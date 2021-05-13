One year ago, the district soccer season was just getting going when it was called to a halt and ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though there were a few speed bumps along the way with schedules having to be adjusted due to temporary quarantines, the season was able to be completed, with the state championship matches being played on Apr. 17-18.
Last year’s break did not impact recent history, as the usual suspects were once again at the top of the standings.
Rowlett qualified for the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season, and 19th time in the last 20 years, while Sachse made it for the 12th straight year.
For those efforts, the Eagles and Mustangs were once again well-represented on the 9-6A all-district team.
Sachse was edged out of a share of the district title with a shootout loss to Rowlett on the final day of the regular season. The Mustangs posted a 4-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round before falling to Belton, 2-1, in a shootout in the area round to finish with a 16-3-2 record.
Sachse had a dozen players recognized, including pair of superlative award winners.
Senior Emily Mougia was a key leader for the Mustangs and was voted as the midfielder of the year.
Junior Nia Chacon was recognized as the co-newcomer of the year, as she recorded 16 goals and a team-high 22 assists, including 18 during district play, both of which led 9-6A.
Sachse had four players named to the first team.
Junior forward Paige Baumgartner ranked fourth in the district with 19 goals and also added eight assists. Senior forward Storm Harris was in 9-6A’s top 10 with 16 goals and 17 assists. Senior defender Chayse Thorn also made her imprint on offense with 11 goals, while senior midfielder Kaitlynn Valaitis was also voted to the first team.
The Mustangs defense allowed only 13 goals all season long and posted 13 shutouts and a big reason a trio of second-team defenders in seniors Peyton Rossman, Grace Singleton and Erica Birmingham, as well as junior midfielder Shelby King.
Sachse also had a pair of midfielders chosen as honorable mention picks with sophomore Izzy Savaterre, who tallied nine goals, and senior Brianna Mata
Rowlett finished third in the district and rallied for a 4-2 win over Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round before falling to Mansfield Lake Ridge to finish with a 14-10-1 mark.
The Eagles had nine selections, with one superlative winner in junior Trinity Egerton, who was chosen as the offensive most valuable player.
Egerton emerged as one of the most dynamic scorers in the area, as her 21 goals, including 19 in district, ranked second in 9-6A and she also dealt out 11 assists.
Senior forward Brooklyn Meisner recorded seven goals and ranked third in the district with 17 assists, while senior midfielder Rhagan Marshall tallied eight goals and seven assists.
The Rowlett defense registered nine shutouts over the course of the season and a few of the big reasons were first-team senior defender Lexie Gilley, who also chipped in with three goals and three assists, and a trio of second-team backs in freshman Corey Huffman, senior Haley Lopez and junior Alyssa Torres.
Senior forward Jami Dooley, who had 10 goals and a pair of assists, was an honorable mention selection, as was junior Zayda Henderson, who had five goals and two assists.
District champion Wylie compiled a 19-4 overall record to earn the top seed, but was knocked off by fourth-seeded Horn in a shootout in the opening round.
The Pirates earned 14 spots on the team, highlighted by four major awards.
That group was led by junior Amelia Leggett, who was voted as the most valuable player after leading the district with 34 goals overall and 25 in 9-6A play, while also adding nine assists.
The Pirate defense recorded shutouts in 12 of their 14 district matches and allowed only two goals in 9-6A play and a big reason was senior Emma Crump, who was selected as the defensive most valuable player.
Freshman Morgan Brown made an immediate impact, tallying 15 goals and finishing second in the district with 19 assists on her way to co-newcomer of the year honors, and Chris Bezner was tabbed as the coach of the year after guiding Wylie to the title.
Naaman Forest earned the fourth and final playoff berth and had one superlative award winner in sophomore Paige Elliott, who was tabbed goalkeeper of the year after recording five shutouts and averaging 11.3 saves per match.
First-team junior forward Mashala Williams ranked third in the district with 22 goals while also dishing six assists, junior midfielder Mia Escobar had eight goals and was fifth in the district with 14 assists and senior midfielder Vianno Ho was also named to the first team with five goals and two assists.
