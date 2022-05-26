The 9-6A boys soccer season featured one of the more interesting races in the area this season.
The battle for the district championship came down to the final day of the regular season, with Rowlett notching a shootout win over Sachse to hold off the Mustangs for the outright district championship, as the Mustangs settled for second place.
There was also drama surrounding the fourth and final playoff berth, as entering the final night, Garland and Naaman Forest were tied for the spot.
The Rangers picked up two points as they were able to claim a shootout win over Lakeview.
But the Owls were able to notch a 1-0 victory against third-place North Garland to give them the extra point they needed to overtake Naaman Forest and qualify for the postseason.
The overall balance of the group was reflected on the all-district team, where six of the eight teams earned superlative awards.
Rowlett led the way with a dozen players named to the first two teams, highlighted by five superlative awards.
The Eagles returned to the playoffs for the 19th consecutive season. The district championship was the fifth in program history and it could have potentially been No. 6 as Rowlett was in first place two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
Senior Oscar Martinez was selected as the 9-6A co-offensive player of the year.
Martinez established himself as one of the top midfielders in the area, solidifying the attack from the middle of the field and tallying seven goals and 15 assists.
Senior Pedro Hernandez was a unanimous pick among the 9-6A coaches for district defensive player of the year. A lockdown defender on the left side, Hernandez was also instrumental in starting the attack from the back and he had a goal and two assists on the year.
Senior Alex DeLeon was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year. Despite missing some time due to injury, DeLeon was another unanimous pick, as he recorded nine shutouts on the season. DeLeon allowed goals to only two teams during district play and came up huge in shootouts, where he saved approximately 40 percent of the shots he faced.
Senior Rodrigo Pajares was honored as the 9-6A newcomer of the year. A foreign exchange student from Spain, Pajares made an immediate impact for the Eagles, where he seamlessly entered the rotation as a striker, where he finished the season with 12 goals and five assists.
Rounding out the major honors, Joshua Buchanan was voted as the coach of the year. Buchanan guided a Rowlett team that lost only two matches in regulation during the regular season and posted a 9-0-5 record in 9-6A, winning four of those five shootouts.
The Eagles had a quartet of players named to the first team.
Senior forward C.J. Washington was among the team’s top scorers, tallying 10 goals and five assists and senior Edward Gallardo was also named to the first team for his work at midfielder.
Sophomore Josue Martinez and freshman Isaac Ramirez were not only two of the team’s top defenders, they also contributed up front, as Martinez had four goals and two assists and Ramirez added a pair of goals and four helpers.
Senior forward Andres Pedraza recorded eight goals and four assists to earn a spot on the second team. He was joined by junior midfielder Miguel Soto, who had two goals and four assists, as well as two more defensive standouts in senior Cesar Gamez and junior Hector Castillo.
The Mustangs qualified for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season thanks to their second-place finish and they had 13 honorees, including a pair of superlative awards.
Senior forward Noah Jimenez was named co-offensive player of the year. Jimenez ranked among the area leaders with 16 goals while adding four assists.
Junior Cooper Tea was tabbed the midfield player of the year, as he had five goals and nine assists.
They were joined on the first team by a quartet of teammates. Senior midfielder Jojo Adoboe recorded three goals and six assists, while fellow midfielder, senior Jorge Acosta, had a pair of goals and three helpers.
Sachse also had two senior defenders named to the first team in Derick Ramirez, who had one assist, and Harun Spahalic, who added one score and one assist.
The second-team selections for the Mustangs included senior goalkeeper Alexis Favela, senior midfielder Nathan Frost, junior midfielder Haris Dunic and junior defender Marc Wilson.
Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior Landon Garrison, junior forward Kevin Soleto and junior midfielder Tanner Tea were honorable mention picks.
North Garland put together an impressive campaign that saw it finish third in the 9-6A standings and they had eight players land on the first two teams, with a pair of superlative honors.
That included a share of the district’s top honor as senior Ricky Andrade was voted as the co-most valuable player.
On the other end of the experience spectrum, Ricardo Villa made an immediate impact and was chosen as the 9-6A freshman of the year.
North Garland placed three more players on the first team with senior midfielder Michael Ramirez, junior forward Christian Flores and junior defender Angel Contreras.
The Raiders also had a trio of players on the second team with senior midfielders Chris Nguyen and Benicio Castillo and junior midfielder Daniel De La Santos.
Garland featured the other co-most valuable player recipient with senior Francisco Jaramillo.
He was joined on the first team by senior goalkeeper Noe Jimenez, senior defender Juan Zuniga and junior midfielder Edgar Martinez.
The Owls’ second-team selections included senior defender Darrell Brown, junior midfielder Hector Vera and sophomore midfielder Jesus Morales.
Naaman Forest was represented on the first team by senior defenders Aden Duncan, Melvin Urbina and Osbaldo Campos, and a trio of Rangers junior midfielders made the second team with Brandon Vela, Ryan Resendiz and Kelvin Cruz.
