Unofficial election results provided by Dallas and Rockwall counties as of 11 p.m. Saturday indicate a mayoral runoff election is in Rowlett's future.

According to the Dallas County elections website, due to a technical error, not all precincts were reported by 11 p.m.

Blake Margolis has a total 1,870 (50%) votes, Chris Kizziar has 1,052 (28%) votes and Joel Medina has 814 (22%) Votes.

Brian Galuardi leads the special Place 1 election with 1,628 (51%) votes, and Stephanie Higgins has 1,535 (49%) votes.

Mike Britton leads the Place 4 election with 1,914 (54%) votes, and Whitney P. Laning has 1,602 (46%) votes.

Deb Shinder leads the Place 6 election with 1,956 (57%) votes, and Rebecca Day has 1,450 (43%) votes.

Election results will be made official in a later City Council meeting.

