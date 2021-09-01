Rowlett and Sachse each have high hopes for the 2021 season, but neither started the way they had hoped last week, and each enter Week 2 looking to rebound from losses.
Who: Rowlett vs. Plano
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: John Clark Stadium
Records: Rowlett—0-1; Plano—0-1
Series Record: Wildcats lead, 5-3
2004 Rowlett, 17, Plano 7
2005 Plano 35, Rowlett 7
2006 Plano 41, Rowlett 14
2007 Plano 35, Rowlett 6
2016 Rowlett 31, Plano 7
2017 Plano 41, Rowlett 31
2018 Rowlett 24, Plano 17
2019 Plano 55, Rowlett 34
The Eagles suffered a tough setback in their season opener as Waxahachie was able to pull out a 28-22 victory in overtime.
Even after the Indians scored first in the extra period, Rowlett had a chance to win it after they missed the extra points, but two penalties hindered the drive.
That is one area the Eagles will look to shore up after being whistled for 13 flags on the night.
There were plenty of bright spots to build on.
In his first start, quarterback Harris Boyd had a strong game, completing 26-of-46 passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Boyd spread the ball around, as Ernest Thomas had three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, Xander Moughalian made six grabs for 81 yards and Corey Kirling hauled in five receptions for 41 yards and a score.
The Eagles ran into some walls in the ground game, but that was not the case for Colton Yarbrough, who had 10 carries for 80 yard.
The Rowlett defense turned in a solid effort, allowing 351 yards and forcing a pair of turnovers.
That unit was led by defensive end Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, who recorded eight tackles, including one for loss, six quarterback pressures and he blocked an extra points and a field goal.
The Wildcats dug themselves a deep hole last week against Trophy Club Byron Nelson, but nearly climbed out of it.
Plano was seemingly out of it when it trailed 28-6 late in the fourth quarter, but it strung together a furious rally with a pair of touchdowns to claw back to within 28-22, but their final-minute onside kick attempt was unsuccessful.
Quarterback Austin Gonzalez completed 50 percent of his passes, going 19-of-38 for 198 yards and a touchdown to Savion Miles. It was part of a big night for Miles, who had nine receptions for 123 yards and the score.
Kameron Jones was solid in leading the ground game with 22 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and Ian Minter flashed some big-play potential with four attempts for 63 yards and a score.
The Plano defense gave up 430 yards of total offense and will look to shore up that effort through the air after Byron Nelson quarterback Jacob Wilson threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
Who: Sachse vs. Red Oak
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Billy Goodloe Stadium
Records: Sachse—0-1; Red Oak—0-1
First Meeting
The Mustangs got off to a sour start, falling to Coppell for the second straight season in a 42-28 loss.
Sachse certainly had its chances, rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit to tie it at 28-28, but was unable to close down the stretch.
The Mustangs will look to take the good from that game and build some consistency when they take on Red Oak.
Quarterback Alex Orji showed off his arm strength and his touch when he hit Jamari Harts in stride on a 50-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive play from scrimmage.
Orji finished 11-of-28 for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 14 carries for 82 yards and two scores.
The Sachse ground game was effective, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Luke Keefer had 23 carries for 138 yards and RC Reeves toted the ball 12 times for 78 yards.
Outside of slowing down Coppell’s Dylan Nelson, who rolled up 298 yards of offense of his own, the Mustangs actually did a pretty good job.
That was especially true up front, where outside of Nelson’s 51 yards, they allowed only 1.1 yards per carry.
Cortland Lemar had a huge all-around game with 13 tackles, including three for loss, two quarterback pressures, one sack and one fumble recovery. TK Burnley had five tackles, with two for loss, and recorded a pair of sacks, while James Adams added four tackles.
The Red Oak offense came out firing last week, rolling up 543 yards of total offense. The bad news was the defense gave up 565 yards as Ennis prevailed in a 56-42 shootout win.
The Hawks showed good balance on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jaylon Robinson had a huge game, completing 21-of-37 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 12 times for 164 yards and three scores.
Even backup Kendall Brown flashed some potential when he came in late, going 6-of-9 for 94 yards.
The Sachse secondary will have to be ready for an array of different receivers, as Jace Wyatt had eight catches for 136 yards, La’Kelsey Johnson, Jr. had six receptions for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Kentrell Anderson made seven grabs for 67 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.