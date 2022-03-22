There have been some distinguished runs of success in Garland ISD girls basketball, but Sachse’s last decade ranks among at or near the top of the list.

From 2012-20221, the Mustangs made 10 consecutive playoff appearances, captured eight district championships and advanced at least one round in the playoffs on eight occasions, highlighted by a trip to the state tournament in 2018.

Last season was somewhat of an aberration, as Sachse took a backseat to Lakeview in the 9-6A standings, breaking its streak of seven straight district titles.

Looking to embark on another decade of excellence, the Mustangs returned to the top of the standings, completing a perfect run to the 9-6A championship.

Recently, Sachse and Rowlett, who qualified for the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, as well as the rest of the 9-6A teams were recognized on the all-district team.

The Mustangs captured a pair of superlative awards, including the highest honor as junior Crislyn Rose was voted as the most valuable player.

Rose did a little bit of everything for Sachse, recording 16.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Her ability to get to the basket allowed her to shoot 63 percent from the field and she was also dangerous from the perimeter, knocking down 41 percent of her 3-pointers.

Donna McCullough, the only head coach the program has known, added another coach of the year trophy to her case, after guiding the Mustangs to a 23-9 record and a trip to the area finals.

Sachse landed three more players on the 9-6A first team with sophomores Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and freshman Charish Thompson.

George was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, while adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.0 assists.

Oliphant posted similar well-rounded numbers, tallying 10.5 points, 3.9 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Thompson made an immediate impact during her inaugural season with Sachse, scoring 8.2 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game.

The Mustangs had two second-team honorees with senior Criselle Mendoza, who averaged 5.0 points and 1.7 steals, and senior Traniece Hall, who recorded 2.0 points, 2.4 boards and 0.8 steals per game, while shooting 40-percent from 3-point range.

Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior Kennedy Swann tallied 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game to earn honorable mention.

Though the Mustangs bid farewell to a successful senior class, the future is once again bright with the expected return of Rose, George, Oliphant and Thompson.

Rowlett had eight players recognized on the team, headlined by first-team senior Jordan Myers.

In addition to her leadership role, Myers registered 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Senior guards Emma Rumore and Riana Carter were second-team selections.

Rumore ranked second on the team in scoring at 8.0 points per night, while adding 2.7 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Carter put up similar well-rounded numbrs, with 7.4 points, 4.9 boards, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game.

The Eagles also featured a quintet of players on the honorable mention list with juniors Makayla Johnson (4.5 ppg, 1.8 agp, 1.6 spg) and Hailey Hicks (4.4 ppg, 1.6 apg), sophomores Alana Carr (1.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 spg) and Lyndi Bryan (3.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.1 spg) and freshman Kristyn Galloway (4.3 ppg, 31 percent on 3-pointers).

Lakeview and Wylie each returned to the playoffs after finishing in a tie for second place in the 9-6A standings.

The Patriots were led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the area in senior Carleece Gates, who was voted as the district offensive player of the year.

Gates was joined on the first team by sophomore Passion Boldene.

Lakeview also featured seven honorable mention selections with seniors Sha-Tiajah Washington and Kamryn Jie, juniors Tameia Johnson, Ja’Lissia Fowler and Jiana Williams and sophomores Raina Augusta and Zariah Scott, with those latter five slated to return with Boldene next season to provide a formidable core.

The Pirates featured a pair of superlative award winners, as senior Lynn Nwachukwu was tabbed defensive player of the year and freshman Taylor McAfee earning newcomer of the year honors.

Sophomore Payton Miller was selected to the first team, while the second team included senior Emily Sherrard and freshman Micha Lovelace.

Junior Maddie Luna, sophomores Kyndal Elam and Nyla Hill and freshman Jaela Wade were honorable mention selections.

Naaman Forest and Garland finished the district season tied for fifth place.

The Rangers featured a pair of first-teamers in senior Kaylyn Minor and sophomore Kaylee Bennett, with junior Mercy Wamet named to the second team.

Naaman Forest also had a trio of honorable mentions with seniors Jada Hall and Taylor Lollie and sophomore Cherion Johnson.