Wylie finished sixth in the district standings, but had a pair of superlative awards, as junior Bolt Adegboye was voted as the utility player of the year, as he accounted for seven goals and five assists, and Frank Milligan is the co-assistant coach of the year.
Sophomore midfielder Jacob Booty recorded seven goals and five assists to earn a spot on the first team, where he was joined by junior defender Bryce Summers.
The Pirates also had a pair of sophomores on the second team with goalkeeper Alejandro Sanchez and defender Sebastian Velazquez.
Lakeview had a major award as Drew Fletcher was named co-assistant coach of the year and the Patriots will return three players named to the first two teams.
Senior midfielder Nickolas Duran recorded a team-high seven goals to earn a spot on the first team and he was joined by sophomore midfielder Diego Riveroll, while the second-team honorees were junior defenders Mauricio Saucedo and Braulio Leija.
Rounding out the all-district selections, South Garland junior forward Magdiel Cruz and junior defender Julian Ramirez were named to the first team and the second team included junior midfielder Johnathan Leon and senior defender Christofer Pulido.
9-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Co-Most Valuable Players
Ricky Andrade Sr. North Garland
Francisco Jaramillo Sr. Garland
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Oscar Martinez Sr. Rowlett
Noah Jimenez Sr. Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year
Pedro Hernandez Sr. Rowlett
Midfield Player of the Year
Cooper Tea Jr. Sachse
Goalkeeper of the Year
Alex DeLeon Sr. Rowlett
Utility Player of the Year
Bolt Adegboye Jr. Wylie
Freshman of the Year
Ricardo Villa Fr. North Garland
Newcomer of the Year
Rodrigo Pajares Sr. Rowlett
Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year
Drew Fletcher Lakeview
Frank Milligan Wylie
Coach of the Year
Joshua Buchanan Rowlett
First Team
Edward Gallardo Sr. MF Rowlett
Isaac Ramirez Fr. D Rowlett
C.J. Washington Sr. F Rowlett
Josue Martinez So. D Rowlett
Derek Ramirez Sr. D Sachse
Harun Spahalic Sr. D Sachse
Jorge Acosta Sr. MF Sachse
Jojo Adoboe Sr. MF Sachse
Angel Contreras Jr. D North Garland
Christian Flores Jr. F North Garland
Michael Ramirez Sr. MF North Garland
Juan Zuniga Sr. D Garland
Noe Jimenez Sr. GK Garland
Edgar Martinez Jr. MF Garland
Aden Duncan Sr. D Naaman Forest
Melvin Urbina Sr. D Naaman Forest
Osbaldo Campos Sr. D Naaman Forest
Bryce Summers Jr. D Wylie
Jacob Booty So. MF Wylie
Nickolas Duran Sr. MF Lakeview
Diego Riveroll So. MF Lakeview
Magdiel Cruz Jr. F South Garland
Julian Ramirez Jr. D South Garland
Second Team
Andres Pedraza Sr. F Rowlett
Cesar Gamez Sr. D Rowlett
Hector Castillo Jr. D Rowlett
Miguel Soto Jr. MF Rowlett
Alexis Favela Sr. GK Sachse
Haris Dunic Jr. MF Sachse
Marc Wilson Jr. D Sachse
Nathan Frost Sr. MF Sachse
Chris Nguyen Sr. MF North Garland
Benicio Castillo Sr. MF North Garland
Daniel De La Santos Jr. MF North Garland
Darrell Brown Sr. D Garland
Hector Vera Jr. MF Garland
Jesus Morales So. MF Garland
Brandon Vela Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Ryan Resendiz Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Kelvin Cruz Jr. MF Naaman Forest
Alessandro Sanchez So. GK Wylie
Sebastian Velazquez So. D Wylie
Mauricio Saucedo Jr. D Lakeview
Braulio Leija Jr. D Lakeview
Johnathan Leon Jr. MF South Garland
Christofer Pulido Sr. D South Garland
Honorable Mention
Landon Garrison Sr. MF Sachse
Tanner Tea Jr. MF Sachse
Kevin Sotelo Jr. F Sachse
Byron Hines So. D North Garland
Guillermo Gonzalez So. D North Garland
Esteban Zavala So. MF North Garland
Christopher Rodriguez So. MF North Garland
Nick Ramirez Fr. GK North Garland
Trenton McCracken Sr. D/MF Garland
Kevin Hernandez Sr. MF Garland
Anthony Arreguin So. M Garland
Joel Rios Sr. F Naaman Forest
Jonathan Villanueva Sr. F Naaman Forest
Zeke Suarez Sr. MF Naaman Forest
Chase Beyers Sr. D Wylie
Tyler Sullinvan Sr. D Wylie
Carter Cascaddan Sr. D Wylie
Luis Rivera Sr. MF Lakeview
Emerson Castro Sr. F Lakeview
Sergio Morales Jr. MF Lakeview
Osvaldo Hernandez Fr. MF South Garland
Juan Diego Molina Johnson Fr. MF/D South Garland
Bryan Castro Sr. D South Garland
Ivan Robles Sr. MF South Garland
