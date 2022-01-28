The 9-6A football race came down to the wire, both in the battle for the district championship and the final playoff spots.
Garland completed an undefeated run to the district championship, and it needed that unblemished mark, as Sachse finished a game back at 6-1.
There was an equally tight battle for the final playoff berth, where four teams were separated by just one game, but it was North Garland who was able to edge out Wylie, Lakeview and Rowlett for the final spot.
It is little surprise then, that while the Owls earned their share of honors on the 9-6A all-district team, the accolades were spread about among the eight teams.
The Mustangs once again returned to the playoffs with a 7-4 overall record and had 25 players recognized on the team.
That included a trio of players named to the first-team offense in senior quarterback Alex Orji and senior linemen Caden Parr and Josh Trammel.
A true dual-threat quarterback who could punish defenses with his arm and his feet, Orji, a Michigan-signee, put up some of the best numbers in the state in leading the Mustangs back to the playoffs.
Orji completed 127-of-247 passes for 2,064 yards and 23 touchdowns and was just as dangerous on the ground, rushing 159 times for 1,187 yards, with six 100-yard games and 24 touchdowns, making him one of the few players with 2,000 yards through the air and 1,000 on the ground.
Parr, a tackle, and Trammel, a guard, helped pave the way for a Sachse offense that amassed more than 5,000 yards of total offense this season.
The Mustangs landed three more players on the second-team offense.
Senior running back Luke Keefer logged 116 carries for 845 yards and six touchdowns, senior wide receiver Cam Gladney made 30 receptions for 559 yards and six scores and senior guard Connor Clearfield helped Sachse accumulate more than 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing.
Though Sachse did not have any players named to the first-team defense, it did have five selected to the second team.
Senior tackle Albion Krasniqi recorded 52 tackles, with seven for loss, with six sacks and nine pass breakups.
Senior end T.K. Burnley registered 37 tackles, with 11 for loss, seven sacks, eight quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Senior inside linebacker Keeland Lemar made 58 tackles, with three for loss, three pressures, two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Senior safety Levi Shirley tallied 50 tackles, with three for loss with three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Junior cornerback James Adams had 46 tackles, with two for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The Mustangs placed six players on the honorable mention offense.
That included senior wide receiver Jamari Harts (25-544, 8 TDs), junior wide receivers Jhett Creel (20-271, 5 TDs) and Kaliq Lockett (13-260, 3 TDs), senior running back Joseph Lagrenade, senior offensive lineman Robert Cedeno and junior offensive lineman Zach Moore.
Sachse also had eight players chosen to the honorable mention defense with senior linemen Micah Lowe (16 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 pressures) and Jaydon Gibbs (35 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 pressures), junior linemen Amechi Ofili (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 7 pressures) and Jaron Counts (22 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 pressures), senior linebackers Courtland Lemar (63 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 pressures, 2 PBU), Sean Catherman (33 tackles, 1 sack) and Jacob Gonzales (32 tackles, 3 TFL) and junior linebacker Christopher Talley (41 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pressures).
Rowlett did not get the results it had hoped for on the scoreboard during a 2-8 campaign, but it did have some highlights and was rewarded with 18 selections to the all-district team.
That group was headlined by one superlative award winner as senior end Michael Ibuken-Okeyode was voted as the defensive most valuable player.
The TCU-signee was a force up front all season long, recording 81 tackles, with 13 or loss, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six blocked kicks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
The Eagles had one player named to the first-team offense in junior wide receiver Corey Kirkling, who tallied 52 catches for 975 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kirkling was joined on the first team by a trio of defenders with senior tackle Jacory Brown, senior outside linebacker Donovan Moore and sophomore cornerback Joseph Brooks.
Rowlett’s second-team offensive selections included junior tackle Jaymon Lamb, junior guard Standrick Cole and senior kicker Jacob Martin.
The second-team defense featured senior end Uba Anyiam, junior inside linebacker Gibril Betts, junior safety Jayden Ellis and sophomore punt returner Joseph Brooks.
Rounding out the Rowlett nods on the honorable mention list were junior running back Devonte Crow (92-428, 4 TDs rushing), senior offensive lineman Anthony Menjivar, junior defensive lineman Curtis Johnson, senior linebacker Isaiah Armstrong and junior defensive backs Emmanuel Evans and Todjay Libera.
Garland posted a perfect 10-0 record during the regular season and won the 9-6A championship.
Therefore it was little surprise that the Owls earned the lion’s share of the major awards with four superlative honors.
That group was led by senior quarterback Cergio Perez, who was voted the district most valuable player.
Perez, who signed with South Dakota, completed 236-of-335 passes for 3,625 yards with an eye-popping 57 touchdowns against only nine interceptions and he also rushed for a pair of scores.
