo Howard     So.    WR   North Garland

Jalen Soublet        Jr.      CB    North Garland

Christian Barrett  Jr.      CB    North Garland

Daniel Ortiz          Jr.      P       North Garland

Maddox Lopez     So.    K       North Garland

Jared De La Cruz Sr.     DE    North Garland

Alex Feiner So.    NT    North Garland

Malik Price Sr.     Ath.   South Garland

Byrson St. John   Sr.     DB    South Garland

Anthony Mena     Jr.      DB    South Garland

Ruben Otiveros    So.    LB     South Garland

Eitan Madrigal     Sr.     OL     South Garland

Luis Hernandez    Jr.      OL     South Garland

Cole Hatzenbuehler        Sr.     TE     Wylie

Ralston Ulmer      Jr.      G       Wylie

Austin Fabian      So.    ILB    Wylie

Brycan Washington       Jr.      CB    Wylie

Jaylen Alexander  Sr.     CB    Wylie

Brock Sherman    Sr.     OLB  Wylie

Gage Phillips        Sr.     DT    Wylie

Max Kaufman      Sr.     DE    Wylie

