The 9-6A boys basketball season belonged to Garland, as the Owls lived up to preseason expectations, rolling to an undefeated district championship.
But while Garland earned its share of accolades on the all-district team, every team had reason to celebrate their respective honorees.
Sachse and Rowlett each came up short in the playoff race, marking the first time that neither team qualified for the postseason since 2011.
The Mustangs finished just one game behind Lakeview in the battle for the final playoff spot.
Sachse had one first-team honoree in junior R.J. Chatman. One of the top area recruits in the Class of 2023, Chatman led the Mustangs with 16 points per game, while adding 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
Chatman will be rejoined next season by junior second-team honoree Trey Wright, while seniors Chase Upton and Andrew Dunnam were named to the honorable mention list.
Rowlett had one superlative award winner in senior Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, who was voted as the co-newcomer of the year.
A standout on the gridiron who signed with TCU, the 6-5 Ibuken-Okeyode was also a force on the basketball court, recording 11.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Senior DeShon Harris and junior Matthew Ellis were second-team selections.
Harris put together a well-rounded season, tallying 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Ellis posted a team-high 13.1 points, to go along with 6.1 boards and 2.2 steals per contest.
Rowlett senior Jeremiah Evans averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals to earn a spot on the honorable mention squad, where he was joined by senior Obie Jordan, who had 6.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Garland captured a pair of superlative awards, led by one of the top players in the country in senior Zuby Ejiofor. The 6-8 post, who signed with Kansas, was a dominant force in the middle, recording 21.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
The other major honor went to Randy Love, who was voted as the coach of the year after guiding the Owls to the undefeated district championship and a trip to the regional championship game, where they came up one step short of the state tournament after a loss to Duncanville.
Garland senior Aaron King was chosen to the second team, as he had 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. King was joined on the second unit by senior Kobe Bratton, who averaged 6.8 points and 1.2 steals.
Senior Joshua Valiaveedu made the honorable mention list, as he had 6.8 points, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
District runner-up Wylie had four players recognized, led by a pair of first-teamers in senior Jordan Hudgins and junior Donaven Davis.
Senior Messay Gharbin was named to the second team, with senior Tijan Singhateh and junior Jackson Hinckley honorable mention picks.
Naaman Forest finished third in 9-6A to make the playoffs and actually earned the most superlative honors.
Senior Autavius Hobbs was tabbed co-offensive player of the year. Hobbs was one of the top scorers in the area at 18.0 points per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, while also adding three assists.
Senior Justin Whitmore earned defensive player of the year honors. Whitmore was effective at both ends of the court, averaging 11.0 points, 8.0 rebound and 3.0 blocks.
Junior Markis Deal was recognized as the co-newcomer of the year, as he shot 50 percent from the field, registering six points and six rebounds per game.
Naaman Forest junior Drealyn Mosley tallied 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting an efficient 52 percent from the field and from 3-point range, to earn first-team honors.
Senior Coleman Craddock was selected to the second team, as he had 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while senior Ki’Lan Ryan made the honorable mention list, with 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Lakeview had one major award winner as senior Dallas Smith was voted as the co-offensive player of the year.
North Garland had a trio of honorees, as senior Augustine Chibuko was named to the first team, senior Chukwuemeka Bielonwu was chosen to the second team and junior Alex Yosia made the honorable mention list.
Rounding out the 9-6A selections, South Garland senior Tyson Wakeland was a second-team honoree and junior Jederris Carr was an honorable mention pick.
9-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Zuby Ejiofor Sr. Garland
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Autavius Hobbs Sr. Naaman Forest
Dallas Smith Sr. Lakeview
Defensive Player of the Year
Justin Whitmore Sr. Naaman Forest
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Markis Deal Jr. Naaman Forest
Michael Okeyode Sr. Rowlett
Coach of the Year
Randy Love Garland
First Team
R.J. Chatman Jr. Sachse
Dreayln Mosley Jr. Naaman Forest
Augustine Chibuko Sr. North Garland
Jordan Hudgins Sr. Wylie
Donaven Davis Jr. Wylie
Second Team
Trey Wright Jr. Sachse
DeShon Harris Sr. Rowlett
Matthew Ellis Jr. Rowlett
Aaron King Sr. Garland
Kobe Bratton Sr. Garland
Coleman Craddock Sr. Naaman Forest
Chukwuemeka Bielonwu North Garland
Tyson Wakefield Sr. South Garland
Messay Gharbin Sr. Wylie
Honorable Mention
Andrew Dunnam Sr. Sachse
Chase Upton Sr. Sachse
Joshua Valiaveedu Sr. Garland
Ki’Lan Ryan Sr. Naaman Forest
Alex Yosia Jr. North Garland
Jederris Carr Jr. South Garland
Tijan Singhateh Sr. Wylie
Jackson Hinckley Jr. Wylie
