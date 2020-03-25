Updated closures, services for Rowlett

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the shelter-in-place order issued by both Dallas County and the Rowlett City Council, additional closures and changes in service have been announced on both the city’s website and its Facebook page.
Scentral Bark Dog Park as well as all park restrooms are closed as of March 24, but for now, other parks will remain open, but residents are advised to practice social distancing while they utilize open spaces.
FF Environmental Services, the city’s trash and recycling provider, is enhancing efforts to protect those providing trash services. The city posted that FCC will begin enforcing bagged items in the trash on March 26. All items in this poly cart must be in closed bags or FCC will not service the car.
The post states this is to keep items from escaping the carts and helps FCC staff and the neighborhood practice safe COVID-19 hygiene protocols. Plastic grocery bags for this purpose is permitted.
This requirement currently only applies to items in your garbage poly cart; items in the recycle poly cart should remain unbagged.
The city also asked that if possible, postpone tree trimming and projects that generate brush or bulk pickup items. Trash bags of grass and leaves are not considered bulk trash and will not be collected by the bulk truck.
If your items regularly do not all fit in one cart, you can request a second cart by calling the Utility Billing department at 972-412-6105. The monthly fee for each additional cart is $11.74.
City facility closures, fee suspensions and event cancellations are listed below.
Closures:
- Rowlett Community Centre
- Rowlett Public Library
- Kids Kingdom Park (an outdoor “Community Gathering” under this Order is limited to events in confined outdoor spaces, which means an outdoor space that is enclosed by a fence, physical barrier, or other structure and where people are present and they are within six feet of one another for extended periods).
- Waterview Golf Course
- Municipal Court (dockets have been postponed through April 30)
- City athletic leagues
Fee Suspensions
- Utility disconnects for non-payment are suspended.
- Late fees on water bills are suspended.
- Library fines are suspended and account blocks have been removed.
- Code Enforcement will still provide notices, but citations are suspended.
Cancellations
- Classes, tours and other non-essential gatherings at the Police Department and Fire Stations are suspended.
- Non-essential City events scheduled through April 30 are canceled or postponed (each event will be separately evaluated to determine if it will be postponed or canceled).
The City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will still meet on their regular schedule. Economic Development Advisory Board will meet on an as-needed basis. All other boards and commission meetings have been postponed but have been empowered to establish smaller sub-committees to continue work on time-sensitive items, according to the city website.
Except for Kids Kingdom, parks, walking trails and playgrounds remain open at this time. Portable toilets have been removed due to the lack of hand-washing stations. Permanent restroom facilities will remain open.
