There have been some distinguished runs of success in Garland ISD girls basketball, but Sachse’s last decade ranks among at or near the top of the list.
From 2012-20221, the Mustangs made 10 consecutive playoff appearances, captured eight district championships and advanced at least one round in the playoffs on eight occasions, highlighted by a trip to the state tournament in 2018.
Last season was somewhat of an aberration, as Sachse took a backseat to Lakeview in the 9-6A standings, breaking its streak of seven straight district titles.
Looking to embark on another decade of excellence, the Mustangs returned to the top of the standings, completing a perfect run to the 9-6A championship.
Recently, Sachse and Rowlett, who qualified for the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, as well as the rest of the 9-6A teams were recognized on the all-district team.
The Mustangs captured a pair of superlative awards, including the highest honor as junior Crislyn Rose was voted as the most valuable player.
Rose did a little bit of everything for Sachse, recording 16.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Her ability to get to the basket allowed her to shoot 63 percent from the field and she was also dangerous from the perimeter, knocking down 41 percent of her 3-pointers.
Donna McCullough, the only head coach the program has known, added another coach of the year trophy to her case, after guiding the Mustangs to a 23-9 record and a trip to the area finals.
Sachse landed three more players on the 9-6A first team with sophomores Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and freshman Charish Thompson.
George was second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, while adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.0 assists.
Oliphant posted similar well-rounded numbers, tallying 10.5 points, 3.9 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
Thompson made an immediate impact during her inaugural season with Sachse, scoring 8.2 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game.
The Mustangs had two second-team honorees with senior Criselle Mendoza, who averaged 5.0 points and 1.7 steals, and senior Traniece Hall, who recorded 2.0 points, 2.4 boards and 0.8 steals per game, while shooting 40-percent from 3-point range.
Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior Kennedy Swann tallied 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game to earn honorable mention.
Though the Mustangs bid farewell to a successful senior class, the future is once again bright with the expected return of Rose, George, Oliphant and Thompson.
Rowlett had eight players recognized on the team, headlined by first-team senior Jordan Myers.
In addition to her leadership role, Myers registered 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Senior guards Emma Rumore and Riana Carter were second-team selections.
Rumore ranked second on the team in scoring at 8.0 points per night, while adding 2.7 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Carter put up similar well-rounded numbrs, with 7.4 points, 4.9 boards, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
The Eagles also featured a quintet of players on the honorable mention list with juniors Makayla Johnson (4.5 ppg, 1.8 agp, 1.6 spg) and Hailey Hicks (4.4 ppg, 1.6 apg), sophomores Alana Carr (1.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 spg) and Lyndi Bryan (3.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.1 spg) and freshman Kristyn Galloway (4.3 ppg, 31 percent on 3-pointers).
Lakeview and Wylie each returned to the playoffs after finishing in a tie for second place in the 9-6A standings.
The Patriots were led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the area in senior Carleece Gates, who was voted as the district offensive player of the year.
Gates was joined on the first team by sophomore Passion Boldene.
Lakeview also featured seven honorable mention selections with seniors Sha-Tiajah Washington and Kamryn Jie, juniors Tameia Johnson, Ja’Lissia Fowler and Jiana Williams and sophomores Raina Augusta and Zariah Scott, with those latter five slated to return with Boldene next season to provide a formidable core.
The Pirates featured a pair of superlative award winners, as senior Lynn Nwachukwu was tabbed defensive player of the year and freshman Taylor McAfee earning newcomer of the year honors.
Sophomore Payton Miller was selected to the first team, while the second team included senior Emily Sherrard and freshman Micha Lovelace.
Junior Maddie Luna, sophomores Kyndal Elam and Nyla Hill and freshman Jaela Wade were honorable mention selections.
Naaman Forest and Garland finished the district season tied for fifth place.
The Rangers featured a pair of first-teamers in senior Kaylyn Minor and sophomore Kaylee Bennett, with junior Mercy Wamet named to the second team.
