Rowlett kicked off a new era under head coach Derek Alford with a road contest at Waxahachie on Friday.
It was a back-and-forth affair, and the Eagles had their chances, but it was the Indians who were able to strike the decisive blow in overtime to claim a 28-22 victory at Lumpkins Stadium.
Rowlett had gotten off to an ideal start, as the defense forced a quick punt and the offense quickly drove down the field, with Harris Boyd throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Corey Kirkling to take a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
It stayed that way until early in the second quarter, when Waxahachie got on the board on a 42-yard touchdown run by Jayden Becks. The Indians went for two and got it, giving them a 8-7 lead.
The Eagles regained the advantage on a 24-yard field goal by Jacob Martin and then extended their lead a short time later when after a botched snap set them up deep in Indian territory, Boyd threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Ernest Thomas to make it 17-8.
Waxahachie cut into the deficit prior to halftime with a big play, as Iverson Young broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run.
Rowlett blocked the extra point attempt, though, and Joseph Brocks scooped it up and returned it for a two-point conversion to give them a 19-14 lead heading into halftime.
Martin added his second field goal of the game, this one from 27 yards out, to extend the lead to 22-14, but Waxahachie came right back, as Becks bulled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run and he did the same on the two-point conversion to tie it at 22-22.
Neither team was able to manage any points in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.
After the scoreless frame, the Indians needed only one play to find the end zone in the extra time, as Keith Abney, Jr. hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Roderick Hartfield, Jr. to take a 28-22 lead.
Waxahachie missed the extra point, cracking the door for Rowlett to win it on its possession.
The Eagles had their chance, as they moved down inside the Indian 5, but a couple of miscues pushed them back and their fourth-down attempt came up short as Waxahachie walked away with the win.
