Rowlett knew that if it hoped to make the playoffs, it had to win against Garland on Tuesday and the Eagles were feeling pretty good about themselves heading to the fourth quarter.
After a slow start, Rowlett had started to pick up steam and a stifling defensive effort in the third quarter turned a deficit into a 25-23 lead.
But the Owls had a comeback of their own in them, and keyed by 6-0 post Xyllize Harrison, Garland was able to regain the advantage and then do just enough from the free throw line to claim a 43-35 victory at Garland High School.
The Owls improve to 7-6 in 9-6A, and by virtue of their head-to-head sweep of the Eagles (6-7) in district play, they clinch the fourth and final playoff berth.
Harrison had been the difference in Garland taking the early lead, but Rowlett did a good job in the middle quarters to keep her quiet.
That changed in the fourth.
After Haley Arriaga hit a short jumper to give the Eagles their largest lead at 27-23, Harrison converted a three-point play on the other end.
Lyndi Bryan scored for Rowlett, but Harrison again countered and then a putback by Kristian Jiles gave the Owls a 30-29 lead.
The Eagles refused to go away and in fact, regained the advantage at 33-32 after a putback by Bryan and two free throws from Mallorie Miller.
Garland went back to Harrison, who drained a pair of free throws and then twice scored in transition to push the lead to 38-33 with 1:08 left.
Forced to foul, the Owls left the door cracked by making only three of their next 10 free throw attempts, but Rowlett was unable to capitalize.
Harrison finished with a monster game, tallying 20 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and six steals, while teammate Kayla Mentee added eight points and 10 boards.
The Eagles got 13 points and six rebounds from Miller, seven points from Hailey Hicks and six from Jesse Tan.
Garland was nearly 50 percent from the floor, but it is hard to score when a team cannot get off shots and that is what happened in the third quarter, when Rowlett forced 11 turnovers to temporarily turn the tide of the game.
Miller, who got off to a cold start from the floor, hit a 3-pointer right before halftime and that carried over into the second half.
She opened the third quarter with a three-point play and then Hicks and Miller each hit runners to cut it to 21-19.
Rowlett grabbed its first lead of the night on a corner 3-pointer from Hicks and another trey from Miller gave them a 25-23 advantage heading to the fourth.
The Eagles stayed right in it, and led as late as the 2:18 mark, but it was not meant to be.
Early on, it looked as if it might be a runaway, as Harrison set the tone with a putback for the game’s first points and Izzy Reese followed with a layup for a quick 4-0 lead.
Harrison scored eight points in the frame and a layup by Mentee gave the Owls a 12-2 lead.
Rowlett countered with a 6-0 spurt, with Arriaga scoring inside and Tan knocking down a pair of jumpers, but a 3-pointer from Reese and back-to-back layups from Mentee and Harrison gave Garland its largest lead of the night at 19-8.
Miller’s three just before the break cut it to 19-12 and the Eagles rode that wave of momentum for a while, but the Owls were able to do enough down the stretch to hold on and punch their postseason ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.