Garland junior Kyndal White is a first-team honoree, with sophomore Amaiya Dennis on the second team. Owls senior Kayla Mentee and freshman Madeline Garcia were named honorable mention.

South Garland was represented by junior Kanira Smith on the second team and juniors Lyric Chiplin and Biyyanah Ellis on the honorable mention list, while North Garland featured second-team junior Alexah Phillips and honorable mention senior Mikayla Ferguson.

9-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Crislyn Rose        Jr.      Sachse

Offensive Player of the Year

Carleece Gates      Sr.     Lakeview

Defensive Player of the Year

Lynn Nwachukwu         Sr.     Wylie

Newcomer of the Year

Taylor McAfee     Fr.     Wylie

Coach of the Year

Donna McCullough                 Sachse

First Team

Neenah George     So.    Sachse

Londyn Oliphant  So.    Sachse

Charish Thompson        Fr.     Sachse

Jordan Myers       Sr.     Rowlett

Kyndal White       Jr.      Garland

Passion Boldene   So.    Lakeview

Payton Miller       So.    Wylie

Kaylyn Minor      Sr.     Naaman Forest

Kaylee Bennett     So.    Naaman Forest

Second Team

Criselle Mendoza  Sr.     Sachse

Traniece Hall        Sr.     Sachse

Riana Carter         Sr.     Rowlett

Emma Rumore     Sr.     Rowlett

Amaiya Dennis    So.    Garland

Micha Lovelace    Fr.     Wylie

Emily Sherrard     Sr.     Wylie

Mercy Wamet       Jr.      Naaman Forest

Kanira Smith        Jr.      South Garland

Alexah Phillips     Jr.      North Garland

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Swann   Sr.     Sachse

Makayla Johnson Jr.      Rowlett

Hailey Hicks         Jr.      Rowlett

Alana Carr  So.    Rowlett

Lyndi Bryan         So.    Rowlett

Kristyn Galloway Fr.     Rowlett

Kayla Mentee       Sr.     Garland

Madeline Garcia   Fr.     Garland

Kamryn Gie         Sr.     Lakeview

Tameia Johnson   Jr.      Lakeview

Raina Augusta     So.    Lakeview

Zariah Scott         So.    Lakeview

Ja’Lissia Fowler   Jr.      Lakeview

Jiana Williams      Jr.      Lakeview

Sha-Taijah Henderson   Sr.     Lakeview

Kyndal Elam        So.    Wylie

Maddie Luna        Jr.      Wylie

Jaela Wade Fr.     Wylie

Nyla Hill     So.    Wylie

Jada Hall    Sr.     Naaman Forest

Taylor Lollie        Sr.     Naaman Forest

Cherion Johnson  So.    Naaman Forest

Mikayla Ferguson          Sr.     North Garland

Lyric Chiplin        Jr.      South Garland

Biyyanah Ellis      Jr.      South Garland

Academic All-District

Criselle Mendoza  Sachse

Londyn Oliphant  Sachse

Charish Thompson        Sachse

Emma Hockett     Sachse

Annalia King        Sachse

Jordan Myers       Rowlett

Hailey Hicks         Rowlett

Riana Carter         Rowlett

Lyndi Bryan         Rowlett

Alana Carr  Rowlett

Kristyn Galloway Rowlett

Amyah Jones       Rowlett

Yazmine Webb     Rowlett

Daley-Andrena Wilson  Rowlett

Ruth Bailey Garland

Amaiya Dennis    Garland

Kayla Mentee       Garland

Samira Osman     Garland

Kristin Philip       Garland

Kyndal White       Garland

Madeline Garcia   Garland

Jiana Williams      Lakeview

Emma Gunderson          Wylie

Nyla Hill     Wylie

Micha Lovelace    Wylie

Maddie Luna        Wylie

Taylor McAfee     Wylie

Zahria McCray     Wylie

Lynn Nwachukwu         Wylie

Emily Sherrard     Wylie

Donnesia Skinner Wylie

Kaylee Bennett     Naaman Forest

Pamela Garcia-Resendiz North Garland

Monica Lopez      North Garland

Ariana Whigham  North Garland

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments