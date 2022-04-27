Election Day is May 7th, and on the ballot are candidates running for Place 1. Also on the ballot are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Early voting runs through May 3, and Election Day is May 7. Primary runoffs are May 24.
Community members can access specific voting information including times, dates and locations through their respective county websites.
Brian Galudardi did not respond to the Q&A before deadline.
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Stephanie Higgins
I feel if I say what's the most important issue, that would make me a one issue candidate, which I'm not.
There are a lot of things that are important. If I had to round it up in one issue, it would be infrastructure. We need to build a really good foundation to continue sustaining growth.
How do you think the city should be addressing public safety?
Stephanie Higgins
We need more. We're extremely understaffed. When I did a ride-along on Friday, we were supposed to have 10 people on staff, and we had five. We're extremely understaffed as far as police and fire safety. We're all understaffed in general. I think we'll need new facilities. Our current facilities are extremely below where they need to be. I know that is on their list, but I think the new bond that is coming up, the city is going to separate those out instead of bundling them together.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Stephanie Higgins
Nobody likes traffic. That goes back to infrastructure. If we don't have the right infrastructure, then we can't support the traffic. A lot of these high density apartments are going in, and the city is not updating the infrastructure to support it. I know when I moved into my place, they started building the Bayside apartment buildings before they updated the sewer going down Miller Road. A lot of the residents had to smell that for many months because the sewers were overworked. They're putting the cart before the horse on a lot of things, and that needs to change.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Stephanie Higgins
We have a lot of developments going on in Sapphire bay. Before that goes in, we need to build the infrastructure to support the traffic that's going to be coming in. We also need staffing and tools for the Fire and Police departments. I know the reason why we have so many apartments is because we had to diversify our tax base, but I think we've reached our peak for our apartments right now. I think we need to focus more on the foundation.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Stephanie Higgins
As far as the budget goes, I think it's pretty close to where it needs to be. I just think we need to pump the breaks on parks for a bit. I don't think there needs to be more parks. I think we need to focus on maintaining the parks we have because they're looking dilapidated. I think we could use that money from parks and put that towards developing infrastructure and public safety. I'm not against all the parks and trails, I just think we should just pump the breaks and put that money toward infrastructure and getting ready for developments like Sapphire Bay and the projected growth from that development.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Stephanie Higgins
I moved here in 2019. It's been very short involvement due to COVID. I haven't been able to get as involved as I am now. Otherwise, I would have been on a board or something by now.
I started a Heroes on the Water Chapter, so we take veterans on the water where we take veterans and first responders out to fish and help with PTSD. I also work closely with the citizens. The more I engage, the more I found out things that need to change in the city. I started the, "Rowlett: Better not Bigger" page for people to voice their issues or thing s to get others involved. That also helps others learn the process of speaking at a City Council meeting. My involvement has been minimal at this point, but I'm not going anywhere. Most people haven't heard about all of the things I've been doing because of COVID-19.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Stephanie Higgins
I wouldn't say I'm the best candidate. My oponent's pretty awesome, I'm not going to lie. He definitely has had some experience, more than me being on a board. I may not be the best, but I certainly have my heart in the right place, and people may have just started seeing me now, but I'm not going anywhere, and I'm not shutting up anytime soon. If I'm going to be involved, I might as well jump both feet into it.
