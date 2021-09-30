Weather is always a concern at this time of the football season.
And while Rowlett and Wylie were able to avoid the lightning delays that affected several local teams, they did have to contend with a fierce wind that proved to be a factor.
The Pirates were able to take advantage of their time with the wind at their backs in the second quarter, scoring on three consecutive possessions to turn a deficit into a 24-7 halftime lead and that propelled them to a 31-13 victory on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
With an outcome that could be huge in the playoff race when it is all said and done, Wylie (2-4) improves to 2-1 in 9-6A, while Rowlett (1-5) falls to 1-2.
Though they trailed coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Eagles had a chance with the wind at their backs in the third quarter.
They drove into Pirate territory on the opening drive, but missed a 47-yard field goal
Wylie then put together its most important drive of the game into the wind. Using a variety of runs and short passes, they marched 70 yards in 11 plays, taking up more than four minutes off the clock, and Isaac Phe’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Bryant pushed the advantage to 31-7 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.
Rowlett was flagged 12 times on the night and a holding call on its ensuing possession derailed another chance
The Eagles defense rose to the occasion, getting a sack from Michael Ibuken-Okeyode to help force a punt.
The offense was then able to move into Wylie territory at the conclusion of the third quarter and the momentum carried over to the start of the fourth, as they capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive on a 19-yard touchdown pass from James Okolo to Corey Kirkling to close to within 31-13 after the two-point conversion came up short with 8:53 left.
Okolo was 13-of-33 for 228 yards, with most of those targets going in Kirkling’s direction, as the junior wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pirates punted on their next possession, but they were able to run more than three minutes off the clock.
With time now an issue, the Eagles had to press, but when they moved the ball to midfield, Wylie’s Jaylen Alexander came up with an interception to thwart the drive and essentially end the game.
The wind was a story line in the opening half, as well, with both teams taking advantage when at their respective backs.
Though Wylie took up more than five minutes on is opening drive, Rowlett stiffened in the red zone and the Pirates missed a 30-yard field goal.
After forcing a punt, Wylie again marched down the field, but this time Braden Gilbert was able to hit on a 26-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead
On the ensuing kickoff, rather than enduring a lightning delay like many games on Thursday, the teams had a lighting delay as half of the stadium lights went out in the middle of the return.
After waiting 15 minutes, and with the lights still not at full capacity, the teams opted to return to action. The teams traded punts in the final two minutes of the first quarter, with the Eagles getting the ball back with one tick left on the clock.
That was important, as with the wind at its back, Rowlett took a shot and Okolo found Kirkling all alone behind the defense for a 84-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.
The wind advantage shifted to Wylie for the second quarter and so too did the momentum.
On the third play of the next drive, the Pirates took their deep shot with the wind and struck paydirt when Phe found Seth Kramer on a 56-yard scoring strike to regain the lead at 10-7.
Rowlett was lined up to punt on the ensuing possession, but a bad snap forced them to run for it and Wylie stopped him well short.
On the very next play, Blake Fuller took the handoff around the left edge and outraced the defense down the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 17-7.
After forcing another punt, the Pirates went back to work, converting on third-and-4 when Phe hit Fuller on a screen pass for a 48-yard gain, and Phe capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge and it was suddenly 24-7 with 3:18 left in the half.
A trio of Pirates had big offensive games. Phe was 18-of-23 for 290 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added a scoring run, Fuller had 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown and Kramer made 10 grabs for 184 yards and the score.
Wylie quickly got the ball back and was threatening for more, but Rowlett’s Donovan Moore intercepted a pass to keep the score the same going into the break.
The second half would be much more even on the scoreboard, but unfortunately for the Eagles, that meant the first-half deficit would stand up until the end.
