Election Day is May 7th, and on the ballot are candidates running for Place 4. Also on the ballot are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Early voting runs through May 3, and Election Day is May 7. Primary runoffs are May 24.
Community members can access specific voting information including times, dates and locations through their respective county websites.
After attempting to reach candidate Mike Britton, he did not answer the questions before the deadline.
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Whitney P. Laning
The biggest issue facing the city of Rowlett is continuing to adequately fund an aging infrastructure system of roads and alleys. I submit that we need to continue investing 30 to 40 million in every 3-year bond cycle to address this issue. It will not solve the issue, but that level of funding will allow us to keep good roads good and prevent them from deteriorating to unacceptable conditions. We are also making better use of our pavement condition index data so that we target funding for the worst and most traveled roads in the city.
How do you think the city should be addressing public safety?
Whitney P. Laning
Public safety is a core responsibility of government and, as such, should be fully funded to the degree that our residents demand. That means hiring more firefighters and police officers to achieve a level of safety and response time that is expected. We have had a lot of growth over the past decade and are in a position of playing catch up in many areas. As we grow over the next decade it is important that funding of public safety services be a priority in our budgets.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Whitney P. Laning
We will continue to work within the framework of the Mobility 2045 plan from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, suggesting improvements to the regional transportation system including those in Rowlett.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Whitney P. Laning
Economic development in Rowlett should focus in two primary areas: North Shore and Sapphire Bay. Both of these areas will be important focus areas for commercial development. I would also like to see more focus on our Downtown area with an enhanced effort of branding and attracting new businesses.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Whitney P. Laning
I believe our budget is conservative and fiscally responsible with spending in the appropriate places.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Whitney P. Laning
Long Term Recovery Committee Chair 2016-2017
Charter Review Commission (2016 Chair, 2013 Vice Chair)
Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, Vice Chair 2018
Economic Development Advisory Board 2017-2019 member, 2022 Council Liaison
Community Investment Advisory Board, 2020-2021 Council Liaison
Rowlett Community Organizations Active in Disaster Committee – 2020-2022 Council Liaison
NCTCOG Emergency Preparedness Planning Committee, Council Alternate 2019-2022
Regional Citizen Corps Council of North Central Texas, First Vice Chair 2012 – 2022
Rowlett Citizen Corps Council, President and co-founder 2003-2022
Rowlett Chamber of Commerce, Board Member 2016, Chair May 2017-2018
Rowlett Chamber Foundation, Chair 2019
Rowlett Citizens Fire Academy, Class of 2001
DPS Citizens Police Academy, Class 2, Region 1 Graduate
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Whitney P. Laning
I am the best candidate for Place 4 because I have the knowledge, skills and relevant experience to hit the road running and not have a learning curve or need for on the job training. Almost immediately after the May election, Council will need to agree on a new budget, consider a fall bond election, look at a new facility plan, and pass a new tax rate. These are important issues where relevant experience counts, strong leadership is necesary and previous community and board/commission service gives a unique perspective. I am the right choice for Rowlett, Place 4. A leader for All residents. Vote Whitney Laning for Place 4.
