The 9-6A boys soccer season featured one of the more interesting races in the area this season.

The battle for the district championship came down to the final day of the regular season, with Rowlett notching a shootout win over Sachse to hold off the Mustangs for the outright district championship, as the Mustangs settled for second place.

There was also drama surrounding the fourth and final playoff berth, as entering the final night, Garland and Naaman Forest were tied for the spot.

The Rangers picked up two points as they were able to claim a shootout win over Lakeview.

But the Owls were able to notch a 1-0 victory against third-place North Garland to give them the extra point they needed to overtake Naaman Forest and qualify for the postseason.

The overall balance of the group was reflected on the all-district team, where six of the eight teams earned superlative awards.

Rowlett led the way with a dozen players named to the first two teams, highlighted by five superlative awards.

The Eagles returned to the playoffs for the 19th consecutive season. The district championship was the fifth in program history and it could have potentially been No. 6 as Rowlett was in first place two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

Senior Oscar Martinez was selected as the 9-6A co-offensive player of the year.

Martinez established himself as one of the top midfielders in the area, solidifying the attack from the middle of the field and tallying seven goals and 15 assists.

Senior Pedro Hernandez was a unanimous pick among the 9-6A coaches for district defensive player of the year. A lockdown defender on the left side, Hernandez was also instrumental in starting the attack from the back and he had a goal and two assists on the year.

Senior Alex DeLeon was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year. Despite missing some time due to injury, DeLeon was another unanimous pick, as he recorded nine shutouts on the season. DeLeon allowed goals to only two teams during district play and came up huge in shootouts, where he saved approximately 40 percent of the shots he faced.

Senior Rodrigo Pajares was honored as the 9-6A newcomer of the year. A foreign exchange student from Spain, Pajares made an immediate impact for the Eagles, where he seamlessly entered the rotation as a striker, where he finished the season with 12 goals and five assists.

Rounding out the major honors, Joshua Buchanan was voted as the coach of the year. Buchanan guided a Rowlett team that lost only two matches in regulation during the regular season and posted a 9-0-5 record in 9-6A, winning four of those five shootouts.

The Eagles had a quartet of players named to the first team.

Senior forward C.J. Washington was among the team’s top scorers, tallying 10 goals and five assists and senior Edward Gallardo was also named to the first team for his work at midfielder.

Sophomore Josue Martinez and freshman Isaac Ramirez were not only two of the team’s top defenders, they also contributed up front, as Martinez had four goals and two assists and Ramirez added a pair of goals and four helpers.

Senior forward Andres Pedraza recorded eight goals and four assists to earn a spot on the second team. He was joined by junior midfielder Miguel Soto, who had two goals and four assists, as well as two more defensive standouts in senior Cesar Gamez and junior Hector Castillo.

The Mustangs qualified for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season thanks to their second-place finish and they had 13 honorees, including a pair of superlative awards.

Senior forward Noah Jimenez was named co-offensive player of the year. Jimenez ranked among the area leaders with 16 goals while adding four assists.

Junior Cooper Tea was tabbed the midfield player of the year, as he had five goals and nine assists.

They were joined on the first team by a quartet of teammates. Senior midfielder Jojo Adoboe recorded three goals and six assists, while fellow midfielder, senior Jorge Acosta, had a pair of goals and three helpers.

Sachse also had two senior defenders named to the first team in Derick Ramirez, who had one assist, and Harun Spahalic, who added one score and one assist.

The second-team selections for the Mustangs included senior goalkeeper Alexis Favela, senior midfielder Nathan Frost, junior midfielder Haris Dunic and junior defender Marc Wilson.

Rounding out the Sachse selections, senior Landon Garrison, junior forward Kevin Soleto and junior midfielder Tanner Tea were honorable mention picks.

North Garland put together an impressive campaign that saw it finish third in the 9-6A standings and they had eight players land on the first two teams, with a pair of superlative honors.

That included a share of the district’s top honor as senior Ricky Andrade was voted as the co-most valuable player.

On the other end of the experience spectrum, Ricardo Villa made an immediate impact and was chosen as the 9-6A freshman of the year.

North Garland placed three more players on the first team with senior midfielder Michael Ramirez, junior forward Christian Flores and junior defender Angel Contreras.

The Raiders also had a trio of players on the second team with senior midfielders Chris Nguyen and Benicio Castillo and junior midfielder Daniel De La Santos.

Garland featured the other co-most valuable player recipient with senior Francisco Jaramillo.

He was joined on the first team by senior goalkeeper Noe Jimenez, senior defender Juan Zuniga and junior midfielder Edgar Martinez.

The Owls’ second-team selections included senior defender Darrell Brown, junior midfielder Hector Vera and sophomore midfielder Jesus Morales.

Naaman Forest was represented on the first team by senior defenders Aden Duncan, Melvin Urbina and Osbaldo Campos, and a trio of Rangers junior midfielders made the second team with Brandon Vela, Ryan Resendiz and Kelvin Cruz.

Wylie finished sixth in the district standings, but had a pair of superlative awards, as junior Bolt Adegboye was voted as the utility player of the year, as he accounted for seven goals and five assists, and Frank Milligan is the co-assistant coach of the year.

