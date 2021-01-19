The cities of Garland and Rowlett will be managing a vaccination drive-thru at the Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland this Thursday to people on the waitlist.
The drive-thru event at HBJ Stadium is by invitation only. Vaccination will not be made available to walk-up customers.
At this time, the Garland Health Department, contracted by the city of Rowlett for health services, has only received 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The Fair Park center has the ability to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day (at no cost) as the state moves to open more large-scale vaccination hubs. The county is also planning on providing vaccinations for up to 1,000 people per day at the Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield College.
Since the Garland Health Department has been designated by the state as a vaccination hub provider, more vaccines are expected to be distributed over the next few weeks so that we can vaccinate more people. GHD is collecting names of persons to register for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. Vaccination events will not be scheduled until vaccine supply is received. COVID-19 vaccine is still in very limited supply and being prioritized to Phase 1A health care workers and first responders.
The vaccine is free. COVID-19 vaccinations are voluntary. GHD strongly recommends all eligible persons register to receive the vaccine. Those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have the immunization noted on their official IMMTRAC vaccine record. More COVID-19 vaccines will become available as manufacturing and distribution ramp up.
Last year, the federal government created Operation Warp Speed and set a goal to deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at no cost to recipients nationwide, with the initial doses available by January 2021. So far, two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, have been approved and began shipping vaccines in mid-December.
Currently, the availability of these vaccines is limited due to both the sheer magnitude of an operation this size and the extreme conditions needed to secure and maintain the vaccines.
The City will continue to work with area providers, helping them through the approval process and providing support for any long-term care facilities not scheduled to receive vaccines from third party providers. This role may evolve over time as the vaccine becomes more generally available and future needs are identified. Vaccinating everyone will take time, the process could extend well into 2021 and no one agency, hospital or business can manage a project of this magnitude.
