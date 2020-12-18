Virtual Time with Santa Claus

The Rowlett Parks and Recreation hosted its first North Pole Calling, where children could have a one-on-one video call with Santa Claus.
North Pole Calling was included in the city’s 12-day of Christmas activities along with Breakfast with Santa, another virtual event which helped flesh out the idea more. Breakfast with Santa was a virtual event where children could join Zoom between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday Dec. 11.
“Breakfast with Santa was a prequel to North Pole Calling, and we set it up the same way with a large Zoom group call where anyone could drop in at any time,” Recreation Programmer Kendall Bales said. “They got to see Santa right before their day and before school.”
The department changed how the North Pole Calling would be to make it similar to Breakfast with Santa. Children who were registered would wait in the waiting room on Zoom and be allowed three to five minutes with Santa.
“Once Santa was ready for the next person, we would take someone in off the waiting room and have them in the chat and have a timer going because Santa likes to talk and he likes to ask how they’re doing and try to make it as personable as he could,” Bales said. “It was really great, he was having jokes with the kids and having fun.”
The process was set up to be similar to how children would normally sit on Santa’s lap at the mall and have a few minutes. The Santa they found had worked at the Galleria for the last few years but wanted to work virtually this year. A room was set up at the Rowlett Community Centre as Santa’s Studio with decorations and a camera.
“One of the first kid’s smile was the biggest smile I ever saw, and he couldn't stop smiling. He had the camera super close to him, and he was the most excited,” Bales said “You would have thought it was Christmas day because it looked like he was having a wonderful time.”
There were about 21 children who talked with Santa individually and plans have been made to have it continue next year. The original plan had been to do a phone call with Santa, but with the results of this year, the department would prefer to do it through Zoom again.
“It was great to have it one on one, and we didn't have any technology problems. We created a Santa studio in the community center in one of the rooms and are going to see if we can make it even better because it worked out really well,” Bales said. “Everything was a little last minute but now that we know that it worked and it was a great event and we got great feedback from parents, we’re going to see if we can do it even better next year.”
