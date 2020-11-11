The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in society having to adjust on the fly in all walks of life and that certainly includes high school athletics.
With the start of the football season for Class 6A and 5A teams put on hold for one month back in August, the University Interscholastic League gave each district the flexibility to develop their own plans for determining playoff teams.
The 9-6A District Executive Committee thought outside of the box and agreed upon a somewhat unorthodox plan, albeit one they hoped they would not need.
The eight teams were separated into two pods of four, which would make up the first half of their district schedules. Based on these results, the teams would be seeded, No. 1 against No. 4, No. 2 against No. 3 and so on, and the results of those games would potentially set the playoff field.
They also allotted for two bye weeks in case of additional COVID-19 postponements.
That contingency proved to be important when both Rowlett and Wylie were put on hold due to positive tests prior to the start of the 9-6A season.
The Eagles and Pirates returned to the field for their district openers on Oct. 23 and the season progressed during the next three weeks, setting the stage for this week’s seeding playoff games.
Rowlett, the winner of Zone B, was the No. 1 seed and set to play Wylie, the fourth seed out of Zone A, on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. The other games included Sachse (Zone B 2) against South Garland (Zone A 3), Lakeview (Zone A 2) taking on Garland (Zone B 3) and Naaman Forest (Zone A 1) against North Garland (Zone B 4).
Although the hope was to be able to complete the full district schedule, that is unlikely after the events of this week.
On Monday, the Garland ISD Athletics office announced that the game between the Rangers and Raiders was postponed until Nov. 27 due to COVID-19 complications.
The following day, the district released a statement that the North Garland’s Nov. 20 game against Lakeview had been cancelled and later on Tuesday, Thursday’s seeding playoff between the Patriots and Garland was also postponed indefinitely.
Therefore, as it stands now, Thursday’s Sachse/South Garland tilt at Williams Stadium and Friday’s Rowlett/Wylie game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium will determine two playoff teams, with the other two seeding contests to be played at later dates.
Revised Schedule
Thursday’s Games
South Garland at Sachse
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Friday’s Games
Wylie at Rowlett
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Week 9 (Nov. 19-20)
Thursday’s Games
Rowlett at Naaman Forest
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Friday’s Games
Wylie at Garland
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Week 10 (Nov. 27-28)
Friday’s Games
South Garland at Rowlett
2 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Sachse at Wylie
2 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
North Garland at Naaman Forest
2 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Saturday’s Games
Garland at Lakeview
2 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Week 11 (Dec. 3-4)
Thursday’s Games
North Garland at Wylie
7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Naaman Forest at Sachse
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Friday’s Games
Lakeview at Rowlett
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Garland at South Garland
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
