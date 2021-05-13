ROWLETT GIRLS SOCCER BROOKLYN MEISNER

Rowlett senior Brooklyn Meisner was selected to the 9-6A first team.

One year ago, the district soccer season was just getting going when it was called to a halt and ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there were a few speed bumps along the way with schedules having to be adjusted due to temporary quarantines, the season was able to be completed, with the state championship matches being played on Apr. 17-18.

Last year’s break did not impact recent history, as the usual suspects were once again at the top of the standings.

Rowlett qualified for the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season, and 19th time in the last 20 years, while Sachse made it for the 12th straight year.

For those efforts, the Eagles and Mustangs were once again well-represented on the 9-6A all-district team.

Sachse was edged out of a share of the district title with a shootout loss to Rowlett on the final day of the regular season. The Mustangs posted a 4-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round before falling to Belton, 2-1, in a shootout in the area round to finish with a 16-3-2 record.

Sachse had a dozen players recognized, including pair of superlative award winners.

Senior Emily Mougia was a key leader for the Mustangs and was voted as the midfielder of the year.

Junior Nia Chacon was recognized as the co-newcomer of the year, as she recorded 16 goals and a team-high 22 assists, including 18 during district play, both of which led 9-6A.

Sachse had four players named to the first team.

Junior forward Paige Baumgartner ranked fourth in the district with 19 goals and also added eight assists. Senior forward Storm Harris was in 9-6A’s top 10 with 16 goals and 17 assists. Senior defender Chayse Thorn also made her imprint on offense with 11 goals, while senior midfielder Kaitlynn Valaitis was also voted to the first team.

The Mustangs defense allowed only 13 goals all season long and posted 13 shutouts and a big reason a trio of second-team defenders in seniors Peyton Rossman, Grace Singleton and Erica Birmingham, as well as junior midfielder Shelby King.

Sachse also had a pair of midfielders chosen as honorable mention picks with sophomore Izzy Savaterre, who tallied nine goals, and senior Brianna Mata

Rowlett finished third in the district and rallied for a 4-2 win over Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round before falling to Mansfield Lake Ridge to finish with a 14-10-1 mark.

The Eagles had nine selections, with one superlative winner in junior Trinity Egerton, who was chosen as the offensive most valuable player.

Egerton emerged as one of the most dynamic scorers in the area, as her 21 goals, including 19 in district, ranked second in 9-6A and she also dealt out 11 assists.

Senior forward Brooklyn Meisner recorded seven goals and ranked third in the district with 17 assists, while senior midfielder Rhagan Marshall tallied eight goals and seven assists.

The Rowlett defense registered nine shutouts over the course of the season and a few of the big reasons were first-team senior defender Lexie Gilley, who also chipped in with three goals and three assists, and a trio of second-team backs in freshman Corey Huffman, senior Haley Lopez and junior Alyssa Torres.

Senior forward Jami Dooley, who had 10 goals and a pair of assists, was an honorable mention selection, as was junior Zayda Henderson, who had five goals and two assists.

District champion Wylie compiled a 19-4 overall record to earn the top seed, but was knocked off by fourth-seeded Horn in a shootout in the opening round.

The Pirates earned 14 spots on the team, highlighted by four major awards.

That group was led by junior Amelia Leggett, who was voted as the most valuable player after leading the district with 34 goals overall and 25 in 9-6A play, while also adding nine assists.

The Pirate defense recorded shutouts in 12 of their 14 district matches and allowed only two goals in 9-6A play and a big reason was senior Emma Crump, who was selected as the defensive most valuable player.

Freshman Morgan Brown made an immediate impact, tallying 15 goals and finishing second in the district with 19 assists on her way to co-newcomer of the year honors, and Chris Bezner was tabbed as the coach of the year after guiding Wylie to the title.

Naaman Forest earned the fourth and final playoff berth and had one superlative award winner in sophomore Paige Elliott, who was tabbed goalkeeper of the year after recording five shutouts and averaging 11.3 saves per match.

First-team junior forward Mashala Williams ranked third in the district with 22 goals while also dishing six assists, junior midfielder Mia Escobar had eight goals and was fifth in the district with 14 assists and senior midfielder Vianno Ho was also named to the first team with five goals and two assists.

Lakeview had one major award winner, as Clarissa Salinas was named utility player of the year and she was joined on the first team by fellow Patriots junior goalkeeper Hannah Harris and senior midfielder Bianca Flores.

