Three-time defending champion Sachse entered the 10-6A season riding a 19-game district winning streak.
One of the toughest tests during that stretch came from Wylie, which pushed the Mustangs a year ago before they were able to pull away late for the win.
On Friday, the Pirates turned the tables.
Wylie scored twice in the final five minutes to stun Sachse and earn a 22-21 victory at Wylie ISD Stadium.
The Pirates (1-3) pick up their first victory of the season, and more importantly are 1-0 in district, while the Mustangs drop to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in 10-6A.
Playing on the road, Sachse got off to just the start it wanted, needing only 66 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Parker Wells found Shon Coleman for a 16-yard touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.
The Wylie defense stiffened from that point, though, shutting Sachse out the remainder of the first half.
That allowed the offense to make an impact, as Marcus McElroy had a short touchdown run and Andrew Cunningham booted a 19-yard field goal to give the Pirates a 10-7 halftime lead.
The Mustangs made adjustments at the break and they paid off in the third quarter. Xavier Forman came on at quarterback and hooked up with Tristan Turner on a 43-yard scoring strike to regain the lead at 14-10.
The defense then stepped up, as James Boyd picked off a pass and returned it 31 yards to the end zone to push the advantage to 21-10.
But as was the case in the first half, the Wylie defense came on strong and gave them a chance.
The Sachse defense matched that effort for much of the second half until the Pirates were able to strike late.
Seth Kramer hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Marcus McElroy to cut it to 21-16 after the two-point conversion failed with less than five minutes left.
Then with under a minute to play, Wylie completed the comeback as Tre Sheffield scored on a 1-yard run to not only snap the Mustangs winning streak, but also throw their own name in the 10-6A championship conversation.