Senior wide receiver Jordan Hudson was tabbed offensive most valuable player, as he recorded 67 receptions for 1,141 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Senior Aaron King was named two-way skill player of the year, as he made 36 catches for 483 yards and eight touchdowns at wide receiver and was also one of the team leaders at defensive back, where he had 30 tackles, with three for loss, with a pair of interceptions and six pass breakups.
Danny Russell and his assistants were voted as the coaching staff of the year, as they led the Owls to their first undefeated regular season since 2002.
North Garland sophomore Godspower Nwawuihe was selected as the offensive newcomer of the year.
The dual-threat completed 120-of-216 passes for 1,537 yards and 17 touchdowns and also led the Raiders in rushing with 166 attempts for 1,063 yards and 15 scores.
Rounding out the superlative awards, Lakeview sophomore defensive lineman Xavier Wright was chosen as the defensive newcomer of the year and Naaman Forest junior Markis Deal was tabbed two-way lineman of the year, as he not only was a key reason for the Rangers’ success on offense, he was also a force on defense, where he registered eight tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
9-6A Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Cergio Perez Sr. QB Garland
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jordan Hudson Sr. WR Garland
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Michael Ibuken-Okeyode Sr. DE Rowlett
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Godspower Nwawuihe So. QB North Garland
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Xavier Wright So. DL Lakeview
Two-Way Lineman of the Year
Markis Deal Jr. OL/DL Naaman Forest
Two-Way Skill Player of the Year
Aaron King Sr. WR/DB Garland
Coaching Staff of the Year
Garland
First Team Offense
Alex Orji Sr. QB Sachse
Tray Walton Jr. QB Naaman Forest
Jayshon Powers Sr. RB Garland
Kingsley Bennett Sr. RB Naaman Forest
Blake Fuller Sr. RB Wylie
Jaden Flores Sr. WR Naaman Forest
Isaiah DeLeon Jr. WR North Garland
Corey Kirkling Jr. WR Rowlett
Tyreon Key Sr. WR South Garland
Seth Kramer Sr. WR Wylie
Ellis Rogers Sr. WR Garland
Ivan Garcia Sr. TE North Garland
Caden Parr Sr. OT Sachse
Darwin Murillo Jr. OT South Garland
A.J. Barton Sr. OT Lakeview
Pedro Aguilar Sr. OG Garland
Henry Mata Sr. OG Lakeview
Josh Trammel Sr. OG Sachse
Chris Yanez Sr. C Garland
X’Zavien Campbell Sr. C Lakeview
Justus Perales Jr. C Naaman Forest
Luis Rivera Sr. K Lakeview
Jayshon Powers Sr. KR Garland
First Team Defense
Jacory Brown Sr. DT Rowlett
Johnathan Brown Sr. DT Garland
Nico Gaston Jr. DT Lakeview
Trey Wilson Jr. DE Lakeview
Markis Deal Jr. DE Naaman Forest
Sa’Maurion Richardson Sr. DE North Garland
Keylan Smith Sr. ILB Garland
Isaiah Ellis Sr. ILB Lakeview
Makhi Byrd Sr. ILB Naaman Forest
Ivan Garcia Sr. ILB North Garland
Joseph Armstrong Sr. OLB Lakeview
Donovan Moore Sr. OLB Rowlett
Tristan Steward Sr. OLB Wylie
Jason Lawrence Sr. S Naaman Forest
De’Aundre Johnson Sr. S North Garland
Canyon Hall Sr. S Wylie
Chace Biddle Sr. S Garland
A.J. Harris Jr. S Lakeview
Joseph Brooks So. CB Rowlett
Aaron King Sr. CB Garland
Zavion Wright Sr. CB Lakeview
Roman Williams Sr. CB Naaman Forest
Chauncey Carter Jr. PR Garland
Nick Duran Sr. P Lakeview
Second Team Offense
Isaac Phe Sr. QB Wylie
Jonathan Hester II Jr. QB Lakeview
Zechariah Dunston Sr. RB Lakeview
Jaden Davis So. RB North Garland
Luke Keefer Sr. RB Sachse
Cam Gladney Sr. WR Sachse
Charles Allen Sr. WR Garland
