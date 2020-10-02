Ruan Meintjes

Place 5
Real Estate Developer
Years lived in Frisco: 4
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Affordability. Frisco is a victim of its own success. Home values, rent and assessed tax values steadily increase year after year. The solution is to diversify. We need a diverse real estate portfolio that provides points of access to people at various income levels—students, young professionals, tradespeople, working families, high-income individuals and our seniors. On the affordable end of the spectrum, this means re-imagining the aging portions of our city and capitalizing on redevelopment in downtown and various parts of Frisco. On the other hand, we also need to support the addition of high-value employment and mixed-use residential centers in the north of Frisco. Through a nuanced policy approach and by welcoming innovation, we will ensure we have a beautiful and affordable city for years to come.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
City spending should fall into one of two categories: primary importance and secondary importance. The city’s primary job is to supply infrastructure, keep its residents safe and ensure a healthy business environment. When the city meets those goals, it is performing its core responsibility. Of secondary importance are the city’s expenditures on culture and recreational activities. In times of financial strain, or if the city decides to take financial action to ease the tax burden on its residents, spending in the secondary categories should be the first items to be streamlined.
I will work to ensure that the city has an active strategy to pare down our debt and allocate more funds into our capital reserve accounts. Our debt per capita is among the highest in Texas (this is primarily due to building infrastructure to support our explosive growth) and, if not managed correctly, could signal financial trouble down the road. The city has begun to more aggressively fund our capital reserve accounts (used to maintain our capital assets like buildings, roads, and utility infrastructure), and this practice needs to be continued and even accelerated as we age.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Yes, we are growing at the right pace, but we need to ensure that we do not out-price ourselves in the process. Frisco is developing at the rate that the free market dictates, and that is a good thing. It is the city’s job to ensure that we are zoned correctly and can service the current and existing residents through build-out and beyond.
The biggest challenges I see going forward is providing accessible living options for students attending the University of North Texas and Collin College, young families and long-time Frisco families nearing retirement. It is a strategic error if the young people who will sustain Frisco’s growth cannot afford to move here, and it would be a tragedy if the people who helped build Frisco are unable to continue living here. In the midst of all the excitement over new developments, we need to make sure that we do not forget about those that are not at the forefront of our immediate growth.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
We need a two-part plan to help alleviate traffic congestion.
The first part is a long-term economic plan that focuses on reducing the distance between major residential centers and workplaces—especially on our north-south corridors. This will help disperse traffic more evenly across our city and may, in some cases, help create a reverse-commute where people live to the south and commute north for work.
Part two of the plan allocates funds toward technological solutions designed to improve the flow of traffic by specifically targeting bottlenecks in our traffic system. If you open Google Maps during our critical traffic time frames (7:45-9:30 a.m., 4:45-6:30 p.m.), you will notice that the majority of our problems lie along our north-south thoroughfares, which is a reflection of a pass-through phenomenon (people live north of Frisco, work south of Frisco, and transition through Frisco on their commute). We combat this problem by bringing the home and work into closer proximity and simultaneously using dynamic traffic-control technology to respond out our bottlenecks.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have lived in and around Frisco since 2000. My family and I have had our business in Frisco since 2007.
I serve on the board for Frisco’s only pregnancy resource center. This nonprofit provides medical services to women, men and families in crisis pregnancy situations and helps meet the material needs of mothers with infants and young children.
I serve on the board for my homeowner’s association—a condominium community in the “old” part of Frisco. We have aging buildings and infrastructure, and we take great pride in taking a disciplined and long-term view towards our future.
For years, I have been involved in Collin County Teen Court, an innovative program run by the County that provides a second chance for teenagers who have committed a minor misdemeanor. In Teen Court, the jurors are teens, the attorneys are teens, and the judge is a volunteer from the community. If the defendants complete the community service hours assigned to them by a Teen Court jury, the offense may be wiped from their record. Teen Court has is a vital tool for reaching young people and reducing recidivism rates in Frisco.
I am an active member at Grace Church Frisco.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I have a detailed plan for a financially sustainable future for Frisco’s residents, and I have the experience and education to be able to deliver on that plan.
My education has focused on city development and dispute resolution. I have managed a multimillion dollar medical company, and have several start-ups here in Frisco. I serve on several community and nonprofit organization boards in Frisco. I understand our community, and I understand the business of our city.
Moreover, I am the youngest candidate in this race. I hold the values of the leaders who built Frisco: values of fiscal responsibility, conservative government, religious liberty, robust infrastructure and well-equipped public safety personnel. I have the runway, energy and ability to make sure that we, as a city, effectively project those core values into the future.