Sophomore midfielder Jacob Booty recorded seven goals and five assists to earn a spot on the first team, where he was joined by junior defender Bryce Summers.

The Pirates also had a pair of sophomores on the second team with goalkeeper Alejandro Sanchez and defender Sebastian Velazquez.

Lakeview had a major award as Drew Fletcher was named co-assistant coach of the year and the Patriots will return three players named to the first two teams.

Senior midfielder Nickolas Duran recorded a team-high seven goals to earn a spot on the first team and he was joined by sophomore midfielder Diego Riveroll, while the second-team honorees were junior defenders Mauricio Saucedo and Braulio Leija.

Rounding out the all-district selections, South Garland junior forward Magdiel Cruz and junior defender Julian Ramirez were named to the first team and the second team included junior midfielder Johnathan Leon and senior defender Christofer Pulido.

9-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Co-Most Valuable Players

Ricky Andrade     Sr.     North Garland

Francisco Jaramillo        Sr.     Garland

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Oscar Martinez     Sr.     Rowlett

Noah Jimenez       Sr.     Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year

Pedro Hernandez  Sr.     Rowlett

Midfield Player of the Year

Cooper Tea Jr.      Sachse

Goalkeeper of the Year

Alex DeLeon        Sr.     Rowlett

Utility Player of the Year

Bolt Adegboye     Jr.      Wylie

Freshman of the Year

Ricardo Villa        Fr.     North Garland

Newcomer of the Year

Rodrigo Pajares    Sr.     Rowlett

Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year

Drew Fletcher                Lakeview

Frank Milligan               Wylie

Coach of the Year

Joshua Buchanan           Rowlett

First Team

Edward Gallardo  Sr.     MF    Rowlett

Isaac Ramirez       Fr.     D       Rowlett

C.J. Washington   Sr.     F       Rowlett

Josue Martinez     So.    D       Rowlett

Derek Ramirez     Sr.     D       Sachse

Harun Spahalic    Sr.     D       Sachse

Jorge Acosta        Sr.     MF    Sachse

Jojo Adoboe         Sr.     MF    Sachse

Angel Contreras   Jr.      D       North Garland

Christian Flores   Jr.      F       North Garland

Michael Ramirez  Sr.     MF    North Garland

Juan Zuniga          Sr.     D       Garland

Noe Jimenez         Sr.     GK    Garland

Edgar Martinez    Jr.      MF    Garland

Aden Duncan       Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Melvin Urbina      Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Osbaldo Campos Sr.     D       Naaman Forest

Bryce Summers    Jr.      D       Wylie

Jacob Booty         So.    MF    Wylie

Nickolas Duran    Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Diego Riveroll      So.    MF    Lakeview

Magdiel Cruz        Jr.      F       South Garland

Julian Ramirez     Jr.      D       South Garland

Second Team

Andres Pedraza    Sr.     F       Rowlett

Cesar Gamez        Sr.     D       Rowlett

Hector Castillo     Jr.      D       Rowlett

Miguel Soto          Jr.      MF    Rowlett

Alexis Favela       Sr.     GK    Sachse

Haris Dunic          Jr.      MF    Sachse

Marc Wilson        Jr.      D       Sachse

Nathan Frost        Sr.     MF    Sachse

Chris Nguyen       Sr.     MF    North Garland

Benicio Castillo    Sr.     MF    North Garland

Daniel De La Santos      Jr.      MF    North Garland

Darrell Brown      Sr.     D       Garland

Hector Vera          Jr.      MF    Garland

Jesus Morales       So.    MF    Garland

Brandon Vela       Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Ryan Resendiz     Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Kelvin Cruz          Jr.      MF    Naaman Forest

Alessandro Sanchez       So.    GK    Wylie

Sebastian Velazquez      So.    D       Wylie

Mauricio Saucedo Jr.      D       Lakeview

Braulio Leija        Jr.      D       Lakeview

Johnathan Leon    Jr.      MF    South Garland

Christofer Pulido  Sr.     D       South Garland

Honorable Mention

Landon Garrison  Sr.     MF    Sachse

Tanner Tea Jr.      MF    Sachse

Kevin Sotelo        Jr.      F       Sachse

Byron Hines         So.    D       North Garland

Guillermo Gonzalez       So.    D       North Garland

Esteban Zavala     So.    MF    North Garland

Christopher Rodriguez  So.    MF    North Garland

Nick Ramirez       Fr.     GK    North Garland

Trenton McCracken       Sr.     D/MF          Garland

Kevin Hernandez  Sr.     MF    Garland

Anthony Arreguin         So.    M      Garland

Joel Rios     Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Jonathan Villanueva      Sr.     F       Naaman Forest

Zeke Suarez          Sr.     MF    Naaman Forest

Chase Beyers       Sr.     D       Wylie

Tyler Sullinvan    Sr.     D       Wylie

Carter Cascaddan Sr.     D       Wylie

Luis Rivera Sr.     MF    Lakeview

Emerson Castro   Sr.     F       Lakeview

Sergio Morales     Jr.      MF    Lakeview

Osvaldo Hernandez       Fr.     MF    South Garland

Juan Diego Molina Johnson    Fr.     MF/D          South Garland

Bryan Castro       Sr.     D       South Garland

Ivan Robles Sr.     MF    South Garland

         

