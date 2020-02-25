LUCAS--Experience can mean everything in a close playoff game.
When both sides have been through the wars before, it comes down to which team can rise to the occasion when it matters most.
Plano Senior and Sachse traded those big moments through a thrilling fourth quarter and overtime on Tuesday, but it was the Wildcats who were able to dig deep in the final two minutes to pull out a 49-44 victory in a Class 6A Region 2 quarterfinal game at Lovejoy High School.
A year after getting knocked out in the same round, Plano (32-4), the No. 6 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, returns to the Region 2 tournament where they will take on No. 19 Vista Ridge (30-6) in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at the Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas.
Sachse (29-7), who was ranked 17th in the final TABC poll, sees its season come to an end in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season and again in heartbreaking fashion a year after dropping a 50-49 buzzer-beater loss to Allen.
The Wildcats nearly ended it at the end of regulation, but their last-second attempt glanced off the rim to send it overtime tied at 43-43.
The Mustangs controlled the tip but were unable to convert on two chances. Plano then held possession for more than two minutes, patiently waiting for its chance.
Twice they missed shots, but both times they were able to come away with the offensive rebound.
They finally got their opening when Sanaa Murphy-Showers found some room and dropped a pass off to Mikayla Eddins, who converted the basket with the foul to take a 45-43 lead with 1:23 left.
“Those (offensive rebounds) were really big,” Plano head coach Rodney Belcher said. “What we were trying to do is get a mismatch on their big, No. 33 (Elizabeth Woods), we were trying to pull them out of that lane so we could go around them and either get a layup or a help-off and a dish … No. 32, Sanaa made a really good pass to 22 (Eddins) and got an and-1, so we were really fortunate.”
The Wildcats missed the free throw but once again grabbed the offensive rebound, allowing them to run a few more seconds off the clock before the possession ended with a turnover.
Sachse misfired on the other end, and Maggie Robbins was fouled with 25.1 seconds left, with the senior calmly knocking down two free throws to make it a two-possession game.
After Journee Chambers made a free throw for the Mustangs, Amaya Brannon was sent to the line with nine seconds remaining and she calmly iced it with two makes to secure the victory.
“First of all, both teams are savvy, they have been in a lot of big games, we’ve been in a lot of big games, every day we practice, we have good on good, so we’re fortunate to have that (depth),” Belcher said. “We were lucky we had the ball (at the end) and made that shot. Sachse is just as good, we were just fortunate to make plays.”
Plano had led by double digits in the first half, but it was a different story by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
Trailing 36-31, Tia Harvey hit a floater in the lane and after a Wildcat free throw, Crislyn Rose scored on a layup to close it to 37-35.
Plano added a couple of free throws, but was still in the midst of a field goal drought that lasted 6:30.
Sachse finally climbed all the way back, as Rose hit a jumper, Tac scored inside and Harvey knocked down a 10-footer to give them their first lead at 41-39 with 2:02 left.
Tac and Harvey had been big parts of the Mustangs’ 2018 team that reached the state tournament and were making plays they hoped would elevate them to another trip to San Antonio.
That championship was won by Plano and with its season on the line, they turned to a couple of pieces who were part of that title run in Robbins and Eddins.
Following a free throw by Briana Salazar, Robbins finally broke the drought with a layup to get the Wildcats back to within one with 1:30 left.
Sachse made another free throw before Eddins converted a putback to tie it at 43-43 in a precursor of her game-winner just a few minutes later.
“It makes a big deal, especially preparation for games, they are calm, they are collected and they’ve been in so many big games that this is not above them,” Belcher said. “During timeouts, they were all talking with each other, just kind of saying, hey, we got this, we got this, they stayed positive and that helped.”
The late-game dramatics seemed unlikely early on, as Sachse missed its first nine shots and went seven minutes without a point, a stretch during which Plano took advantage to take a 9-0 lead.
Harvey finally got the Mustangs going with a pair of jumpers, but Eddins drained a 3-pointer to give them a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
Sachse stayed within striking distance in the second quarter, with Harvey and Tac combining for 10 points, but the Mustangs also missed five free throws, preventing them from drawing closer. Eddins and Brannon accounted for a all 10 of Plano’s points in the frame, including a three-point play by Eddins with 1.7 seconds left that gave them a 24-15 halftime lead.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a 7-0 run, capped by a trey from Rose to make it 24-22, but the Wildcats were able to hold on to the lead and late 3-pointers from Jaden Berry and Khuyler Hardy allowed them to take a 36-31 advantage to the fourth to set the stage for the memorable finish.
Eddins led Plano with 17 points and eight rebounds, with Brannon also in double figures with seven. Harvey capped her career with a huge 22-point night. Tac scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds and Woods added 12 boards for Sachse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.