Caylon Montgomery Jr. WR Lakeview
Savion Hunter Jr. WR Lakeview
Mike DeLuna Sr. WR Naaman Forest
De’Aundre Johnson Sr. WR North Garland
Chandler Davis TE Sr. Naaman Forest
Jack Nolan So. TE Lakeview
Roel Garcia Sr. OT Naaman Forest
Kornell Smith Sr. OT North Garland
Matthew Schell Jr. OT Wylie
Jaymon Lamb Jr. OT Rowlett
Jesus Arellano Sr. OT Garland
Adrian Ramirez Jr. OT North Garland
Ivan Thompson Jr. OG Naaman Forest
Standrick Cole Jr. OG Rowlett
Connor Clearfield Sr. OG Sachse
Eli Kalu Jr. OG Garland
Jacob Martin Sr. K Rowlett
Jordan Rubalcava Sr. K Wylie
Kingsley Bennett Sr. KF Naaman Forest
Second Team Defense
Albion Krasniqi Sr. DT Sachse
Ismael Alvarez Sr. DT South Garland
Tamarques McNeal Jr. DT Garland
Antonio Sandoval Sr. DE Garland
Darwin Murillo Jr. DE South Garland
Isiah Johnson Sr. DE Naaman Forest
Kornell Smith Sr. DE North Garland
Uba Anyiam Sr. DE Rowlett
T.K. Burnley Sr. DE Sachse
Daniel Adame Sr. ILB Lakeview
Chandler Davis Sr. ILB Naaman Forest
Gabe Harris Jr. ILB North Garland
Keeland Lemar Sr. ILB Sachse
Christian Resurreccion Jr. ILB Wylie
Gibril Betts Jr. ILB Rowlett
Aveon Pacheco Jr. ILB South Garland
Elijah Hubbard Sr. OLB Naaman Forest
Joseph Rosales So. OLB North Garland
Trey Alexander Sr. OLB Garland
Levi Shirley Sr. S Sachse
Jayden Ellis Jr. S Rowlett
Jaytric Geter Sr. S Garland
Jacob Crim Sr. S South Garland
Sean Carter Jr. S Wylie
Lamont Potts Sr. S Naaman Forest
James Adams Jr. CB Sachse
Chauncey Carter Jr. CB Garland
Jaden Flores Sr. CB Naaman Forest
Justin Hinton Sr. CB North Garland
Christian Cooper Sr. CB Garland
Joseph Brooks So. PR Rowlett
De’Corias Taylor So. PR North Garland
Cole Hatzenbuehler Sr. P Wylie
Honorable Mention
Devonte Crow Jr. RB Rowlett
Anthony Menjivar Sr. OL Rowlett
Emmanuel Evans Jr. DB Rowlett
Todjay Libera Jr. DB Rowlett
Isaiah Armstrong Sr. LB Rowlett
Curtis Johnson Jr. DL Rowlett
Amechi Ofili Jr. DL Sachse
Jhett Creel Jr. WR Sachse
Jamari Harts Sr. WR Sachse
Joseph Lagrenade Sr. RB Sachse
Courtland Lemar Sr. LB Sachse
Sean Catherman Sr. LB Sachse
Zach Moore Jr. OL Sachse
Roberto Cedeno Sr. OL Sachse
Kaliq Lockett Jr. WR Sachse
Micah Lowe Sr. DL Sachse
Jaron Counts Jr. DL Sachse
Jaydon Gibbs Sr. DL Sachse
Jacob Gonzales Sr. ILB Sachse
Christopher Talley Jr. OLB Sachse
Michael Dunnican Sr. OT Garland
James Holmes Jr. DE Garland
Keyuntae Ling Jr. RB Garland
Zalen Reynolds So. OLB Garland
Gabe Williams So. DT Garland
Tim Muhammad Jr. DE Garland
Justin Washington So. S Garland
Kaleb Carcamo So. LB Garland
Kasen Rideau Sr. WR Naaman Forest
Adian Chipman Sr. OG Naaman Forest
Jason Flores So. OLB Naaman Forest
Elijah Johnson Sr. DT Naaman Forest
Ivan Thompson Jr. DT Naaman Forest
Marcus Mondine Sr. S Lakeview
Jamar Rhodes Jr. CB Lakeview
Johnathan Whittle So. WR Lakeview
Corey Gray Jr. OLB Lakeview
Z’yon Chambers So. CB Lakeview
Bond Nsi Jr. DE Lakeview
Maurice Johnson Jr. NT Lakeview
Mateo Howard So. WR North Garland
Jalen Soublet Jr. CB North Garland
Christian Barrett Jr. CB North Garland
Daniel Ortiz Jr. P North Garland
Maddox Lopez So. K North Garland
Jared De La Cruz Sr. DE North Garland
Alex Feiner So. NT North Garland
Malik Price Sr. Ath. South Garland
Byrson St. John Sr. DB South Garland
Anthony Mena Jr. DB South Garland
Ruben Otiveros So. LB South Garland
Eitan Madrigal Sr. OL South Garland
Luis Hernandez Jr. OL South Garland
Cole Hatzenbuehler Sr. TE Wylie
Ralston Ulmer Jr. G Wylie
Austin Fabian So. ILB Wylie
Brycan Washington Jr. CB Wylie
Jaylen Alexander Sr. CB Wylie
Brock Sherman Sr. OLB Wylie
Gage Phillips Sr. DT Wylie
Max Kaufman Sr. DE Wylie
