West Point Cadets Earn Rhodes Scholarship

Cadets Evan Walker, Class of 2021, of Rowlett, and Tyrese Bender, Class of 2021, of San Antonio, were among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship awardees named Nov. 14.
Walker, who is an operations research major, is the regimental commander for company H2, and is a two-year captain of the Army boxing team. While at Oxford she intends to earn a Master of Comparative Social Policy with a focus on the intersection between policy and inequalities in the workplace and their influence on social inclusion and mobility for racial and gender minorities.
Bender, who is an engineering management major, is the deputy brigade commander, a two-year track team captain and contributor to the inaugural U.S Corps of Cadets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy. While at Oxford he intends to earn a Master of Philosophy in sociology and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
“Cadets Tyrese Bender and Evan Walker have both found creative and bold ways to foster diversity, equity and inclusion through their leadership and studies at West Point. I look forward to the change and growth they will lead as Rhodes Scholars for the U.S. Army, our nation and the world,” Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb said. “Their achievements and this prestigious recognition are testaments to their hard work, empathy, and intellectual curiosity, and to the strength of the West Point community that supported their endeavors each step of the way.”
Rhodes Scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements, but for their character, commitment to others and to the common good, and for their potential for leadership in whatever domains their careers may lead.
The Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to honor the will and bequest of Cecil J. Rhodes, provides full financial support for Rhodes Scholars to pursue a degree or degrees at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom in partnership with the Second Century Founder, John McCall MacBain and other generous benefactors.
The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America's first college of engineering and continues today as the world's premier leader-development institutions, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant — to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U. S. Army.
For more information, go to westpoint.edu.