Lakeview had one major award winner, as Clarissa Salinas was named utility player of the year and she was joined on the first team by fellow Patriots junior goalkeeper Hannah Harris and senior midfielder Bianca Flores.
Rounding out the first-team honorees were North Garland senior midfielder/forward Alexis Wooten and senior defender Natalie Tucker and South Garland senior midfielder Sonia Juarez.
9-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Amelia Leggett Jr. Wylie
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Trinity Egerton Jr. Rowlett
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Emma Crump Sr. Wylie
Midfielder of the Year
Emily Mougia Sr. Sachse
Goalkeeper of the Year
Paige Elliott So. Naaman Forest
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Nia Chacon Jr. Sachse
Morgan Brown Fr. Wylie
Utility Player of the Year
Clarissa Salinas Jr. Lakeview
Coach of the Year
Chris Bezner Wylie
First Team
Chayse Thorn Sr. D Sachse
Storm Harris Sr. F Sachse
Paige Baumgartner Jr. F Sachse
Lynn Valaitis Sr. MF Sachse
Lexie Gilley Sr. D Rowlett
Rhagan Marshall Sr. MF Rowlett
Brooklyn Meisner Sr. F Rowlett
Vianna Ho Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Mashala Williams Jr. F Naaman Forest
Mia Escobar Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Hannah Harris Jr. GK Lakeview
Bianca Flores Sr. MF Lakeview
Alexis Wooten Sr. MF/F North Garland
Natalie Tucker Sr. D North Garland
Sonia Juarez Sr. MF South Garland
Payton Joost Sr. D Wylie
Bailey Martin Sr. MF Wylie
Hayley Wolfe Sr. MF Wylie
Caleigh Monroe So. GK Wylie
Second Team
Peyton Rossman Sr. D Sachse
Grace Singleton Sr. D Sachse
Erica Birmingham Sr. D Sachse
Shelby King Jr. MF Sachse
Corey Huffman Fr. D Rowlett
Haley Lopez Sr. D Rowlett
Alyssa Torres Jr. D Rowlett
Keyla Palacios Sr. D Naaman Forest
Keely Martin Jr. F Naaman Forest
Mariah Ramirez Sr. D Naaman Forest
Celine Johnson Fr. F Lakeview
Taylor Fleming Fr. D Lakeview
Angie Munoz Sr. MF North Garland
Abigail Patterson Sr. MF North Garland
Natalie Ordonez Sr. GK South Garland
Reece Roberson So. MF Garland
Citaly Santibanez Sr. F Wylie
Averi Ferguson Jr. MF Wylie
Carringtyn Johnson Jr. D Wylie
Elizabeth Wynne Jr. D Wylie
Honorable Mention
Izzy Savaterre So. MF Sachse
Bibi Mata Sr. MF Sachse
Jami Dooley Sr. F Rowlett
Zayda Henderson Jr. MF Rowlett
De’Aija White Fr. D Naaman Forest
Vanessa Ruiz Jr. F Naaman Forest
Destiny Gamez Jr. MF/D Lakeview
Paola Retana Jr. D Lakeview
Chloe Armanta So. F North Garland
Abigail Valadez Sr. MF North Garland
Febe Orellana Sr. F South Garland
Haley Alvarez Jr. D South Garland
Ivette Martinez Jr. MF Garland
Olivia Vanciel So. D Garland
Emery Gilbert Sr. MF Wylie
Alexandria Stickney Sr. D Wylie
Academic All-District
Tatiana Cristan So. Rowlett
Jami Dooley Sr. Rowlett
Trinity Egerton Jr. Rowlett
Kimberly Feijo Sr. Rowlett
Lexie Gilley Sr. Rowlett
Madi Goss Sr. Rowlett
Zayda Henderson Jr. Rowlett
Corey Huffman Fr. Rowlett
Morgan Johnson Sr. Rowlett
Rhagan Marshall Sr. Rowlett
Alondra Martinez Sr. Roweltt
Brooklyn Meisner Sr. Rowlett
Becca Ortiz So. Rowlett
Emma Rumore Jr. Rowlett
Alyssa Torres Jr. Rowlett
Jade Ulmer Sr. Rowlett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.