Rounding out the first-team honorees were North Garland senior midfielder/forward Alexis Wooten and senior defender Natalie Tucker and South Garland senior midfielder Sonia Juarez.

9-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Amelia Leggett     Jr.      Wylie

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Trinity Egerton    Jr.      Rowlett

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Emma Crump      Sr.     Wylie

Midfielder of the Year

Emily Mougia      Sr.     Sachse

Goalkeeper of the Year

Paige Elliott          So.    Naaman Forest

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Nia Chacon Jr.      Sachse

Morgan Brown     Fr.     Wylie

Utility Player of the Year

Clarissa Salinas    Jr.      Lakeview

Coach of the Year

Chris Bezner                  Wylie

First Team

Chayse Thorn      Sr.     D       Sachse

Storm Harris        Sr.     F       Sachse

Paige Baumgartner        Jr.      F       Sachse

Lynn Valaitis       Sr.     MF    Sachse

Lexie Gilley Sr.     D       Rowlett

Rhagan Marshall  Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Brooklyn Meisner          Sr.     F       Rowlett

Vianna Ho  Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Mashala Williams Jr.      F       Naaman Forest

Mia Escobar         Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Hannah Harris     Jr.      GK    Lakeview

Bianca Flores       Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Alexis Wooten     Sr.     MF/F North Garland

Natalie Tucker      Sr.     D       North Garland

Sonia Juarez         Sr.     MF    South Garland

Payton Joost        Sr.     D       Wylie

Bailey Martin       Sr.     MF    Wylie

Hayley Wolfe       Sr.     MF    Wylie

Caleigh Monroe    So.    GK    Wylie

Second Team

Peyton Rossman  Sr.     D       Sachse

Grace Singleton    Sr.     D       Sachse

Erica Birmingham          Sr.     D       Sachse

Shelby King         Jr.      MF    Sachse

Corey Huffman    Fr.     D       Rowlett

Haley Lopez         Sr.     D       Rowlett

Alyssa Torres       Jr.      D       Rowlett

Keyla Palacios      Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Keely Martin        Jr.      F       Naaman Forest

Mariah Ramirez   Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Celine Johnson     Fr.     F       Lakeview

Taylor Fleming     Fr.     D       Lakeview

Angie Munoz        Sr.     MF    North Garland

Abigail Patterson Sr.     MF    North Garland

Natalie Ordonez   Sr.     GK    South Garland

Reece Roberson    So.    MF    Garland

Citaly Santibanez Sr.     F       Wylie

Averi Ferguson    Jr.      MF    Wylie

Carringtyn Johnson       Jr.      D       Wylie

Elizabeth Wynne  Jr.      D       Wylie

Honorable Mention

Izzy Savaterre      So.    MF    Sachse

Bibi Mata   Sr.     MF    Sachse

Jami Dooley         Sr.     F       Rowlett

Zayda Henderson Jr.      MF    Rowlett

De’Aija White      Fr.     D       Naaman Forest

Vanessa Ruiz       Jr.      F       Naaman Forest

Destiny Gamez     Jr.      MF/D          Lakeview

Paola Retana        Jr.      D       Lakeview

Chloe Armanta     So.    F       North Garland

Abigail Valadez    Sr.     MF    North Garland

Febe Orellana       Sr.     F       South Garland

Haley Alvarez      Jr.      D       South Garland

Ivette Martinez     Jr.      MF    Garland

Olivia Vanciel      So.    D       Garland

Emery Gilbert      Sr.     MF    Wylie

Alexandria Stickney      Sr.     D       Wylie

Academic All-District

Tatiana Cristan    So.    Rowlett

Jami Dooley         Sr.     Rowlett

Trinity Egerton    Jr.      Rowlett

Kimberly Feijo     Sr.     Rowlett

Lexie Gilley Sr.     Rowlett

Madi Goss  Sr.     Rowlett

Zayda Henderson Jr.      Rowlett

Corey Huffman    Fr.     Rowlett

Morgan Johnson  Sr.     Rowlett

Rhagan Marshall  Sr.     Rowlett

Alondra Martinez Sr.     Roweltt

Brooklyn Meisner          Sr.     Rowlett

Becca Ortiz So.    Rowlett

Emma Rumore     Jr.      Rowlett

Alyssa Torres       Jr.      Rowlett

Jade Ulmer Sr.     Rowlett