Naaman Forest also had a trio of honorable mentions with seniors Jada Hall and Taylor Lollie and sophomore Cherion Johnson.
Garland junior Kyndal White is a first-team honoree, with sophomore Amaiya Dennis on the second team. Owls senior Kayla Mentee and freshman Madeline Garcia were named honorable mention.
South Garland was represented by junior Kanira Smith on the second team and juniors Lyric Chiplin and Biyyanah Ellis on the honorable mention list, while North Garland featured second-team junior Alexah Phillips and honorable mention senior Mikayla Ferguson.
9-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Crislyn Rose Jr. Sachse
Offensive Player of the Year
Carleece Gates Sr. Lakeview
Defensive Player of the Year
Lynn Nwachukwu Sr. Wylie
Newcomer of the Year
Taylor McAfee Fr. Wylie
Coach of the Year
Donna McCullough Sachse
First Team
Neenah George So. Sachse
Londyn Oliphant So. Sachse
Charish Thompson Fr. Sachse
Jordan Myers Sr. Rowlett
Kyndal White Jr. Garland
Passion Boldene So. Lakeview
Payton Miller So. Wylie
Kaylyn Minor Sr. Naaman Forest
Kaylee Bennett So. Naaman Forest
Second Team
Criselle Mendoza Sr. Sachse
Traniece Hall Sr. Sachse
Riana Carter Sr. Rowlett
Emma Rumore Sr. Rowlett
Amaiya Dennis So. Garland
Micha Lovelace Fr. Wylie
Emily Sherrard Sr. Wylie
Mercy Wamet Jr. Naaman Forest
Kanira Smith Jr. South Garland
Alexah Phillips Jr. North Garland
Honorable Mention
Kennedy Swann Sr. Sachse
Makayla Johnson Jr. Rowlett
Hailey Hicks Jr. Rowlett
Alana Carr So. Rowlett
Lyndi Bryan So. Rowlett
Kristyn Galloway Fr. Rowlett
Kayla Mentee Sr. Garland
Madeline Garcia Fr. Garland
Kamryn Gie Sr. Lakeview
Tameia Johnson Jr. Lakeview
Raina Augusta So. Lakeview
Zariah Scott So. Lakeview
Ja’Lissia Fowler Jr. Lakeview
Jiana Williams Jr. Lakeview
Sha-Taijah Henderson Sr. Lakeview
Kyndal Elam So. Wylie
Maddie Luna Jr. Wylie
Jaela Wade Fr. Wylie
Nyla Hill So. Wylie
Jada Hall Sr. Naaman Forest
Taylor Lollie Sr. Naaman Forest
Cherion Johnson So. Naaman Forest
Mikayla Ferguson Sr. North Garland
Lyric Chiplin Jr. South Garland
Biyyanah Ellis Jr. South Garland
Academic All-District
Criselle Mendoza Sachse
Londyn Oliphant Sachse
Charish Thompson Sachse
Emma Hockett Sachse
Annalia King Sachse
Jordan Myers Rowlett
Hailey Hicks Rowlett
Riana Carter Rowlett
Lyndi Bryan Rowlett
Alana Carr Rowlett
Kristyn Galloway Rowlett
Amyah Jones Rowlett
Yazmine Webb Rowlett
Daley-Andrena Wilson Rowlett
Ruth Bailey Garland
Amaiya Dennis Garland
Kayla Mentee Garland
Samira Osman Garland
Kristin Philip Garland
Kyndal White Garland
Madeline Garcia Garland
Jiana Williams Lakeview
Emma Gunderson Wylie
Nyla Hill Wylie
Micha Lovelace Wylie
Maddie Luna Wylie
Taylor McAfee Wylie
Zahria McCray Wylie
Lynn Nwachukwu Wylie
Emily Sherrard Wylie
Donnesia Skinner Wylie
Kaylee Bennett Naaman Forest
Pamela Garcia-Resendiz North Garland
Monica Lopez North Garland
Ariana Whigham North Garland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.